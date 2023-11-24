FPL Gameweek 13 Members Video: Andy + Seb

Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 13 deadline.

This week, it’s a Scoutcast special as Andy North and Seb Wassell drop in for a live stream.

Thanks to Erling Haaland‘s (£14.0m) double-digit haul, Andy was able to close the gap on Seb during Gameweek 12, although the latter is still 10 points ahead.

However, a bunch of flags have been on display during this two-week break – and not just the national ones. Knocks and injuries to several popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets.

Andy and Seb go over their latest plans and are also on hand to help you with any of your dilemmas too.

The video is available to watch via the embedded link below.

There was also a live Q&A earlier today if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 13 playlist.