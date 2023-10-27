556
  1. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 55 mins ago

    A Son & Morris to Mitoma & Watkins
    B Maddison & Morris to Mitoma & Alvarez

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 47 mins ago

      B if 2FTs
      Not for a hit(s)

  2. Mozumbus
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 47 mins ago

    Isak to, for a hit:
    A. Alvarez
    B. Nunes
    C. Gakpo
    D. Get Watkins for -8

  3. YoungPretender
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 31 mins ago

    Need to use a transfer;

    A) Maddison > Martinelli (already own Son)
    B) Porro > Gabriel

  4. iberiaballer
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Should I transfer out Reguilon for either Lascelles or Charlie Taylor? With Udogie likely not fit, I need a 3rd defender to start. I don’t want to start Mitchell against TOT or Reguilon against City.

    Here’s my current team:

    Haaland-Wissa-Archer
    Salah-Maddison-Saka-Fernandes-Bowen
    Udogie-Cash-Tsimikas-Mitchell-Reguilon
    Areola-Turner

