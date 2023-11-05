There were two Gameweek 11 matches taking place on Sunday – and we’ve got the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) attacking returns and bonus points here.
The goals, assists and projected bonus points come courtesy of LiveFPL.
And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats – from shots to expected goals (xG) – that can be found in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time.
The regular Scout Notes review will follow.
GAMEWEEK 11: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 11: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Total
|Liverpool
|24
|Aston Villa
|13
|Luton Town
|8
|Nottingham Forest
|5
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Total
|Liverpool
|3.04
|Aston Villa
|1.26
|Luton Town
|0.81
|Nottingham Forest
|0.41
1 hour, 44 mins ago
