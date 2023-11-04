610
  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Sala and Son, best cap options. Don't think I will be going anywhere but these two from now. Will just have to see what happens when they are away in January.

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Let’s be realistic, if it weren’t for the ankle Haaland would have hauled today, 100%

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        It is actually his knee

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          1 hour ago

          Ah ok

        2. jacob1989
          • 1 Year
          56 mins ago

          No its his ankle. Precautionary

    2. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      So u arent gonna c haaland vs luton. Sheffield, Burnley etc?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Can't cap him if I don't own.

  2. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Arteta spent £250m to turn title challengers into a worse side. Criminal recruitment that was getting a lot of praise on here back in the summer.

    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      Credit to Newcastle. They are a strong side especially at home

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Jesus injuries' is ruining them

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Probably should have used some of that Havertz and Raya money on a new striker.

    3. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Can't argue against the Rice signing. Havertz & Raya on the other hand....

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Havertz has to be money laundering, there’s just no other explanation

      2. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yep. H & R inexplicable. One foot forward, two backwards.

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      those signings were probably about sending a message. Trying to show people that Arsenal are a big club and have money behind them. Arteta is basically trying to be a mini Pep. Havertz was dumb, Raya was ill advised.

  3. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    And this is exactly why trippier is a season keeper

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      not at LB 😀 Just hope Burn is alright and nothing serious with his back

      but yeah he's a legend, just need a FK goal or 2

      1. jacob1989
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        Still 9 pts. Keeps getting max bps if he gets a cs or an assist

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      I agree, a toothless Arsenal with a horrible and invisible Saka as the main player really showed why Trippier is so good.

  4. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Would you do Maddison/Gvardiol to Son/Taylor for -4?

    Feel like it’s the only way to fit Son into this team and need to pull the trigger today as Taylor is going up

    (1FT & 0.6itb)
    Pickford
    Cash Udogie Tsimikas
    Salah Saka Gordon Diaby Maddison
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Gvardiol Kabore Osula

    1. NejiHyuuga01
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not for a hit. You are not in a hurry to fit Son since you have Maddison imo.

    2. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks decent

  5. T88MYE
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Tripper and Maguire, both must haves this season!

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      England are stacked

  6. Silver_and_Gold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    The winning goal points are being added immediately after scoring the goal

  7. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Did Udogie/Diaz > Andersen/Diaby for -4 this week as had no playing subs. So far so good. Still have Estup that’s how many fires I’ve had to put out. Might finally ship Estup this week, possibly for Maguire.

  8. Steve McCroskey
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Does anyone own Doku then?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Many will next GW and will be surprised when he's benched.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Grealish 😆

      2. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Jebi ga

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      My brother

      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Shake that man's hand for me

  9. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Can't catch a break, was all set for burn to tsimi and start archer, and then decided to do neto to Gordon, finally ended up with neto to Palmer, by things going can see Palmer blank for sure..

  10. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Trippier dropping in price tonight 😆

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      May be some reversals to those who transferred him out 😆

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Trippier to Lascelles

  11. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    No bonus for Gordon? Its a 3 way tie for the full baps with Gordon sole 2nd.

    1. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      4th

  12. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Sky Sports VAR clickbaiting. The game is over, ball burst. Talk about the football.

  13. Walter White (ww)
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Someone who has no football knowledge would say Jamaal Lascelles isn’t a solid defender. Usually they are quiet on days like this.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Wish I went Lascelles over the man made of glass. Some people said it was pointless as he wont get many minutes. My fault, was fine as bench cover.

  14. F4L
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    just watching the highlights, Antonio stole 6 points from Bowen. Benrahma had a tap in

    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Good

  15. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Yep. H & R inexplicable. One foot forward, two backwards.

  16. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Arteta not happy. Too early to lose the plot. Thought he might have learnt from Pep

  17. sankalparora07
      58 mins ago

      Got 2 FT's

      Have exact money to do Wissa + Chuk to Gordon+ Archer

      Should I do it now or wait??

      Open Controls

