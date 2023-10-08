Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday, with four big fixtures scheduled.

Three get underway at 2pm BST, as below.

As for the team news, Moussa Diaby is fit to start for Aston Villa at Molineux, having recovered from the back injury that ruled him out of Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League win over Zrinjski.

Elsewhere, Diego Carlos replaces Nicolo Zaniolo, which means Matty Cash will play ‘out of position’ on the right wing.

Wolves are unchanged, meanwhile.

At the Amex, Roberto De Zerbi responds to Brighton and Hove Albion’s 6-1 thrashing at Aston Villa by making six changes to his starting XI.

Jason Steele, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan, Jack Hinshelwood, Billy Gilmour and Danny Welbeck drop out, with Bart Verbruggen, Igor Julio, Carlos Baleba, Pascal Gross, Simon Adingra and Joao Pedro coming in.

Tariq Lamptey, however, is absent from the matchday squad.

There are three changes for Liverpool, as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez are included, replacing Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.

Finally, Newcastle are forced into one alteration – Elliott Anderson for the suspended Anthony Gordon – but David Moyes sticks with the same West Ham United XI that beat Sheffield United 2-0 last time out.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Dunk, I Julio, Baleba, Gross, March, Adingra, J Pedro, Mitoma, Ferguson

Subs: Steele, Webster, van Hecke, Lallana, Hinshelwood, Dahoud, Gilmour, Welbeck, Fati

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Darwin

Subs: Adrian, Quansah, Gomez, Chambers, Konate, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Endo, Doak

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Fornals, Kudus, Cornet, Ings, Mubama, Benrahma

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, B Guimaraes, Longstaff, Tonali, Almiron, Anderson, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Livramento, Manquillo, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Murphy, Ritchie, Wilson

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Cunha, Hwang

Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Doherty, Jonny, Sarabia, Doyle, Traore, Kalajdzic, Silva

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Cash, Kamara, D Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Tielemans, Traore, Dendoncker, Bailey, Zaniolo, Duran

