314
314 Comments Post a Comment
  1. kellamergh
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    How's my wildcard 10 set up?

    Areola
    Gabriel Cash Tsimikas
    Saka Gordon Salah(C) Diaby Son
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Lascelles Taylor Mubama

    0.3m itb

    Open Controls
  2. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Adingra or mitoma

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.