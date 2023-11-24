Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face a tricky armband decision ahead of Gameweek 13, with Manchester City and Liverpool facing off in Saturday’s early kick-off.

As such, tough fixtures for chief protagonists Erling Haaland (£14.0m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) bring a chorus of differential options to the fore, with favourable fixtures even boosting the appeal of unlikely assets from Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

A wild Erling Haaland was spotted in Man City training pictures on Thursday, allaying fears that a troublesome foot issue would keep him out of this crunch tie.

He was spared from Norway’s 3-3 draw with Scotland in Glasgow, with the focus presumably on upcoming club matters.

And his Premier League form is immense, with two goals and an assist at Chelsea last time out taking his tally of attacking returns to a division-leading 16.

At the time of writing, the forward is backed to continue his red-hot form by just under one in three of voters.

Meanwhile, Salah rewarded the faith of this author with a brace and 16 points against Brentford. It’s his joint-highest total this season.

The Egyptian’s double made it seven goals in his last five – and 10 over the season – with Liverpool’s right winger chosen in the poll by roughly one-sixth of users.

Son Heung-min (£9.7m) occupies third place with 13.97% of the vote, followed closely by injury doubt Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES