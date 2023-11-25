The absence of the injured Jarrod Bowen from the West Ham United matchday squad is the headline team news from the afternoon’s Premier League matches.

Following on from the lunchtime clash between the division’s top two sides, there are five more top-flight fixtures taking place at 3pm GMT.

Not one of the top six is in action at the traditional kick-off time, although there is still some Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in these games – particularly at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s three changes are all enforced as Chelsea visit the north-east.

Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock join a lengthening injury list, while loanee Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club.

Alexander Isak is back after recovering from a groin injury, Bruno Guimaraes returns from a one-match suspension and Tino Livramento comes in at full-back.

One of Mauricio Pochettino’s two alterations will likely be about fitter legs, with Moises Caicedo dropping down to the bench after his late return from South America.

Benoit Badiashile and Lesley Ugochukwu come into the side, while Axel Disasi also makes way.

As for Bowen, his place in the West Ham United XI is taken by Danny Ings.

Burnley are unchanged for their meeting with the Hammers at Turf Moor.

The busiest manager in terms of tinkering is, not for the first time this season, Roberto De Zerbi.

His five changes see Bert Verbruggen, Tariq Lamptey, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman and Evan Ferguson replace Jason Steele, the suspended Mahmoud Dahoud, Adam Webster, the injured Igor and Facundo Buonanotte.

As for the Seagulls’ opponents, Chris Wood and Danilo come in for the unavailable Taiwo Awoniyi and Ibrahim Sangare for Nottingham Forest.

There are two alterations apiece at Kenilworth Road.

Issa Kabore and Marvelous Nakamba miss out with international break injuries for Luton Town, who recall the fit-again Amari’i Bell and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Michael Olise and Cheick Doucoure oust Jordan Ayew and Will Hughes from the Crystal Palace XI.

In the battle at the bottom at Bramall Lane, there is only one change across the two sides.

Adam Smith comes in for the injured Max Aarons for Bournemouth, with host Sheffield United unchanged.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez.

Subs: Bruun Larsen, Vigouroux, Roberts, Ekdal, Obafemi, Cullen, Redmond, Ramsey, Zaroury.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta, Ings

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Fornals, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Osho, Lockyer, Barkley, Ogbene, Morris, Mengi, Ruddock, Bell, Townsend, Doughty.

Subs: Krul, Berry, Adebayo, Chong, Clark, Brown, Giles, Nelson, Luker.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Olise, Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Andersen, Edouard, Doucoure.

Subs: Matthews, Holding, Ayew, Franca, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Richards, Ahamada.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Miley, Bruno Guimaraes Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Diallo, Murphy, Ndiweni, Parkinson

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson

Subs: Petrovic, Disasi, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Caicedo, Colwill, Maatsen, Matos

Nottingham Forest XI: Vlachodimos, Toffolo, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina, Mangala, Dominguez, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood

Subs: Turner, Williams, Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Yates, Aurier, Origi, Montiel, Boly

Brighton XI: Verbruggen. Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman, Gilmour, Gross, Fati, Lallana, Adringra, Ferguson

Subs: Steele, Joao Pedro, Moder, Baleba, Buonanotte, Hinshelwiood, Baker-Boaitey, Jackson, Duffus.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Baldock, Trusty, Robinson, Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Thomas, McAtee, Hamer, Archer.

Subs: Davies, Lowe, Fleck, McBurnie, Traore, Ahmedhodzic, Osborn, Slimani, Osula.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabaryni, Senesi, Kelly, Christie, L Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Kerkez, Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Moore, Billing.