There were two Gameweek 11 matches taking place on Sunday – and we’ve got the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) attacking returns and bonus points here.

The goals, assists and projected bonus points come courtesy of LiveFPL.

And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats – from shots to expected goals (xG) – that can be found in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time.

The regular Scout Notes review will follow.

GAMEWEEK 11: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 11: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Total Liverpool 24 Aston Villa 13 Luton Town 8 Nottingham Forest 5

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Total Liverpool 3.04 Aston Villa 1.26 Luton Town 0.81 Nottingham Forest 0.41

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

