444
444 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sid07
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    did not captain salah
    but happy i did not for salah less wc option

    Open Controls
  2. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    RIP this GW

    Open Controls
  3. FPLEL
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Didn't cap Salah, but he is surging me upward in OR nevertheless!

    Open Controls
  4. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ferguson Anderson Saliba Botman for Archer Salah (c) Cash Porro.

    Great -12 for me 🙂

    Open Controls
  5. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    "Salah only gets assists"

    Open Controls
    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Said no one ever

      Open Controls
      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Said every single person who was trying to find excusses to not buy Salah.

        Open Controls
  6. andre_c
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Brighton dominating, Liverpool dreadful for first 40 mins then Salah gets a brace out of nothing. ML rivals got him captained stuff this game...

    Open Controls
  7. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Can someone please 2 foot erling halland for me so he’s out for today

    Guehi first on bench and salah VC

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haaland will outscore Salah

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Possibly, guy loves Arsenal

        Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        That’s a big ask now

        Open Controls
  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    It's great Salah cappers/owners are over the moon but why the need to have a go and being cheeky at people who don't own or cap? I am sure over the years we.all make mistakes and son was a in theory a great option v Luton. Just saying...

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      You’ve been here 9 years mate 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Would be nice for the mentality to change of bit.

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's just I think people can get really down with this game so no need to rub it on their face.

      Open Controls
      1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I mean, people on here are a bit juvenile, without a doubt, but this comes across as a little oversensitive.

        Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Should probably log off if people taking the mick out of your imaginary points upsets you this much

      Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    please score Wolves, Areola cleanie would be lovely

    Open Controls
  10. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Switched captain to Son with a minute to go to match my main rival. My own fault.

    Open Controls
  11. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Im coming 11th in my ML (but embarrassing) none of the ten people above me own Mo. Halcyon days

    Open Controls
  12. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Salah owners deserve it. Will be a long wait to gw10 if I continue still next week without Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's going to batter Everton especially if Nunez starts. Their chemistry is quite good

      Open Controls
  13. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Haaland out, Salah in. Should have done it already

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I think you can have Salah and Haaland with Son...

      I can even get Saka back in next time for Sterling with a cheaper 5th midfielder.

      Open Controls
  14. FFS ManU
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Looks like the Salah double has killed LiveFPL as well as my rank.

    Open Controls
  15. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Nothing, literally nothing, can go right at this point.

    Diaz assists the assister, Watkins quiet and of course it’s Salah with a brace. Looking like more surgery needed to get Mo, then… hits aplenty 🙁

    Open Controls
  16. F4L
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Actually huge Salah stuck that pen away with Mac Allister lurking, can probably miss one now and not lose them

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Szobo is a better penalty taker than both, he would be next in line

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        oh right fair enough. Lovely pen by Mo though, changed it up and showed composure to open his body up.

        Open Controls
        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          He's usually v good at pens, had a rough patch but would imagine he stays on until Klopp says no

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 8 Years
            just now

            for sure, but had become a bit whack and hope lately. iirc there was a discussion after his missed the one vs Bournemouth about who'll take them. Really important he scored the last 2 to give him same breathing space

            Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I thought the same thing, really pleased he tucked it away

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Nunez holding the ball there had me scared for a moment

      Open Controls
      1. Marvin X
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He's the ball shiner.

        Open Controls
  17. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Salah (c) feels great but not as great as Newcastle clean sheet getting wiped lol

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I’ll take the NEW cleanie loss for the Salah haul anyday, and I’ve even doubled up on defence with them haha!

      Open Controls
    2. JOELIO8701
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      This!

      Open Controls
  18. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Where Watkins goal?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      just now

      0 xGI so far. Most transferred curse in full effect so far

      Open Controls
  19. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    No Salah = Season over

    Open Controls
    1. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      No single week is ever "season over"

      Open Controls
  20. Etihader
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    I am happy for Salah but he still plays so far away from goal. He was the 4th closest player from goal in the first goal and the penalty would not come every week (and he misses them regularly). I struggle to justify owning him with this price tag.

    Open Controls
    1. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      He returns in every game.

      Open Controls
      1. Etihader
        • 9 Years
        just now

        He returns assists. 12.5m player should score like Haaland - almost every week.

        Open Controls
    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      just now

      That last sentence is crazy, look how many points he is on despite in 3 games Liverpool not having 11 men

      Open Controls
  21. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Bubz, Camzy and Woy is back all went to Salah. Congrats!

    They are also among probably the 5 strongest players here, if not even top 3. Lesson learned for me: Trust your own instincts and knowledge and remember that bookies don't play against odds, but mainly against casuals.

    Open Controls
  22. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    A Diaz goal in the second half combined with a Trippier assist would be great

    Open Controls
  23. bench boost for every gamew…
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Where's Watkins?

    Open Controls
  24. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    just now

    I need this west ham clean sheet so much

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.