11
11 Comments
  1. drughi
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bowen and Chukwuemeka > Mbuemo and Palmer ? have the exact cash so need to do the moves tonight

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      If Bowen is out for a long time, sure.

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        I mean not on bench even and busy schedule coming up, not looking good

        1. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          If he was 50/50 for this week, looks like rest now, some minutes in Europe and starts ext GW?

          1. drughi
            • 14 Years
            just now

            If it was rest he would be on the bench so there deffo is something bothering him, many games in short period plus europe. Cant risk it

  2. One Bee's Saka
      9 mins ago

      I guess it's the most claimed GW for Cameron Archer, who will be subbed in for injured Bowen. Come on boy!

    • Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thoughts on Watkins + Hwang > Darwin + Mbuemo for free?

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Not sure. Darwin is awful.

      2. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Your love of the Halfings' leaf has clearly slowed your mind.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Being serious, yes I'd be tempted to go for that.

    • Atimis
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      If fit for the next GW, thoughts on keeping Bowen and doing Alavrez to Mbeumo for free?

    • URSUCHAKAREN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ake and TAA outscore template captains Haaland and Salah.

      Also, a huge Son haul coming in tomorrow.

