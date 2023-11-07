104
  1. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    A little help if you could please gents 🙂

    Team is:

    Areola
    Cash* - Trippier - Zouma*
    Diaby - Son - Salah - Maddison* - Palmer
    Haaland - Watkins
    __________________________________
    Turner: Archer: Kaboré: Burn*

    2FT’s, 0.0 ITB

    If to do one, which option would you prefer? Can afford both exactly.

    A) Burn + Maddison > Saliba + Bowen (Exact funds)
    B) Burn + Maddison > Lascelles + Saka (Exact funds)

    Cheers guys.

    1. fusen
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      A returns more points I think but Saka is such a favoured pick that I think quite a few will suggest B just because he's included

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Cheer buddy, yeah it’s a toughie, I mean Option A doesn’t even have to be Saliba, it’s just that it can be just about afforded, and I have major trust issues surrounding Gabriel haha!
        I may have actually missed the boat on Bowen but I can’t complain doing well overall.

  2. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Interesting Toon lineup last night:

    Pope

    Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall

    Longstaff, Guimares, WIllock

    Livramento, WIlson, Joelinton

    Who will be the LB v Bournemouth?

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/67339331

