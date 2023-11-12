1159
  1. tuvok
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    So frustrating Tsmikas lost a bonus point in the last minute

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      last i checked he was sharing 3 with Salah?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        He lost 2 BPS in the dying embers of the game somehow. Salah stayed on 44.

        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          ah, unlucky.

    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Thank God I sold him for Lascelles.

      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Same. I'm good at this game

      2. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Fellow Bobby we share great minds.

    3. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      I have him too but Salah (C) so not the worst thing.

  2. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Wait a minute what’s this? I haVE POINTS!!! POOOOINTS.

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I dreamed of it but didn’t think it would actually happen! Well done. Double figures?

      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Almost! Up to 9, now. Cmon Haaland!

    2. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same! Started this morning on 2, currently on 61 now with Haaland & Alvarez to play.

  3. F4L
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    was going to change Salah to Haaland for next GW, now got no clue what to do. want to stay 1 premium, tough

  4. FPL Parrot
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Salah pips Tsimikas to max bps right at the death, who could’ve predicted that? Lol.

  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    IB so will wait but: Saka Mitoma > Bowen Eze ... will be my 'bus' transfers. Y/N?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like it, you got Mbeumo or planning to get him?

  6. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Also you have to remember that Liverpool were against Brentford they are a good attacking team they should have scored, I am salty lol.

  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Salah is easilly the most consistent asset in this game.

    Crazy to not have him.

    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Our 7 season wonder.

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      1 blank in like 25 games.

      although thought he looked off form last few matches, today back to his best

  8. Zladan
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Rank gone from 2m to 600k before this Chelsea game.

    Title charge starts here.

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Well done man!

  9. Sailboats
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Liverpool saved my gameweek!

  10. thegaffer82
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    It feels weird being in a situation where you want your most expensive player to blank (maybe even a cheeky booking), but here we are.
    Apparently every point he scores will hurt my rank

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      This

  11. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Time to bin Villa assets?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Cash 100%

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yes to Cash and Diaby. Don't mind keeping Watkins with BGW18 in mind

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      defence yeah. watkins for sure not, the amount of chances Villa are creating makes it inevitable he'll keep scoring

      for diaby im torn, like owning but minutes lacking

    4. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Diaby should do well vs Spurs high line.

      Cash may have to go but no clear replacement.

    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Watkins stays for now given he plays 90, plus Spurs.

      If I still had Diaby I'd given him one more week, the yeah.

      Cash - probably sellable at any point for for whom really? Poor defensive fixtures next week aside from Palace - but the problem is Palace's fixtures turn horrible from GW15.

      I think just holding Cash then moving to a CHE/NEW/ARS defender is better.

      Maybe even Tsimikas after City? 😆

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I am selling for Eze

  12. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Now hoping for a Palmer masterclass...

  13. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Selling Tsim makes it impossible to have any joy from Watkins, Bowen and Salah (c) goals anyway

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Grow up

    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I have Son Gordon and Haaland C. Happier?

  14. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Alvarez 24 pointer incoming 😎

    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      just now

      This would be lovely!

  15. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    6 scored 2 or less failures in my team in my team ,jwp and tsimikas benched
    cash,andersen,gabriel,mitoma,son,gordon its so tough to see people with 80 odd points looking at 34

  16. Puntillimon
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Mitoma and maddison to saka and doku.. just have enough right now to do it.. yay?

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hmm, Maddison HAS to go. Need to see full team. Doku is good but will be a rotation party

  17. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Cash to Tsimi (and probably bench Tsimi vs MCI), but will catch his rises over the break?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Not a fan of that. Say Tsimikas got injured over the break or vs. City.

      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I'm a risk gamer

        1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Taker**

    2. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Not a good idea to do early transfers

      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Everyone says this but I've managed to come top 1k a few times doing it. Not sure there's much substance to it, you just lose cash for Jan and beyond by holding off

    3. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Is it a good transfer assuming he doesn't get injured over the ib?

      1. Sailboats
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes. Cash has bad fixtures coming up.

        1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers

    4. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Bad move.
      Points over £££

      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Is Cash getting points?

        1. thegaffer82
          • 12 Years
          32 mins ago

          I don’t understand what you are asking

          1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
            • 10 Years
            31 mins ago

            You said points over £££, this isn't costing me points, and I want Tsimikas for the run post city.

            1. thegaffer82
              • 12 Years
              29 mins ago

              If you sign someone else instead for next GW (who does score points), then that’s obviously better than buying and benching Tsimi to gain 0.1/0.2

              Points over £££

  18. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    If I played Tsimikas I would have had Salah (c) Watkins Bowen Saliba Tsimikas, crazy!

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      If I had Saliba and Salah (c) i would’ve had the same

  19. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    The fact that so many high upside players are rotation risks is annoying.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Isn't that why they have high upside, because a lot of people will avoid them for reasons like not being nailed?

  20. ran
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    This season is the weirdest ever. I think I'm going nuts.

    GW 13; Haaland > Archer

    Go BIG or go HOME!

    1. nanxun
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don't know what others think, but this season (so far) reminds me more of pre-pandemic seasons (c. 2018-19).

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Lots of goals Man City V Liverpool

      1. ran
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        You reckon a goals galore?

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yes i have Salah, Alverex and Haaland, and expect points, but not for defenders or GK

        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          https://www.11v11.com/teams/manchester-city/tab/opposingTeams/opposition/Liverpool/

      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maybe. Big games like this are often tight but they’re both attacking teams

  21. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Haaland, Alvarez and Palmer - let’s go and make the tonne!!!

    1. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Chelsea 1-0 masterclass incoming =)

      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think 3-1 Man City.

  22. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    That Diaby assist is going to stand isn’t it. What a joke

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thought he didn't touch the ball.

    2. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      He impacted the aerodynamics of the ball with his presence, assist.

    3. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Same as Sakas assist. The just make things up.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        https://www.premierleague.com/news/825262

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          I know the rules

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            that's ok. I am not sure i agree with them either, but they don't make them up, that's all.

  23. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Salah 16 pointer

    Haaland will never match that

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Incoming 5 goals

    2. nanxun
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      idk, but will make 4:30 pm match a compelling watch ...

    3. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      It’ll be an uphill struggle that’s for sure. But I’m holding the celebrations for now considering it is Haaland after all…

      1. nanxun
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        exactly

  24. JBG
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Chelsea defence I beg.... keep Haaland silent. Won't happen but.

    1. Josh.E
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I really hope so for Alvarez and Palmer too

  25. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    I think this is the gameweek with the highest luck of the season.

    1. nanxun
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Very random. So, yes.

  26. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Wow!
    Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
    (xG: 1.44 - 1.57)

