Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur gets Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway this Saturday lunchtime.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 12:30pm GMT.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is forced into making four changes to his starting XI.

Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie are both suspended, while Micky van de Ven and James Maddison miss out through injury.

They are replaced by Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The hosts make two alterations, meanwhile, as Joao Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde come in for Tommy Doyle and Sasa Kalajdzic, both of whom drop to the bench.

Hugo Bueno returns as a substitute but Pedro Neto remains out.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Bellegarde, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Hwang, Cunha

Subs: Bentley, Jonny, Bueno, Doherty, Doyle, Sarabia, Traore, Silva, Kalajdzic

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son

Subs: Forster, Dorrington, Phillips, Bentancur, Skipp, Lo Celso, Donley, Gil, Veliz

