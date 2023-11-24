44
Members November 24

FPL Gameweek 13 Members Video: Andy + Seb

44 Comments
Share

Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 13 deadline.

This week, it’s a Scoutcast special as Andy North and Seb Wassell drop in for a live stream.

Thanks to Erling Haaland‘s (£14.0m) double-digit haul, Andy was able to close the gap on Seb during Gameweek 12, although the latter is still 10 points ahead.

However, a bunch of flags have been on display during this two-week break – and not just the national ones. Knocks and injuries to several popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets.

Andy and Seb go over their latest plans and are also on hand to help you with any of your dilemmas too.

The video is available to watch via the embedded link below.

There was also a live Q&A earlier today if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 13 playlist.

44 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NZREDS
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    If you want some I’ll give it ya

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Everybody wants some!!

      Open Controls
  2. gart888
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Have a FT to burn.

    A) Bowen to Eze
    B) Bowen to Palmer (gives the funds for Cash/Mitchell/Tsimikas to Trippier later)
    C) Other?

    Areola
    Mitchell Cash Gabriel
    Salah Saka Son Bowen Diaby
    Haaland(C) Alvarez

    Turner Archer Tsimikas Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Got a feeling that Bowen will play. I also have a FT to burn and I’m looking at turner to Sanchez so it puts that fire out

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        That just seems like such a waste of funds. I wish there was another playing keeper to swap turner to that wouldn't harm my starting 11.

        Open Controls
        1. The Pesci challenge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          But there isn’t really but the rotation between Sanchez & Areola is very good till the end of the season

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah, fair enough. I don't hate it, and i have the money ITB to do it, but it just kind of kills my loose Trippier plans.

            Open Controls
  3. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Choose one?

    Saliba, Bowen, Eze, Wood

    Vs

    Gabriel, Son, Palmer, Archer

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      The second for me.

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I would lean towards the 2nd. Think having Son is a strong edge.

      Open Controls
  4. Zero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Pick a Mid and a Fwd!

    Martinelli / Hwang / Eze

    Edouard / Wood

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Martinelli & wood

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Agree

        Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Martinelli and Wood

      Open Controls
  5. gkoc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Would you guys do Gordon to Eze this week, and then Eze to Palmer in 16, or keep Gordon this week, roll the transfer, and then switch him to Palmer in gw 14? Really undecided here - on one hand Eze's next 3 fixtures are really good, but on the other hand, it will take 2 transfers to get to Palmer and I am not sure Eze is that much better over the next 3 than Gordon this week and Palmer the next two after..

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      No keep Gordon for Chelsea

      Open Controls
    2. The bean
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd roll it personally..

      Open Controls
    3. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It's so tough to book transfers in these days. I would just stick this week and keep reassessing as you go. It is a nice plan though.

      Open Controls
  6. 2EyedTurk
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Got a FT to burn on this....

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier Gabriel Branthwaite (Digne) (Tsimi)
    Salah Son Saka Adingra (Mbeumo)
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    0.1ITB

    I'm thinking Digne to Baldock?

    Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      What's the endgame of Digne to Baldock?

      Not that I have a better idea...

      Open Controls
      1. 2EyedTurk
        • 8 Years
        just now

        May as well just bank the Digne profit and maybe make a bit on Baldock. Nothing else in mind really!

        Open Controls
  7. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Play 2

    A) Palmer
    B) Gordon
    C) Alvarez

    Open Controls
  8. 1569Tippins
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Benching dilemma… Mbuemo vs ARS(H) or Palmer vs NEW(a)?

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'd bench palmer

      Open Controls
  9. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    G2G?

    Leno
    Saliba Anderson Lascelles
    Salah Son Eze Chan
    Haaland(C) Watkins Solanke

    Turner Gordon Tsimi Bell**

    Open Controls
  10. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    A) Maddison --> Eze (FT)
    B) Maddison + Cash --> Eze / Palmer + Trippier (-4)
    C) Maddison + Cash --> Son + 4.5m DEF (-4)

    Pickford
    Cash* -- Gabriel -- Lascelles -- Baldock
    Salah -- Mbuemo -- Saka -- Bowen*
    Haaland -- J.Álvarez

    Turner -- Maddison* -- Tsimikas -- Mubama [1FT + 1.4m ITB]

    Open Controls
  11. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Make this sense?

    Botman and Kabore ->Saliba and Mykolenko for free.

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  12. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    What to do with this team? Cash and Gordon out?

    Areola
    Cash, Tsimikas, Livermento
    Salah, Diaby, Gordon, Son, Saka
    Haaland, Watkins

    Turner, Archer, Taylor and Lamptey

    2FT and 0.4 in the bank. Bring in a CP defender for Cash and Gordon to Palmer seems a go?

    Open Controls
  13. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Cash gonna play or not ?

    Thinking Mitoma/Cash➡️Palmer/James-4

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I think so... I don't fancy taking hits for marginal upgrades though. Just go Mitoma to Palmer?

      Open Controls
  14. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Diaby to Eze. Done.

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Do you have bowen?

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        I don’t, I was buying Eze or him (or both) this week but the injury made me just go for Eze.

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Fair. Seems pretty straight forward. I'm contemplating either Diaby or Bowen to Eze or Palmer. (Going Palmer lets me bring in Trippier). Thoughts on that?

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            That’s a tough one because if Trippier wasn’t involved I’d say we could wait on Palmer (my plan also) & Eze would be the better pick for now.

            Depends how much you want Trippier I guess, if it’s a lot then I’d probably go Palmer a few weeks early.

            Open Controls
  15. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mitoma->Mbeumo or Tsimikas->AitNouri?

    Open Controls
    1. Starskyb
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both?

      Open Controls
  16. Peekay
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play Anthony Gordon or Archer?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      G

      Open Controls
    2. TM44
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Archer

      Open Controls
  17. Peekay
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play:
    a) Anthony Gordon (v Chelsea)
    b) Archer ( v Bournemouth)

    Open Controls
  18. TM44
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    My team for the weekend, GTG here or change starters and bench order, 0ft £0.5m itb.

    Areola

    Branthwaite trippier guehi

    Salah son diaby mbeumo

    Haaland archer alvarez

    Bench: Turner, gabriel, cash, mitoma

    Open Controls
  19. Bartowski
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Play Alvarez or Gordon?

    Open Controls
  20. secrestgrahn46
      just now

      G­­o­o­gle­ is

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.