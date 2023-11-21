186
  1. boc610
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    sounds like it could be a serious injury for antonio... bowen oop for most of the season, not selling now

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Article on the last page says Bowen could potentially be missing for a while too

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Kudus up front if both are out? I haven't been following West Ham that closely tbh; had to check whether Scamacca is still there

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          Kudus may also have an issue

          https://www.claretandhugh.info/mohamed-kudus-has-back-problem/

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 20 mins ago

            Mubama bandwagon back on!

            1. theplayer
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 18 mins ago

              Has everyone forgotten about Danny Ings?

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 56 mins ago

                Yes!

          2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            On the bench for Ghana right now, see if he makes an appearance

            1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Just got subbed on now

  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Bowen looking more doubtful for weekend

    https://x.com/westhamfootball/status/1726936755809464487?s=20

    1. Charlie Price
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Planning for the next GW almost impossible at the moment, never mind trying to plan for weeks ahead. Seems like everyone is getting injured during this pesky IB.

    2. nanxun
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Thanks for this.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Honestly FFS! Can't plan or do anything these days.

    4. sankalparora07
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Honestly, that's soo frustrating. I just dealt with Chuk and Burn before the IB and thought I'll use my FT to get Van de ven's replacement now but that will take a back-seat as I will have to deal with Bowen's replacement first....it's like I am spending all my FT's to replace injured players rather than strengthen my team.... Haaland also flagged

    5. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Hi....2fts and 0.2m....if bowen is out, how about:

      Bowen and cash to mbeumo and saliba

      Or best to avoid 2 x arsenal defence (and benching issues with porro / tsimi)

      Thanks

      Areola (turner)
      Porro gabriel cash (tsimi taylor)
      Salah son saka bowen adingra
      Haaland watkins (archer)

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Bowen to Eze then to Palmer and Adringa to Mbeumo next week. Cant understand double Arsenal defence, (only good for GW14/15) ?

    6. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Zinchenko worthy?

      1. BrockLanders
        • 8 Years
        2 hours ago

        Like him tbf

    7. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Debating Saliba in for Cash. My question is: do we think Brentford away this week for Saliba is better or worse than Spurs away for Cash? Both have easier fixtures next week.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours ago

        I would say better. I think I have to start Digne but I'm not happy with it; if I had an FT to spare he'd be gone

        1. Flynny
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Debating the same move.

          Its complicated isn't it!

          For me it's double arsenal defence v mbeumo

          Or cash v son

          Arsenal have the best defence in league so I think it's probably worth it.

          Also expect spurs to score v villa

          1. The Big Fella
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            I also expect them to concede but I also think Cash may be played in a more attacking role against Spurs, so I am hoping for an attacking return rather than a CS

        2. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Yeah it is a tough one - the thing is I keep looking at Bournemouth next and thinking "hold for the time being". Tough one!

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            I think I'm kind of at breaking point with Villa defence tbh, after conceding annoying goals to Fulham & Luton, and the quieting down of both Cash & Digne's attacking returns.

            Also I expect McGinn will continue on the right of midfield as I think Konsa is a better matchup for defending against Son's movement than Diego Carlos

            1. Wobbles
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              McGinn is flagged I think.

            2. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              yeah only had a Cash 5 pointer, been disappointing, but apart from Trippier's 18/12-pointer and Mykolenko's recent hauls when playing LWB who is there? AT least Porro on srt pieces unless Celso comes back in?

              I got a Saliba 9-point jam with Tsi on the bench,but there just not many CS about especially with Gabriel maybe getting a rest. Andersen has had some jam as well.

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Porro is another that I'm just going to have to stick with in the medium term even if I don't expect any CS in the next 4. Certainly wouldn't buy him but yeah there is a sense of no clear improvement available. At least I can bench him for City (for Digne!)

            3. Debauchy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Hang in Menta 1 more week fella , yeah it's a gut but sure there are other moves to make.

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                Absolutely agree. Low expectations everywhere for defenders this week. I'm sort of lining up Digne - James but may not get around to it til 16/17

                1. Debauchy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 44 mins ago

                  Yeah likewise James on the radar but best to hang in a little longer as many with similar defences for this gw.

            4. The Big Fella
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              I think McGinn is flagged but it could also be international breakitis. You may be right though - could be time for a change back to Saliba. I have netted an average of 2 points each GW since bringing in Cash.

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                For this week it seems slightly better, but my only doubt about Saliba is how to navigate 16-19 with double defence as I don't really see a single CS there

                1. The Big Fella
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  I don't think that run is that bad - Brighton with injuries to key attackers, WHU at home, Villa hot and cold but Liverpool will be tough

        3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Same boat here, it's this or sell for a hit, which to be honest I'm not going to say I'll rule out

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Personally i am trying to avoid defensive transfers until Chelsea/Newcastle GW17, doesn't seem much upside.

        I have Saliba/Cash/Porro (Tsiikas Kabore)

        1. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          I have a pretty amazing midfield (Salah, Son, Saka, Bowen and Gordon) plus Haaland and Watkins. Apart from Watkins to Darwin, there is nothing to change in my attackers. I want Sanchez in 3 GWs too (Turner out). Your defence is good!

    8. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Sorry, but who is this Andy naylor. This entire article has been produced as a consequence of his tweet, right?

      I really wanted to keep mitoma - brought him in 2 weeks back for this excellent run of fixtures. But I have enough cash to afford Saka...

      1. Charlie Price
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Looks like Andy Naylor is the Brighton & Hove Albion correspondent for The Athletic publication. So what he says may have some substance.

      2. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        No access to google, or just lazy?

        1. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          This place is better than Google for footie info.

    9. aidmata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Areola Turner

      Cash Branthwaite Porro Tsimikas Taylor

      Martinelli Bowen Son Salah Nakamba

      Haaland Darwin Alvarez

      2FT with .3 ITB - any suggestions guys?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        If Bowen is out (and next two are OK, not great), then i'd go Bowen to Eze and Nakamba to Palmer and Martinelli to Mbuemo next week? If Bowene is OK, then Martinelli to Mbeumo and Nakamba to Palmer

    10. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      They whoever they may be castigate those wishing an injury to a player however minor that injury may be.
      Well sod that -happy as a pig that Bowen looks to be out as a non owner.
      Makes things a lot easier for us non owners - Hi five fellas lol

      1. Sharkytect
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Has this been confirmed? That bowen is out?

    11. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Why is Ferguson yellow flagged? He played in the qualifiers

      1. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        He recovered from the back injury but then tweaked his hamstring against the Netherlands. Playing New Zealand tonight so should know more later.

        1. Woy_is_back
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Thanks for the info

    12. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Another 2 goals from Son today and a clean bill of health. Definitely in good form for the Villa game.

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Captain locked in

        1. Wobbles
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          I don't have him and its making me jittery. Selling Saka is my only route really.

      2. duke313
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          It's a pity he can't play China and Singapore every week.

          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Nope it's great that he is playing an AV side that remind me of the Arsenal of years back and yes as much as I enjoyed watching- attack at any cost and yeah it will cost.

        • Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Cpt currently - can I hold, think so

      3. BrockLanders
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Afternoon folks.

        QQ:

        Mitoma & Alvarez to Mbuemo & Solanke for free??

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yep

        2. La Roja
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          I’d keep Alvarez

      4. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Play one;

        A) Palmer - away to Newcastle

        B) Archer - home to Bournemouth

        Cheers.

        1. Woy_is_back
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          B

        2. La Roja
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          B

        3. BrockLanders
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          A. Penalties and better team.

          1. Woy_is_back
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            I doubt Chelsea will score. Newcastle are solid at home.

        4. WVA
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Having to start them both as four injuries already!

        5. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          B

      5. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Kudus to haul this weekend

        1. Wobbles
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Also an injury doubt now apparently.

          1. Woy_is_back
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Ffs would have been a sick differential captain

      6. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1726998162513256659

        "Premier League clubs have voted against ban on clubs loaning players from within the same ownership group.

        It means Newcastle can sign players on loan from PIF owned clubs — and same for other clubs like Crystal Palace with Lyon and similar situations."

        How delightful.

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Football is turning into a mega corporate out there.

        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Oh, so that's why Lewis Hall went on a free loan with an obligation to buy? It happened already as PIF has a 5% investment stake in

          Chelsea and Brighton have been doing it for years. Palace started last year with Molenbeek in Belgium and Lyon because of Ted Dexter who owns 40% of Palace, all Americans do it. (Molenbee got promoted with some of Palace's best academy players who went to Lyon anyway, works both ways I guess)

          But PIF Clearlake holdings is the one that really stinks

          https://www.sportingnews.com/uk/football/news/are-chelsea-owned-saudi-arabia-pif-clearlake-capital-boehly/npbfqj9f4kuw1gskjr6gutgl

      7. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Eze still at less than 4% ows. Nice, hope he stays under the radar

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          This doesn't help lol 😉

        2. WVA
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Elanga has more points than him, been very poor by his standards, I started the season with him

          1. Woy_is_back
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            I agree. Keep him out of your squad

        3. CONNERS
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          This.

          2 of the Palace back four have higher PPM than Eze. I think he'll stay under the radar.

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            Not with Olise back

      8. Da_Peachtree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Any one know what the timeline is on Luke Shaw?

        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Available this weekend

          1. Wobbles
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Really?

        2. Wobbles
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Yeah, very quiet on that front. Not sure he will be back before January.

      9. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        So glad I brought in Bowen early 🙄

      10. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        It will work out ok for you, its us that want him and won't know if he is fit deadline that will suffer

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          @ Bobby Digital

        2. WVA
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          He won't play

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Cheers Meg

