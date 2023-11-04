Martin Odegaard is a notable absentee in the final Premier League match of the day between Newcastle United and Arsenal.

The Norwegian was described as “not fit enough for the game” on the Arsenal website, with further word awaited from Mikel Arteta.

This is the third successive match in league and cup that Odegaard hasn’t started, although he was on the bench in the previous two games.

Elsewhere, Arteta has made three changes to his Arsenal XI from Gameweek 10.

Gabriel Magalhaes is one of the players recalled following his benching against Sheffield United, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jorginho also get promoted to the starting line-up.

Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko and the injured Emile Smith Rowe make way.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has kept faith with the same starting XI that drew with Wolverhampton Wanderers, although injuries do limit his ability to rotate.

Jacob Murphy and Lewis Miley are surprise inclusions on the bench, returning earlier than expected from injury and illness.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 5.30pm GMT.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Joelinton, Longstaff, Bruno; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Jacob Murphy, Willock, Miley.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Kiwior, Soares, Trossard, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Zinchenko.