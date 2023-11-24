Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers: MD9 – Recap

Injury, injury, they’ve all got an injury! FPL returns this weekend after the longest of international breaks and a multitude of injury scares with Mitoma, Bowen and even the goal-scoring cyborg Haaland giving us cause for concern. Despite all the flags we know the majority will play, which will then allow all those who held their transfers to the end to feel a little big smug when they miraculously return and brace.

Anyway, back to what really matters and that is the SKLW Community Tournament which is the equivalent of FPL War Games but without the Steel Cage, although rumours are that it has been considered for some of the team group chats.

I will use this article to update you on the latest scores and high jinks in the competition and skirt over quickly the fortunes of the Galacticos, who I am hoping will benefit from a Horsham FC like piece of good luck and find out that all their opponents have been fielding ineligible players.

The Results & League Tables

Premier League

Sheikh, Blatter and Raul continued their absolute dominance of the top league with a 3-0 victory over last year’s triple winning Banyana Bafana, this analytical bunch are proving to be the spreadsheet superheroes this season with a nine-point gap between them and second place. Schadenfreud was amongst the goals this week, Sean Tobin kept a clean sheet, and they could even afford to bench TorjeHegna‘s 91 points.

Fplbinary is probably still partying after his Fontaine of Knowledge secured their first win of the season against the wily veterans Son of a Gun, but it was a close one with just seven points separating the squads. This still keeps the Fontaines splashing around at the bottom of the table but sees them gain ground on Oppenhamster who also lost (snigger).

Championship

A much closer affair in this division with Cameroon Diaz taking top spot this week after a very six-y performance against Hand of Zoff with some chap called Roy_Brown1958 doing the Lord’s work and knocking in a couple of goals, they were another team to bench high scores with tomba91 and finnharpsFPL sat on the pine with scores in the nineties, although I suspect their opponents are grateful they were rested.

Elsewhere, the Flower kept up to the pressure on the leaders with a hard-fought 1-0 win, One Tchouameni scored one of the highest squad scores of the week (921) to win 5-1 and in a entertaining 3-3 draw between Kahn you feel the Low tonight and No Fuchs Given, Pras managed to score two goals despite only managing a fairly average FPL score of 69.

League 1

Let’s start at the bottom in this division as Winning Mentality Wanders need some incredibly positive thinking to get them out of their current predicament, with only two points so far and a -21 goal difference. Unfortunately for them they faced the league leaders this week, Garuda Cheers Up Masvansa 2022 who came out as 4-0 winners with Ruby Darma amongst their squad hitting a century.

Keeping the pressure up on the league leaders are Sweet 2FA who secured a 2-0 victory over the Heroes with a fine goal-keeping display from adrianjp15 one of the highlights, and a It’s a Wonderful Cruff who thrashed Maritim +62 (answers on a postcard to explain that team name) 4-1 with a goal apiece for swagat172 and Oufa78.

League 2

The most competitive division in the tournament and it’s still wide open with all the teams still in with a chance, well that’s certainly what I am telling my Galacticos who gallantly lost this week to Unbelievable Geoff who posted one of the highest squad scores across all four divisions with 918! Well done to fpl_goldenboys who managed a 105 – clearly the teams are upping their games against my lot.

In two shock results, leading teams Integrity is Mbeumo lost 3-1 and Ruud Bullet were defeated 4-0 by Let’s Get Ready to Crumble, this allowed the Deadly Deadliners to make up ground with a well fought 2-1 win with goals from dnlxarf and FPL_Sandwich, and finally a call out to the Nation of Domination who lived up to their name with a 5-0 result, with roulettefpl scoring triple digits.

Individual Glory

Player of the week was doshijig on 106 (Murder on Zidane’s Floor) who still ended up on the losing side, second was fpl_goldenboys on 105 (typically scored against the Galacticos), and third was FPL_Solomons (102) again on the losing side as his Shelby Company lost to Keane 16.

In the season stats, unsurprisingly, there are two members of Sheikh, Blatter and Raul in the race for the Golden Boot with Sertalpbilal and FPL Jeb in contention with the former leading the way.

As for the Golden Glove, you have angus81, urparallelword, Joe, Alchim1sT, Ally_Son9 and Superhoops all battling it out. The true team player is FPL_Mikey with a whopping 595 points as a squad member in Son of Gun and David Hewitt is the one who should be knocking on the manager’s door as he has scored 331 points whilst sat on the bench.

Conclusion

That’s all for now folks, still plenty of time for teams to climb and fall down the table. Good luck to everyone for this week’s action, may your arrows be green but not as green as mine.