379
  1. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Pick one of the 5:
    A) Diaby (FUL,tot,bou)
    B) Mitoma (SHU,nfo,che)
    C) Gordon (bou,CHE,MUN)
    D) Darwin (BRE,mci,FUL)
    E) Nketiah (BUR,bre,WOL)

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      E

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Jesus back after the break?

    2. Goat
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      E

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Jesus back vs Brentford?

        1. Goat
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Oh really. Back to the drawing board then.

          Probably C above so.

        2. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Nah, early December?

    3. jammie26
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B

  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    strong benches must have helped this week ,mine got 6 areola,burn,gabriel, jwp
    looks like a lot of bench fillers got points this week,hence all the crying,btw 11 played 24 points,crap gw.....

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I really like my cheap bench of Turner Palmer Archer Taylor but Turner may have to go now

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        He's done OK for a 4m keeper.

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          He has but looks like he's been dropped

          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            13 mins ago

            Ah OK. Thought he played today. Sold him for Areola on WC. You'd be better shipping at that rate but depends on priorities.

  3. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    If Cash is out long term... Cash, Mubama -> Lascelles, Nketiah for free and good?

    A: Yes
    B: No

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      *any

    2. Goat
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

  4. STONEROSES
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Best striker to bring in for next 3 GWs?

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Probably Watkins.

    2. Goat
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Nketiah

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Probably Darwin. Maybe DCL.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        or watkins i guess

    4. el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Timo Nunez or Darwin Werner.

    5. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Garbage options up top atm. Haaland and Watkins are the only two I trust atm. Alvarez too, but his fixtures are tricky and by the time they clear up KDB is due back... Wilson/Isak, Jesus/Nketiah, Darwin, Ferguson all have rotation issues imo.

      We need Nkunku back.

    6. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      It seems inappropriate to be speculating about the future while we mourn this unexpected and tragic loss. 🙂

    7. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      442 or 352 with Haaland Watkins

    8. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Nketiah

    9. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Wilson or DCL

  5. Goat
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Why isn’t Cash flagged?

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      What happened to him?

      1. Goat
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Came off with a shoulder injury

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Hmmm unless dislocated should be fine

      2. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Lads changing to Revolut.

  6. Random Name
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Genuinely my worst ever gameweek in 14 years of playing this game

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      Same here, just don’t know how it can possibly happen, 19 points with Son Maddison and Palmer to go, you’ve got to laugh haven’t you.

      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        That’s an average score with those players still to go though

      2. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thats not even that bad

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Same. I have a 10.15m GW rank - there are 10.24m players! 😀

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        We appreciate your advice nevertheless.

      2. Zalk
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Looks like you're 7.7m with Son left, according to your linked team.

    3. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      I know 32 points with only Son and Maddison left. Horrible gameweek

      1. theplayer
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        32 points with 2 to play is an amazing score this GW. Try 10 with 4 to play and Lascelles on the bench. Couldn't even get the luck of Tsimikas remaining on the bench for an autosub.

  7. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Worth doing JWP & Archer > Gordon & Nketiah for -4? Think it would really improve my squad and allow me to hold my WC

    Areola
    Trippier - Tsimi - Cash
    Salah - Maddison - Bowen - JWP - Mitoma
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Ruben - Archer - Baldock

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I'd just do JWP to Nketia, Archer is the perfect bench striker

  8. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Was Cash injured today?

    1. Goat
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes came off with a shoulder injury

      1. Buck The Trent
        • 12 Years
        just now

        A bad one ?

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Their style not too CS friendly and his points are skewed by one GW. Reliant on attacking returns to boost points. Maybe time to move him even if he's fit.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Whilst there seemed to be a shoulder issue, I think it was as much tactical as anything. Forest were attacking his flank specifically & he was jetting no joy.

  9. Gunners in Haaland
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Good enough to roll ft with this?

    Areola
    Saliba Dalot Trippier Tsimikas
    Foden Maddison Mitoma Salah Bowen
    Haaland

    Turner Cash Archer Osula

    1. Jet5605
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I would replace Foden with Saka or Martinelli if doable without taking a hit.

  10. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is Saliba worth the extra money over Gabriel? Considering getting an Arsenal defender but with another IB coming up it might mean Gabriel won’t play vs Brentford.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Probably yes as Saliba is genuinely nailed (bar the off rest) whereas Gabriel is suppose is not completely.

      If you want one that will last through Christmas, Saliba is the man. However if going more expensive White is a good differential?

  11. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Miserable aul weekend of it to be sure. Madders and Son tomorrow though, might get me into the green.

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Both will get sent off at this rate!

      1. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm a jinx, it's true.

  12. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1041 teams)

    Current safety score = 16 including autosubs.
    Top score = Kevin Mitten with 54 on bench boost

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Thanks. Scraping in, just.

    2. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Phew....

