  1. Deer-in-headlights
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    Which pair going forward?

    A. Maddison + Bowen
    B. Saka + Mitoma (-4)

    1. james 101
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      A probably

    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      A

    3. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      A

  2. james 101
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    Romero to

    A. Pau for a -4?
    B. Digne for a -4
    C. Someone else (who?)
    D. Stick?

    (Can’t stretch to Cash)

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      D, in great form so no need to change him just yet.

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      D and start him

  3. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    Which one to start this gw-

    A Zinchenko
    B Porro

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      A imo

    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      B

  4. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    Best way to generate funds for Watkins:

    A) Udogie > Branthwaite
    B) Leno > 3.9 fodder (play Areola every week)

    Thanks!

    1. duke313
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      Sell Haaland

  5. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    https://londonnewsonline.co.uk/cryst...t-for-surgery/

    "Crystal Palace defender Nathan Ferguson looks set for surgery on a hamstring injury he suffered featuring for the U21 side in Tuesday night’s Premier League International Cup win over Monaco.

    The South London Press understands that the 23-year-old has picked up a serious hamstring injury and is almost certain to need surgery on the problem.

    Ferguson played 90 minutes for Darren Powell’s side in their 3-1 win over Monaco, as he stepped up his return to the first team after suffering a hsmring problem he picked up towwards the end of last season.

    Palace boss Roy Hodgson confirmed that the 23-year-old had picked up an injury in his pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference, but did not divulge how serious the problem was.

    Ferguson, who signed a new one-year deal in the summer, has only played eight minutes of senior football since signing from West Brom in July 2020."

    Poor block. We bid for him £12m when West Brom went down. https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/10847704/nathan-ferguson-wba-crystal-palace/ Southampton were trying for him before Livramento.

    He was so highly regarded.

    James McCArthur talking about him after Palace got Jimmy Mac fir enought to play the last 30 mins on the pitch on the final game last season

    Nathan Ferguson. “I always feel sorry for people who haven’t had much of a career yet and get these injuries,” McArthur says.

    “For me, I’ve had a good career and if I get back, that’s amazing, and I will work hard to do that. But I knew going into that operation that there was a chance I wouldn’t, and if it was the end I had had a good run at it. I felt I had done well for the club and they had done well for me. So I was content with what the final outcome was.

    “[Nathan and I] did a lot of rehab together. He is such a nice lad. I really believe he can have a big future at this club. He has all the attributes to be a top player. He’s coming into a stage where he is staying fit, starting to play some games.

    "He is the same as me: when he is on the pitch he gives everything, sometimes to the detriment of himself. We have spoken about that. I really believe he is going to come good, turn the corner and make a positive contribution in the future.

    “I must say that, given what he has been through, the attitude he has got is a credit to himself and his family, every single day. Obviously, you get some down days when you get injured, but it gets back to the process of: ‘I’m getting fit, I’m getting fit, I’m getting fit!’ That’s why I want him to have the career he deserves.”

    Its the same Reece James, as he has been amazing and had an amazing start, but Ferguson, never got that far, despite many clubs after him

    The Tribunal was set at £4m in the end, but WBA, wanted more. In the end as he hadn't played any meaningful minutes in 3 years, it was set at £900k

    It must be soul-destroying.

  6. iberiaballer
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    Should I take a -4pt hit to fit Watkins into my team? I’m thinking about going from Wissa/Fernandes to Watkins/Palmer, Watkins/Neto, or Watkins/Gordon.

    Here’s my current team:

    Haaland-Wissa-Archer
    Salah-Maddison-Saka-Fernandes-Bowen
    Udogie-Cash-Tsimikas-Mitchell-Reguilon
    Areola-Turner

  7. zensum
    • 10 Years
    22 hours, 43 mins ago

    Need your advice:
    If u can only play one, who would u choose and why?
    (The other will be first bench)

    A) J Alvarez
    B) A Gordon

    Appreciate your thoughts

    1. zensum
      • 10 Years
      20 hours, 21 mins ago

      Anyone can advice pls

  8. Eliano
    • 2 Years
    20 hours, 41 mins ago

    Wildcard active, current team

    Raya

    Digne udogie tsimiskas

    Salah saka son palmer mitoma

    Haaland Watkins

    Areola gusto tarkowski archer

    .2 in the bank looking for a few suggestions for low ownership wildcard

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 hours, 39 mins ago

      Udogie looks out this week, so would switch him for Gabriel and change Raya

      1. Eliano
        • 2 Years
        20 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yeah I seen that but doesn’t look serious so could probably play gusto anyway… more looking for a wildcard in the forward positions either 3rd striker of midfield as I think it’s a bit template

  9. The Yorkshire Pirlo
    • 7 Years
    20 hours, 36 mins ago

    Trippier, Maddison > Gabriel, Saka for free?

    JWP > Bowen for -4?

    Areola
    Cash, Gabriel, Udogie
    Salah, Son, Saka, Diaby, JWP
    Haaland, Alvarez

    Turner, Burn, Archer, Lamptey*

  10. fedolefan
    • 9 Years
    20 hours, 34 mins ago

    Any injuries from the Europa league?

  11. hariv
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Should I sell mbeumo for one other mid (-4)? Already have saka salah mitoma & diaby, budget 7,2

