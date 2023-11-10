352
Rate My Team November 10

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) closing in, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, differentials or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. HODGE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Maddison for?
    A) Martenelli
    B) Eze

    1. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      A

    2. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      It's set up for a Martinelli punt week

    3. Kantelele
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Have the same dillema

  2. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Nketiah or Alvarez to Ferguson?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Selling Nketiah before Burnley if he starts could be disastrous.

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I know but he might be out

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      What is the reason for wanting to shift Alvarez? The fact that he was rested during the week suggests he is probably Pep's most important player. Hopefully he is not given the task again of waterboy again this weekend. If is deployed behind Haaland, points galore.

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I think his role has been changed a bit and have Haaland

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          He is still on fk's and corners. Was close to scoring vs BOU as well. I would keep him.

          1. Woy_is_back
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Sure, but 33.4% vs Ferguson 8.4%. I´m here to take risks and move up the ranks.

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Depending where you are in the ranks, check FPL. Alvarez gained me 55k for each point he scored. I capped him, unfortunately he blanked.

              If I had Haaland, he would have cost me a massive rank drop for blanking.

              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                *LiveFPL

              2. Woy_is_back
                • 6 Years
                59 mins ago

                I´m 19k

                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 4 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Yeah, then defenitely depends where you are in the ranks.

  3. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Anyone else just ow forsaking Arsenal mids and looking at Bowen/Mitoma instead?

    Thinking of just doing Burn + Maddison > Gabriel/Lascelles + Bowen for free?

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Could go Martinelli but I just don’t know

    2. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Prefer Bowen to martinelli

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Me too, or do I just block my rival by getting Mitoma haha!

        1. Boz
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          All good options tbf

  4. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Bench only Taylor to come for Saka...4ph for Anderson to Mbeumo (2 weeks too early) 2.6 mib
    Or who would you suggest? - Thanks Tom
    Areola
    Pau - Tsimikas - Coufal
    Bowen - Salah - Gordon - Saka
    Watkins - Alvarez - Haaland
    B- Turner, Burn, Taylor, Anderson

    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Burn to Saliba

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Can only do Lascelles. Will need the money for Anderson to Mbeumo soon. Thanks mate.

        1. Boz
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Why? You’ll have a benching headache every week? Gordon to Mbuemo when Barnes is back?

  5. jb1985
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Anyone going with a differential captain pick this week like Mitoma, Ferguson, Martinelli, Gordon or Trippier?

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I might on Ferguson

      1. jb1985
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I am tempted by this myself or Gordon if Wilson is out he is playing through the middle.

    2. Intinny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Gone for Bruno. Gordon or Ferg could do well

  6. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    What are tsimikas owners doing?

    1. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Considering Digne or Dalot
      (Already brought in Lascelles for Van De Ven)

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Playing double Newcastle def?

    2. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Probably benching

    3. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Playing. Hoping he’ll get to 60

    4. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Benching

    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Selling after GW12. Klopp did say he won't play all the time. His mistake on Thursday night would not have gone down well.

  7. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Any advice for this please Tom or anyone?
    1 FT Zero ITB. Still have WC

    Pickford (Areola)

    Tripp Cash Walker Gabriel (Kabore)

    Maddi Son Salah Diaby (Palmer)

    Haaland Alvarez (Archer)

    Cheers!

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Maddi to Mitoma

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Maddison to Martinelli

    3. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Maddi to Bowen 😉

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Ha ha 3 nice choices thank you folks. Appreciated as had hectic week and no idea what’s going on atm. Got tonight to decide then prob card it over IB?

  8. Rash
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Worth bringing in Mbeumo in now to save a transfer in a few gameweeks time?

    Seems fixture proof?

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      nope

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      If it means you burn a transfer otherwise, then yes.

      1. Rash
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        It's a maddison replacement

    3. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Can do

    4. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes it's a good idea.

  9. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Whatcha reckon?

    A) Save FT
    B) Burn -> 5.1 (Guehi)
    C) Something else

    Areola
    Trippier, Gabriel, Cash
    Son, Saka, Martinelli, Bowen, Diaby
    Haaland, Watkins

    Turner, Archer, Taylor, Burn
    Bank 0.5m, 1FT

  10. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Ok, a simpler way for me to decide:

    Maddison TO:

    A) Bowen
    B) Martinelli
    C) Saka
    D) Mitoma

    Thanks gents! 😉

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      B

    2. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A for me

    3. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Cheers guys, I do feel like it’s between those A & B options

    4. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

    5. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

    6. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

    7. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      won't go C
      A and D are both decent, but tempted by Martinelli

    8. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Thanks so much guys, gonna me a call in a little bit, think it’s gonna be Bowen along with Gabriel for Burn, gone off the Newcastle double up in defence with Chelsea and United in 13&14

  11. mojoindojo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    2ft 0.4 itb. Use 1 ft to move Gusto/Turner or something else?

    Pope
    Gabriel Cash Trippier
    Saka Son Bowen salah
    Alvarez Darwin Watkins

    Turner DLuiz porro gusto

  12. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Any info if Saka and Nketiah trained today?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Nketiah did

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Ok, keeping and starting then.

        Ta

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Check and see if there is a new video later or in the morning re Arsenal training on this channel.

      https://youtube.com/@ARSEN4LCREED?si=81WFPDqgF8xApzg1

      1. Salahlulijah
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Is that the 78th time you’ve shared this link today?

  13. Boz
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Saka + Tsimi to Bowen + Saliba is tempting me. CBA to play Arteta’s game with him

  14. Big Weng
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Guehi Or Lascelles (Have trippier) not sure I want double newcastle against chelsea next week. palace have luton next week as well.

  15. Drexl Spivey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Trippier (c), anyone?

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Fancy Bou to score at home tbh

  16. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Saka owners - keeping or selling?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Keeping

    2. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I´m keeping. If he starts he will haul

    3. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      keeping

  17. PScholes18
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Got 2FT, but not sure what to do. Wanna use one, and roll the other. Initial plan was Alvarez -> Nketiah, but that's a no go now. Considering a punt on Ferguson.

    Areola
    Gabriel - Trippier - Digne
    Salah - Son - Luiz - Bowen
    Haaland - Watkins - Alvarez

    Turner, Taylor, Kabore, Anderson
    0.1 ITB.

    A: Go for Fergie
    B: Swap one on the bench to a better one
    C: Something else

  18. Touré De Force
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Bench 2 - Trippier, Lascelles, White, Cash, Maguire

    Currently on Cash and Lascelles

  19. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Put off by Mitoma I think he will be wing back this weekend and his internationals with Japan

  20. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Best defender for 4.6m?
    My team is:

    Turner Areola
    Tsimikas Cash Burn Udogie Kabore
    Salah Son Hee Chan Bowen Saka
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    Maybe Lascelles as I can't afford an Arsenal defender?

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Maguire?

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        lol

  21. ManofKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Benching headache:

    Salah, Son, Adringa, Gordon, Bowen
    Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

    Thoughts?

  22. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Could Reguilon get a start or Dalot is nailed? hmmm

    1. Andrew D48
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Possible Dalot was v bad midweek and AWB much better

  23. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Madderz + Saka > Martinelli + Bowen

    Y/N ?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Maddison to Bowen?

  24. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    a) Livramento
    b) Lascelles
    c) Mitchell
    d) Guéhi

    I'm looking for clean sheets just over the next 3-5 games before I wildcard.

    I see Livra could be playing further forward and Newcastle are solid at home. But I'm favouring Palace who are pretty tight tbf.

  25. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    its time spurs or whu had a penalty

