  1. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    I guess if Madison I out of the England squad, he will not be playing this weekend. Right?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yes

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yup

    3. The Night Trunker.
        22 mins ago

        A case for Miss Marple or Colombo.

      • ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        yep for sure

      • ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        21 mins ago

        It's not a good look to say you're tooo injured to play for your country, but then rock up for your club.

      • Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Is he out? I thought he was not.

      • El Presidente
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        It would be very strange to start for your club after being unavailable to play for your country

      • PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        I want to sell but I will only get £7.8m and he’s £8.1m to buy back

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Pretty sure he'll drop in price. I'm also reluctant to sell as I'd want him right back as soon as fit but it he's out for wol, doubtful for AVL, then I'll just get him back after City I guess

          1. PogChamp
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yes from GW17 I would need him back but tbh if he’s fit then he’s fixture proof for me. I really don’t want to sell

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah I wouldn't even have minded playing him against City. Will see what Ange has to say before I decide. My alternative way to keep him (which I was considering earlier in the week) was to upgrade my 8th attacker to someone like Nketiah/Ferguson but not too sure about that now

    4. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Sorry bottomed on the last page

      Bench is in ribbons so undecided what to do this week. Keep chopping between ust doing 1 and rolling a transfer or maybe doing 4 and taking a -8! Any suggestions?

      Areola
      Tsimikas / Porro / Cash
      Son / Salah / Saka / Bowen
      Haaland / Watkins / Archer

      Neto / Burn / Lamptey / Anderson

      2FT's, 0 ITB

      1. AllThePies
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yeah I'd be undertaking some surgery, particularly to that defence. How far is up to you but I'd probably be using at least two.

        1. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Could do Porro & Burn > Gabriel & Guehi

          1. AllThePies
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Solid, assuming Gabby starts.

    5. AllThePies
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Happy Friday all. May your points be bountiful and your arrows be green.

      1. The Night Trunker.
          14 mins ago

          Thanks Frank!

        • FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          GL to you as well!

        • Cok3y5murf
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          May your arrows be red and mine green

        • The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          And if not:

          b84jwh

          1. AllThePies
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Wut dis

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Brennan Johnson could be a very nice differential now with Maddison and Richarlison out.

        1. The Night Trunker.
            just now

            Yeh, I read that in the previous article.

          • El Presidente
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I think you're right if it is only Richarlison out

        2. WVA
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          How would you raise the funds for Maddison to Son? 0.3 ITB.

          Areola
          Trippier Cash Gabriel Udogie*
          Salah Saka Maddison* Bowen
          Haaland Watkins
          Turner Palmer Archer Taylor

          1. Harry (C)ane
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Maddison out imo

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I dont think you can

          2. Salarrivederci
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            How many transfers are you willing to make?

          3. SKENG
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Trippier to Estupinan

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              Estu subbed in and off again last night and losing trippier before Bournemouth is madness imo 🙂

            2. OptimusBlack
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Whaaaat !!

          4. Rasping Drive
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            6 mins ago

            Udogie to Lascelles, Maddy to Son

        3. Harry (C)ane
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          Unsure what to do with my 2 FT, team is as follows:

          Areola (Turner)
          Cash, Gabriel, Guehi (Tsimikas, Taylor)
          Salah (C), Saka, Son, Bowen, Adingra
          Haaland, Watkins (Archer)

          Thinking Taylor > Lascelles, but would be left with a benching headache (Lascelles vs Guehi)

          Thoughts and any suggestions?

          1. SKENG
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Cash to Estupinan maybe

            1. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              2 mins ago

              Went off injured last night. Has he recoevered?

            2. Harry (C)ane
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Cash seems to be fit again, and yes Estu went off injured again..

          2. HelmutCool
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Dont really know if you need a FT, so as you can burn 1, why not ditch Turner as he prolly a nonstarter in worst case?

        4. Slightly offside
            23 mins ago

            Bench two of these

            A) Andersen
            B) Gabriel
            C) Trippier
            D) Cash

            A) Alvarez
            B) Darwin
            C) Watkins

            Leaning towards DA

            Team
            Areola (Turner)
            Trippier Andersen Gabriel Cash (Taylor)
            Salah, Saka, Bowen, Son, Gordon
            Watkins Darwin Alvarez

          • Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 9 Years
            22 mins ago

            A maddison to saka for free
            B maddison and tsimikas to Gordon and trippier for -4

            Other mids are Salah Bowen mbeumo

            Cheers

            1. Slightly offside
                just now

                Easy A (if Saka fit)

            2. Lnjs
              • 10 Years
              21 mins ago

              Tsimi -> Gabriel or Lascelles?
              1FT 0.2 ITB

              Areola
              Cash Trippier Tsimi
              Son Salah Mitoma Ward-Prowse
              Archer Watkins Salah

              Turner Zouma Jensen Kabouré

              I obvs have some problems (Archer really shouldn't be starting, WP has been dead weight for a while) and tinkering with the defence doesn't feel idea, but feels like Zouma and Tsimi might both miss out so should probably fix it.

            3. duke313
                20 mins ago

                Bench one:

                A) Bowen
                B) Hee-Chan

                Bowen has only scored once at home, could he blank agaisnt Forest who are decent enough at the back.

                Hee-Chan has returned in last 5 GWs, he's due a blank but Spurs have no defense.

                1. Slightly offside
                    7 mins ago

                    A imo. Higher ceiling good fixture

                    1. duke313
                        2 mins ago

                        You'd bench A? Or start A due to better fixture?

