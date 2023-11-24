140
  1. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    I got James this week, he will get like a 15 pointer and save my GW, meanwhile the rest of you will be down in the dumps I'm sorry to say.

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      just now

      just call me stig

  2. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    What to do with this? 0,1 in bank 2 FT

    Areola (Strakosha)
    Gabriel Cash Maguire (Lascelles Tsmikas)
    Salah Son Saka Bowen Palmer
    Haaland Watkins (Archer)

    A. Burn transfer
    B. Bowen to Mbuemo/Eze
    C. Cash to Colwill/Ait Nouri/Schar/RJames
    D. Tsmikas to Ait Nouri/Colwill

    Thanks

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'm in a really similar position.

      How can you afford Cash to James?

    2. sankalparora07
        just now

        I would do Bowen to Mbeumo....long term fixtures favourable plus on pens...you can use the cash to upgrade your defense as well

    3. The Left Duke #3
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Captaining Haaland in a madness in my eyes this week. My God live a little

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        As a Liverpool fan it's a nice emotional hedge though. If he hauls at least my morning isn't all misery.

        1. The Left Duke #3
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I’m a non Haaland owner. I’m a Lpool fan. I just want think VVD is on it and is more than capable of marking him out the game.
          When City play Lpool, why not punt on someone else. Capt Haaland every week is just boring as

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bowen was my first pick

        1. jammie26
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I thought he was injured?

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah that's why I said "was"... It's on Haaland now.

      3. sankalparora07
          just now

          Going with Son against a high line villa attack

      4. thom830g
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        1 ft and 0,6 ITB. Need for changes and who to bench?

        Thinking of rolling and to go with this lineup:

        Areola
        Gabriel - Cash - Udogie
        Saka - Salah - Adingra - Gordon - Son
        Haaland - Watkins

        (Turner - Archer - Tsimikas - Taylor)

        Agree?

      5. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        What do I do here lads, cheers! 2FT, 0.7 ITB

        Areola,Onana
        Trippier,Cash,Porro,Beyer,Kabore
        Son,Saka,Diaby,Mitoma,Adingra
        Jimenez,Haland,Watkins

        1. Sgt. Schultz
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Mitoma > Mbeumo

      6. Burger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        1. Tripper & Bowen
        2. Anderson & Salah

        ?

        1. FPLEL
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I can't confidently infer context, but 2.

      7. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Anyone starting Archer over Palmer?

      8. Peekay
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Play:
        a) Anthony Gordon (v Chelsea)
        b) Archer (v Bournemouth)

        1. Eastman
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Gordon for me

      9. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        reckon bell will start v palace? I am tempted to start him ahead of cash or colwill. cheers 🙂

      10. w00ton
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Hi All,

        G2G? Also 2FT 2.5itb roll both?

        Areola
        Cash Tripp Gabriel
        Diaby Gordon Son Bowen
        Watkins Haaland(C) Alvarez

        Leno Tsimi Longstaff Taylor

        1. Norco
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Why not Diaby > Eze then go Eze > Palmer in a few weeks?

      11. FPLEL
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        If early team leak shows Tsimi starting, would you field him over Taylor?

      12. Norco
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Got 2FT; no brainer?

        1. Diaby + Kabore > Eze + Gabriel (Exact funds)