    3. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Kevin Mitten, you madman.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Kaboré and Archer, a nice boost.

        1. Piggs Boson
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          "Hmm I have a Luton defender against Liverpool. Time for the boost"

          What a legend.

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Unlucky not to get a clean sheet.

    4. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      I need Son and Maddison to bang or I'm out, 14(-4) currently!

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Equal lowest score after hits (9 managers)

        1. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          I must be one of those.

    5. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hmmm 15 here with Udogie and Son to go. Burn first sub. Might get through by a whisker!

  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    The value of the team of the week says it all!

    Johnstone 4.6
    Toffolo 4.4
    Mitchell 4.5
    Aina 4.5
    Mykolenko 4.3
    Collins 4.5
    Doku 6.5
    Silva 6.3
    Kudus 6.5
    Fernandes 8.3
    Archer 4.5
    Total 58.9

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Delete the gameweek and start again is the best option for all parties concerned

    2. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Weekly prize winner

  14. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Bilva is the only safe bet. You heard it here first.

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Amazing player. I'm surprised he doesn't get more goal contributions.

      But I'm going to keep an eye on him. Might be an option in GW19 before the possible GW20 double against SHU BRE. Would rather KDB though, if he's looking fit and sharp.

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Indeed. But costly.

        1. Piggs Boson
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          I think I can get there quite easy. He's only 10.2. A simple Trippier downgrade, and a ~8.5m mid upgrade. Trippier has City and Liverpool in 20 & 21.

          I really shouldn't be thinking about this yet 😆

  15. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    What are the chances Udogie starts?? Got Kabore first sub

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      The Tottenham Hotspur boss said on Thursday that Destiny Udogie (muscle) was "50/50" to recover in time for Gameweek 11

  16. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    How many points for Maddison
    Son and Cole tomorrow?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      5 going off what's happened so far.

      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        That'll give me 17 for the week. Nice score.

    2. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Took me a while to figure out who Cole was. Thought Chelsea had brought Ashley Cole or Joe Cole out of retirement for a second...

      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        They might score more.

        1. Piggs Boson
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          And I have absolutely no idea how that game will go. Chelsea are pretty good defensively and I like the way they build, just lack that a cutting edge in the final third. But I fancy Spurs to nick it 2-1.

          Maddison assist. 1 YC - 4pts
          Son goal, 3 baps - 10pts
          Palmer assist - 5pts (Short pass outside the box, that Reece James smashes in from 30 yards)

          No idea how it will go.

          1. DA Minnion (Former great)
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Would take all that. Thanks Piggs. Will sleep well tonight.

  17. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Was Nunez unlucky today or just same old same old?

    1. Ha Ha Land
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Very very unlucky to blank. He got one shot hit the bar. And 2 shots saved by Kaminski's unreal performance.

    2. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Same old imo but got himself in decent positions. Thinking maybe Nketiah. Oh ffs. I’m so confused 🙁

    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      He's unlucky a lot.

    4. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Keeps missing the same old barn door.

    5. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      He's playing well . Unlucky today.

  18. nolard
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    cash to gabriel now?
    or just wait?

    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wait, no need to rush, no price changes likely to occur tonight and even if there were press conference news is always important, even more so this week with so much uncertainty over injuries to key players

  19. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which defender to shift first? Can’t seem to catch a break with them this season.

    A. Udogie
    B. Burn
    C. Cash

    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wait until press conferences, if the Cash shoulder injury is an issue that keeps him out, there's your answer.

  20. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who is the Best burn replacement?

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Lascelles at 4m looks great value

  21. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Better duo tia
    1 madds bowen
    2 salah dluiz

    1. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      1

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Might go for 2, dont hav salah

  22. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    How bad is this haland ankle injury, any chance he styarts next gw? Hes at 75% in fpl

    1. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pep said it was an ankle injury & they didn’t want to take a risk. He said maybe Tuesday, maybe Sunday he should be back

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      #MCFC

      Pep on replacing Erling Haaland at half-time. 'A twist in the ankle, we didn't want to take risks with him he didn't feel comfortable. He'll be back maybe Tuesday, but maybe next Sunday.'

    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Should be an update before Young Boys game on Tuesday.

      https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

  23. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Archer and Kabore stuck on the bench 🙁

    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      At least you have squad depth (that's what I'm telling myself anyway)

  24. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Why did Gomez start ahead of Tsimikas against a team with not much attacking threat?

  25. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Barring any injuries to Son or players in Euro games next week I think it's a roll for me, for 2ft into post IB GW13.
    Areola (Turner)
    Guehi, Cash, Romero (Tsimikas, Botman)
    Salah, Son, Diaby, Mitoma, Gordon
    Watkins, Haaland (Alvarez)
    This GW has done me in (and many of you I guess) and almost in 'set & forget' attitude, for a while. Wanting to be proactive may be detrimental, it seems. Still, will soldier on, quietly. GL all.