                        1. Slightly offside
                            just now

                            Sorry. Bench B, play Bowen

                      • The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I agree with your reasoning. Forest look like the kind of side West Ham will struggle to break down. Target that makeshift Spurs defence

                    2. ball c
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Am I good to go?
                      I can hold transfer (so will have 2 FT’s after the intl break).
                      Can’t see much that I can do here. 0m itb.

                      Areola
                      Cash - Tsimikas - Porro
                      Salah - Son - Saka - Bowen - Gordon
                      Haaland - Watkins

                      Turner - Burn - Taylor - Archer

                      1. ShaunGoater123
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        very very similar team to me. Need to hear press conference for Porro as slight doubt there, and are you comfortable for Taylor coming in for Tsimikas if he is benched?

                        Burn > Guehi?

                        1. ball c
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          That is a transfer I’m considering.
                          Will be a bench headache though.. would you start Guehi ahead of Porro?

                          1. ShaunGoater123
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            mmm difficult one. I can't see a Spurs clean sheet but Porro is attacking.

                            overall I'd probably start Guehi

                    3. Nightf0x
                      • 8 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      areola (turner)
                      cash andersen gabriel (tsi burn)
                      mads diaby bowen salah mitoma
                      haland watkins (archer)

                      which ?

                      A) mads archer -4 to saka nketiah, bench diaby
                      B) diaby to saka

                      1. Rasping Drive
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Neither. Can't you sell Burn to raise the finds for Maddison to Saka?

                      2. Slightly offside
                          just now

                          Mads probably out. But both Saka and Nketiah flagged. Diaby nice fixture. Madds to Martinelli? Could be a nice punt

                      3. AgentRed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Tsimikas likely to start do we think?

                        1. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          Unlikely

                        2. Pumpkinhead
                          • 14 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Nah he's done. Time to move on

                        3. theplayer
                          • 10 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          I own Tsimikas and will probably bench him now. It was his error that led to the first goal last night and then he was subbed at half time so doesn't bode well.

                          1. boc610
                            • 11 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            said as if pool have some huge squad to pick from...liverpool have no other left back and gomez played full 90 yesterday. i think he starts

                            1. Merlin the Wraith
                              • 7 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Would have benched Tsimi & sold on Porro this week but now with City GW13 & his min risk now doing Tsimikas-Mitchell & rolling other ft

                            2. ryacoo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              He might risk starting Gomez again with international break to rest after

                            3. theplayer
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              Just because Gomez played 90 last night, it doesn't mean he won't start at the weekend.

                      4. SKENG
                        • 7 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        I need to downgrade Alvarez to a 6.6 fwd to be able to afford Maddison - Son. Best option?

                        A) Nketiah
                        B) Ferguson
                        C) ??

                        1. boc610
                          • 11 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          really need to do that? whats son going to be like without maddison? son is keep if you have him but dont buy now

                          1. SKENG
                            • 7 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Any ideas on this team then?

                            Areola
                            Coufal Porro Cash
                            Salah Saka Maddison Bowen Diaby
                            Haaland Alvarez

                            3.9 Archer Branthwaite Taylor - 2 FTs, 1.2M

                            1. Hazz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Maddison > Gordon

                              You can move Diaby > Mbuemo in GW14/15.

                              Either use the 2nd transfer on defensive upgrade, or hold it. Can you get Trippier at all via selling Gordon?

                              1. Hazz
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                Note: This forgoes Son of course.

                        2. Haa-lala-land
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Ferguson I think.
                          Eduard could do ok with Eze back and nice fixtures if you need to go cheaper

                      5. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Lol at me having been able to get Saka for free but punting on Nketiah early :mrgreen:

                        I rue the early transfer, exact cash lure!

                        1. The Night Trunker.
                            6 mins ago

                            My gut says it's fine.
                            I'm 'gonna put the armband on him as I figure it's either the full Monty or nowt.
                            After Artera's murmurings of course.

                            1. Hazz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Hopefully - I'd rather he starts. For me the choice involved Maddison as I planned to plan him!

                              It's either a hold & hope Nketiah plays, or take a hit for Maddison > [someone] and bench Palmer as originally planned.

                              The annoying thing is I was going to move Maddison onto Mbeumo in GW14. Hardly worth buying someone else, just to replace them again after.

                              1. The Night Trunker.
                                  just now

                                  Palmer could do OK, I've dumped Walker on the bench for this one.
                                  gl.

                            2. Haa-lala-land
                              • 3 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              The exact cash lure is very real, as soon as we see the 0.00, before we know it, we've hit confirm!

                              1. Hazz
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                I my defence one was looking very likely to rise on the night. If he was not as close I'd have held out D:

                          • Gudjohnsen
                            • 6 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            Start Tsmikas or Palmer?

                            1. Miguel Sanchez
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              Palmer

                          • Dotherightthing
                            • 7 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Hi all,
                            Would you play:

                            A- Tsimikas (Brentford Home)
                            B- Lascelles (Bournemouth Away)

                            Thank you

                            1. OptimusBlack
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              B

                            2. Gudjohnsen
                              • 6 Years
                              just now

                              B, nailed on to start.

                          • Oasthouse FC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Hey all,

                            Who do we think is the best Maddison replacement out of the following (already have saka)

                            Martinelli
                            Eze
                            Bruno

                            Cheers!

                            1. Podorsky
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 14 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Gordon

                          • Shark Team
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            1 min ago

                            If Maddison is out for a long time then Son loses much of his power right?

