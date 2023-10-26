After his brace and 16-point haul against Everton, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has shattered any notion of Nordic ‘perma-captaincy’ and looks like a prime armband candidate for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

However, with a host of top-half sides boasting favourable fixtures – such as Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City – we examine the credentials of Liverpool’s Egyptian and a collection of able alternatives.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Liverpool’s recent favourable fixtures have seen Salah burst into his explosive best, silencing critics who claimed the Egyptian’s goal threat had blunted, registering four double-digit hauls in his last five Premier League games.

Salah’s four goals in his last two games show the ceiling remains, and the Egyptian tops the Gameweek 10 captain poll as Nottingham Forest make their way to Anfield, backed by over 40% of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

Only Ollie Watkins (£8.3m) has registered more attacking returns (12) than Salah this season, and the visit of Luton Town brings the Aston Villa striker firmly into focus.

The England international has shown a penchant for bonanza hauls, scoring 39 points in Fantasy over the last three matches alone, and five goals in as many matches.

Watkins provides the main competition for Salah, backed by just over two in ten of our users to maintain his red-hot form.

Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) occupies third place with a little over 10% of the vote, closely followed by Erling Haaland (£14.0m) with Son Heung-min (£9.5m) further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES