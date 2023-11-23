83
  2. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Solanke seems to be popular again

    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Form and fixtures

  3. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Is Colwill nailed now with Cucurella and Badiashile back?

    - 4.6m
    - good fixtures from gw14

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I think he’s nailed

    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      He's in Chelsea first eleven, does that mean nailed when they have three games s week? Maybe, but it's not like Van Dijk nailed, and I wouldn't be shocked if Cucurella plays one or two in that three games a week tht happens twice before new year. That said, I would buy if you think Chelsea defense are worth buying into.

  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Afternoon all!

    How does Cash+Bowen >> Saliba+Mbeumo look? 2FTs, 0.3itb.

    Downside is this week they play each other. Could go Palmer or Eze also.

    Areola 
    Cash Guehi Livramento 
    Salah Son Saka Bowen Adingra 
    Haaland (C) Watkins
    (Turner, Tsiki, Taylor, Mubamba)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Good transfers

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I like Eze and then to Palmer. Can you afford mbeumo and or saliba this week, then go for the other next week?

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Can afford Mbeumo/Eze/Palmer in one move. Cash>>Saliba I’m 0.1 short. Zinchenko also an option

    3. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I think with your bench options, u would probably make those moves if Bowen is out. It just the weekend games they play each other and while your not maximizing points potential, chances are pretty good one if them returns.

  5. LawsonJP
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Leno Turner
    Cash Trippier Tsimikas Udogie Kabore
    Salah Saka Bowen Gordon McAtee
    Haaland Watkins Pedro

    Worth a wildcard? I'm desperate to get Son in and with 5 flagged I think now might be the best time.

    Thinking this right now:
    Leno Areola
    Gabriel Lascelles Tsimikas Porro Branthwaite
    Gordon Saka Son Salah Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Not really it doesn't look that much different

    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Not sure it’s worth it

      Pedro+Bowen >> Archer+Son possible?

      1. LawsonJP
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Pedro+Saka >> Archer+Son is possible, don't think it's worth it for a -4? I might just have to roll, the flags worry me though

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          58 mins ago

          Only having g one transfer does make things tougher. But I would not WC foe one player. Trippier could get 10 this weekend

          1. LawsonJP
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Ofc I would love to keep him in. Think I will roll, unless there is some news on one of the flags tomorrow

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      No

  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    With both Cash and Kabore doubts, should I make a FT or could I get away with saving this week?

    1 FT, 1 mill. in the bank

    Areola
    Andersen KaboreTrippier
    Diaby Gordon Salah Mbeumo Son
    Haaland Alvarez

    Flekken Archer Cash Tsimikas

    Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Think Cash will be gtg v Spuds, currently I have Alvarez 1st on bench given possible late return but I think Archer covers you. Nice bank balance 🙂

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Cheers, bank balance burning in my pocket, but 2 FT next GW would be nice to adapt the team.

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        ? agree Cash is fine to start. Two frees next week is handy.

        Will know much more about Son and Saka form

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Cheers! Would you start Cash over Kabore?

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Oh yeah. Cash could be Right wing?

          2. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Think Kabore flagged too so Cash for sure

  7. Boz
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Time to ditch Alvarez and move to 3-5-2 with Eze/Palmer?

    1. URSUCHAKAREN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      You missed that deadline by 2-3 weeks.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Who is your other striker?

  8. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    2FT 0ITB

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Saliba Cash, Porro (Tsimikas Kabore)
    Salah Son Saka Diaby Adringa
    Haaland Alvarez (Pedro)

    Diaby to Eze this week. Is this too crazy need money and get rid of Brighton players)
    Pedro to Darwin and one of Son and Saka to Mbeumo next week and play 343 until GW20.

    Isak.or Nkunku coming back for Alvarez if he is getting to much rotation, if Newcastle are out, or Nkunku is ahead of shedule and Haaland to Watkins GW18 in the back of my mind

    B Or sell Cash to Lacelles and Disby for Mbeumo next week. (still leaves me with Pedro and Adringa, ok with the lattervthis week if Mitoma is out). Or downgrade Pefro to Archer/Semenyo) and that is really committing to 352

    On A at the moment despite losing Diaby?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Think Diaby could stay another week, so B.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thanks. Eze and Olise together though is tempting

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Wish they got regular returns...

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Yes Olise got 11 assists most under Roy when Eze got his place back when Vieira left. Zaha only stated twice (played 27 mins coming of with hamstrings). Ayew played on the left .

            It could be a Maddison /Son thing. We will see. Spurs are the better players, but Palace have better fixtures (next three).

            Thanks I will look at Cash out and see what it does

  9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Save FT and play Douglas Luiz or transfer out for Palmer?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Get Palmer now

  10. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Best move?

    A) Cash —> Gabriel (FT)
    B) Bowen —> Mbuemo (FT)
    C) Bowen + Cash —> Mbuemo + Saliba (-4)

    Cheers!

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B for me

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Beeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees!

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Is Bowen confirmed out?

  11. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    B

  12. DagheMunegu
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I have 2 ft and 0 itb

    How can I improve the defense/keepers without touching the rest of the team ?

    Pickford Turner
    Tsimikas Cash Gabriel Branthwaite Kabore

    Already have 3 Arsenal

  13. United10
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Alvarez out for Solanke or save transfer?

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good to me.

  14. trinzoo
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Any chance for Turner start? I have Raya 1st keeper

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Unlikely

  15. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Why Cash flagged if he's training?

  16. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    Start one:

    A: Archer
    B: Haaland

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Seriously?

  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    For anyone considering Ait Nouri.

    O'Neil on Hugo Bueno: "Him and Rayan [Ait-Nouri] were competing for that spot and Hugo picked up the injury and has missed a few weeks.

    "It’ll be really good to get Hugo back in and see him push the boys that are already in the starting eleven and try and force himself back in.

    "He’s got the quality, he’s got the work ethic no doubt to impact that starting eleven."

    https://twitter.com/1fplnews/status/1727714998569324811?t=KKgx5OmG2LRlXOZkad4ZHw&s=19

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hi Charlie - after my scepticism earlier in the week I have now joined. Thanks for organising it.

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        reply fail

        1. Charlie Price
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          You are very welcome. Pleased to have you onboard. It will be interesting to discover if 23/24 season is a year when 2500 points is easy or difficult. Recent trend has been upwards but doesn’t mean it will necessarily continue. This will determine how many new qualifiers we have for 24/25 season. Anyway, good luck for the rest of the season and thanks again for getting involved.

          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I feel the points have been inflated due to the extra double gameweeks we've had the last few seasons - I think most including me will struggle to get 2500 this season.
            Good luck to you too

  18. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    zzpxga

    2500 Points Any Season

    This league still open for entries annd starts on Saturday. Only one criteria to meet - scoring 2500 points in any one season.
    About 160 of us already in. A warm welcome if you qualify and join.

    Thank you.

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hi Charlie - after my scepticism earlier in the week I have now joined. Thanks for organising it.

      1. Charlie Price
        • 2 Years
        just now

        See above for my response.

  19. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Hi....2fts and 0.2m....if bowen is out, how about:

    Bowen and cash to mbeumo and saliba

    Leaves me with 2 x arsenal defence v mbeumo tho. I'd have money for adingra to palmer next week - and then eventually lose gabriel

    Thanks

    Areola (turner)
    Porro gabriel cash (tsimi taylor)
    Salah son saka bowen adingra
    Haaland watkins (archer)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same transfer dilemma - if ruled out then I'm bringing in Mbeumo but will likely save 2nd FT

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers. Yes that's prob what I'll do too

        I'll defo be using an ft on adingra to palmer next week

  20. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Time to move on from Trippier? Are his good teammates back from injuries?

  21. Well you know, Triffic
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    With McBurnie available, does that mean Archer may not start (lol)?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes it's a possibility if they go with 1 up top. SHU have started both in previous games.

  22. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    play pau or taylor this week?

  23. hogree
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Play Tsimikas, Kabore or Baldock this week?

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Baldy

  24. FPLKELL
      20 mins ago

      Thoughts on downgrading Watkins to Solanke until Gameweek 18 to allow funds so I can move Neto to Mbuemo next week?

    • GE
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      1) Cash -> James
      2) Cash -> Saliba
      3) Save

      (1FT, 0.8 itb)

      Johnstone (Turner)
      Trippier/Taylor/Cash* (Kabore*, Tsimkas)
      Salah/Son/Martinelli/Palmer/Bowen*
      Haaland*/Alvarez (Osula*)

    • Green Jumper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Awoniyi > Solanke is the easy move, but thinking a punt on DCL might be worth it.

      The alternatives are Wissa (not fussed), Edouard (not fussed), Antonio (not fit) and Jackson (don't want to spend 0.4m as will need it for Cash > James)

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        it's a tricky week

        Wood for fixtures?

        Or Maupay?

    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bit stumped ... would appreciate some insights.

      Wil probably do Martinez to Raya next week.

      So Gusto or Alvarez or Simms upgrades?

      Only 0.4m itb, 2 FTs.

      Martinez
      Gabriel Andersen Mitchell
      Salah Son Saka Diaby Gordon
      Haaland Alvarez.

      Turner, Cash, Gusto, Simms.

      wildcard 1 soon ...

    • All For One
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Any news on Mitoma injury?

