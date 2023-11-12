Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday, with five fixtures scheduled.

Four get underway at 2pm GMT, as below.

The headline FPL team news comes from the Amex, where Kaoru Mitoma is benched for the hosts.

Lewis Dunk, James Milner and Evan Ferguson are absent from the matchday squad, as Roberto De Zerbi makes six changes from the side that beat Ajax 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

In addition to Mitoma, Bart Verbruggen, Joel Veltman and Joao Pedro also drop to the bench, as Jason Steele, Adam Webster, Igor Julio, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte and Adam Lallana come into the starting XI.

Visitors Sheffield United make just one alteration, with James McAtee replacing Rhian Brewster.

At Anfield, Kostas Tsimikas starts for Liverpool with Joe Gomez absent.

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the side that drew with Luton Town in Gameweek 11, with Joel Matip, Wataru Endu and Cody Gakpo also included in the starting XI. Virgil van Dijk, who missed the midweek defeat to Toulouse, also starts.

As for Brentford, there’s two changes – Ben Mee and Mads Roerslev come in for Frank Onyeka and Neal Maupay, as Thomas Frank opts for a 3-5-2 formation, a tactic he usually reserves for ‘top six’ opposition.

There are three switches for Aston Villa, meanwhile.

Diego Carlos, Clement Lenglet and Leon Bailey drop out, with Pau Torres, Matty Cash and Youri Tielemans included.

Fulham make two changes as Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Raul Jimenez replace Harry Wilson and the injured Rodrigo Muniz.

In the other match this afternoon, David Moyes has decided to bench Michail Antonio, with either Mohammed Kudus or Jarrod Bowen expected to play through the middle. Kurt Zouma returns in defence, meanwhile.

Nottingham Forest are unsurprisingly unchanged, having impressed in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Tielemans, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Lenglet, Chambers, Moreno, Bailey, Zaniolo, Traore, Dendoncker, Duran

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Iwobi, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ballo-Toure, Cairney, Reed, Lukic, Wilson, Traore, Vinicius

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Webster, van Hecke, I Julio, Adingra, Gilmour, Dahoud, Buonanotte, Gross, Lallana, Fati

Subs: Verbrugeen, Veltman, Hinshelwood, Moder, Baleba, Mitoma, J Pedro, O’Mahony, Baker-Boaitey

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, McAtee, Archer

Subs: Amissah, Lowe, Larouci, Brooks, Slimane, Fleck, Osborn, Traore, Osula

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Salah, Jota, Darwin

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Scanlon, Chambers, Nyoni, McConnell, Elliott, Diaz, Doak

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Zanka, Baptiste, Peart-Harris, Ghoddos, Olakigbe, Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Maupay

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Mavropanos, Kehrer, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Fornals, Antonio, Ings, Benrahma

Nottingham Forest XI: Odysseas, Aina, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo, Mangala, Sangare, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Awoniyi

Subs: Turner, Williams, Boly, Aurier, Kouyate, Yates, Danilo, Wood, Origi

