Spot the Differential puts the spotlight on three players who all have an ownership of 5% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United who we think have the potential to make an impact.

CALLUM WILSON

FPL ownership: 4.5%

4.5% Price: £7.8m

Newcastle were dealt an injury blow on Wednesday night when Alexander Isak (£7.5m) suffered a groin problem in the 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

Eddie Howe has since said “It doesn’t look serious but it’ll be enough to keep him out”, opening the door to a starting spot for Callum Wilson (£7.8m).

In eight Premier League games this season, the former Bournemouth man has scored five goals at a rate of one every 72.6 minutes.

No forward can better Wilson’s 1.08 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes, meanwhile.

However, this season’s form is merely a continuation of the consistency showed in 2022/23, when he produced 18 goals and six assists from 31 appearances, averaging 6.0 points per start.

As for Newcastle, they are currently scoring for fun, topping the Premier League for goals scored (24), big chances (37) and xG (19.87). The numbers are a little skewed by their 8-0 win over Sheffield United in Gameweek 6, but their attacking output is to be admired regardless.

In Gameweek 10, Eddie Howe’s troops visit a Wolves side without a clean sheet at Molineux this season, before a trip to leaky Bournemouth a couple of weeks later.

When fit, Wilson usually delivers, making him a nice differential punt with an ownership of just 4.5%.

SIMON ADINGRA

FPL ownership: 0.5%

0.5% Price: £5.0m

Simon Adingra (£5.0m) has made a real impact at Brighton of late, having joined from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland in the summer.

The 20-year-old, who can play on either flank, has started four of Albion’s last five Premier League games and could now be set for further starts on the right wing in light of Solly March’s (£6.3m) long-term injury.

“I don’t want to cry because sometimes the coaches cry when they lose players. We work hard to find a solution, Facundo Buonanotte will find more space, and Adingra will become more important for this team.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Solly March’s injury and finding a solution

Adingra has two goals and an assist in just 414 Premier League minutes this season.

He also caused Ajax a lot of problems in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, supplying a brilliant assist for Ansu Fati (£6.5m).

His stats aren’t anything to shout about so far (five shots, five chances created), but Roberto De Zerbi’s tactical nous should get the best out of the young winger and we could see an upturn in those underlying numbers in the coming weeks.

That’s because Brighton are about to embark on favourable run of fixtures and sit top of the Season Ticker from Gameweeks 10 to 16, making Adingra an intriguing budget buy.

NAYEF AGUERD

FPL ownership: 0.8%

0.8% Price: £4.5m

Nayef Aguerd (£4.5m) has played a key role in West Ham’s recent success, establishing himself as a first-team regular.

The Hammers have kept just one clean sheet so far this season, but have faced a tricky run of opponents, playing Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool, Man City, Brighton and Chelsea in the first nine Gameweeks.

However, they can now look forward to a much more favourable schedule, with the best run of fixtures of all teams from Gameweeks 10 to 17 according to our Season Ticker. In that time, they face just one side currently inside the top 10.

If they can add some defensive solidity to Aguerd’s aerial threat, it could be a potent mix for FPL managers to tap into.

Since the start of last season, the West Ham centre-half has registered eight Opta-defined ‘big chances’, more than any other defender bar Newcastle’s Fabian Schar (£5.2m).

For context, that total is level with team-mate Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m), despite the Brazilian taking up a much more advanced position.

Importantly, Aguerd has started every Premier League match he has been available for this season, and with his ability to contribute points at both ends of the pitch, is a tempting set-and-forget investment given West Ham’s fixtures.