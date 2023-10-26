404
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Well, Chelsea playing at 1pm on Christmas Eve this year then.

  2. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Minus 4 choices
    Do I do:
    B) Semenyo, Diaz Ederson > Watkins Gordon Turner

    or
    A )Haaland Diaz, Mbeumo -> Salah Watkins , Bowen

    I feel like B feels right but again no Haaland but i have got Alvarez

    (Have Areola as first choice)

  3. LiverpoolKG
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Who is the best 4.5m Def? For next 6-8 weeks?

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Guehi?

    2. ran
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      I would take a punt on Zouma

    3. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Tsimikas

  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    The udogie flag forces my botman to Gabriel move otherwise I wont have enough defender.

    Would you do mbeumo to diary for -4? I have Watkins and cash already. Cheers

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      I just came to home to realise that Udogie is flagged (and Botman naturally still out). I have Andersen as cover, but against Spurs I expect 1 pt. Botman to Gabriel or Tsimikas, I haven't decided yet. I wouldn't perhaps be loading Avl players, because they have fixture turn for worse after 3 weeks and offloading 2-3 of them is perhaps too much. At this rate someone else will be injured by that time also.

  5. iberiaballer
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    Should I take a -4pt hit to fit Watkins into my team? I’m thinking about going from Wissa/Fernandes to Watkins/Palmer, Watkins/Neto, or Watkins/Gordon.

    Here’s my current team:

    Haaland-Wissa-Archer
    Salah-Maddison-Saka-Fernandes-Bowen
    Udogie-Cash-Tsimikas-Mitchell-Reguilon
    Areola-Turner

    1. Saggyballs
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I did Watkins to palmer -4. Palmer gives more wriggle room budget wise later on

