  1. Maddi Son
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Entertainment will always be the #1 reason why I play FPL. As a former gambler (clean 6 years) FPL has been a godsend to me. Whilst it's not quite the same thrill as winning money, it does make me look forward to the football and that's good enough. I've mentioned this a few times on here, but it's the reason why I need a few differentials in my team, and why I occasionally make risky captaincy choices. This style of play is the most enjoyable (IMO) and also why I've had also two exceptionally good finishes, and four shocking ones.

    Having a template team and captaining Haaland every week just doesn't get the juices flowing for me! Somebody on here came up with the idea of not being able to captain the same player two weeks in a row. I think about that a lot now lol. I would just love if there was more edge to this game.

  2. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Play one;

    A) Schar (ARSENAL)
    B) Gabriel (Newcastle)

    Cheers.

    1. NUFC1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Schar more assured of the start, though you'd expect Gabriel to come back into the team. Don't see either side keeping a clean sheet to be honest, so probably just go with whatever your gut says!

