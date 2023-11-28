Son Heung-min (£9.7m) has averaged 7.6 points per match since being moved up front by Ange Postecoglou in Gameweek 4, scoring eight goals and supplying an assist.

He’s been an absolute joy to own but with three blanks in a row and Tottenham Hotspur’s squad decimated by injuries and suspensions, there are concerns it could be the start of a decline.

Indeed, 34.7% of voters in our on-site poll have said they are planning to sell the South Korean ahead of Gameweek 14.

So, in this Members article, let’s look at the pros and cons of keeping or selling Son in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

