9
9 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Give me points! 😛

    Open Controls
  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thought that stupid gambling article would be up until 2024 the rate it was going

    Open Controls
  3. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Son easy sell

    Open Controls
  4. avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sorry for the late Dugout Discussion folks.

    Neale is usually in on a Saturday but has had a family bereavement, so we needed to source editorial cover.

    I'm in for the rest of the day now so we should, hopefully, be back to normal.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      All good mate, take it easy!

      Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Only Gabriel as arsenal cover really hope I don't get too badly punished....

    Open Controls
  6. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is FPL Gameweek - Live, not working?

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Up now 🙂

      Open Controls
  7. TOBY1
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Someone saying no ben white today

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.