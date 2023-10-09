30
  Gazwaz80
    4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Good evening….

    Diddizz
      6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      And a ”Joe Lepper”-hello from me.

    R o s e
      7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Hewow.

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Hyvää yötä...

    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Kia ora

  focaccia
    6 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    I’m going to play my WC in gw10, so I have 1 transfer to make just for GW9. Who is the best one week punt? Team as follows:

    Neto

    Trippier - Botman - Cash

    Salah - Saka - Maddison - Doku - Mbuemo

    Haaland - Alvarez

    (Turner - Gusto - Beyer - McAtee)

    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I'm guessing you have value tied up in players so shouldn't sell the ones you want back. Mbuemo has a nice fixture so wouldn't sell for this week even if you drop him GW10. So keep the FT for emergencies over the IB.

    Snake Juice
      7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Doku to Gordon

    Scalper
      7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Depends if Botman plays. If not, then get burn in.

      Doku not guaranteed to start either so monitor that.

      If both Doku and Botman play, I’d look at taking Saka out for a 1 week punt player. Bruno, Rashford, Diaby, gibbs white, Diaz to name a few

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      51 mins ago

      Alvarez to someone potentially
      Have a feeling he won't start if he's playing in Peru on Wednesday
      You probably have value tied up though and not sure how much budget you have

  Scalper
    7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Imagine the popularity of Salah if he was English.

    Bloody ‘ell, he puts Shearer and Rooney to shame!

  OverTinker
    5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Areola

    Burn- Botman - Cash - Kabore - Lamtey

    Salah - Saka - Maddison - Son - Bowen

    Haaland - Alvarez Archer

    2 FTs and zero itb

    How to get Trippier?

    sirmorbach
      7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Bowen to JWP?

  sirmorbach
    7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    What's the priority here for me to think over the break? Thanks in advance.

    Leno, Areola
    Trippier, Udogie, Cash, Gusto, Taylor
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Diaby, JWP
    Haaaland, Álvarez, Archer

    Snake Juice
      7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gusto's the only real issue

      Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Price locked and only 4.2 million though. Not impossible to bench him over bad fixtures and R James being not flagged. Should be decent 3rd bench player or even 2nd if negative points risk for Taylor is serious.

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      8 mins ago

      WC available? Money itb? Number of free transfers?

      Pretty difficult to answer anything if you don't tell this basic stuff 🙁

  ratski
    12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Exact money for rashford to salah.
    I’m going to have to make the move now.
    Price changes so frustrating.

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      What's the problem? Salah rarely gets injured.

    Snake Juice
      7 Years
      just now

      Do it

  The Polymath
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash, Trippier, Udogie
    Salah. Saka, Bowen. Mitoma
    Halland, Watkins, Alvarez

    Turner, Anderson, Taylor, Kabore

    Possible team by GW10.Any good?

  Please Help I Don't Kn…
    6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Any differentials that you guys are keen on and think are going under the radar? Still trying to break the mold and need ideas. Currently looking at Kulusevski and TAA, but I need more picks for when I WC.

    Please Help I Don't Kn…
      6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Also, I can't get anyone over 20% ownership (my own rule 😉 )

    mrelpea
      7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Darwin

      Please Help I Don't Kn…
        6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Even with his fluctuating minutes?

        mrelpea
          7 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think so. FWIW, I brought him in on my GW8 WC. Klopp has been full of praise for him and with gapko injured, I think he’ll start more often than not and he links up well with Salah

          Baps hunter
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            just now

            Darwin is unlikely to start after itb imo. How long do we expect Gakpo to be out?

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Isak perhaps if you can bench him vs Arsenal and CW is not back too soon. Hwang could be interesting.

  Baps hunter
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    17 mins ago

    I personally don't like Mitoma atm, his minutes are too uncertain just like his role. Explosive he is though, said Yoda 😉 That bench is also too weak for my liking. I personally would upgrade Taylor or Kabore. Trippier for example is not young kid anymore.

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      Reply failvto Polymath above^. That team looks good barring no Maddison, but that's the price of having all the other main template picks.

