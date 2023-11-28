138
  raoulduke71
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    A) Cash > Saliba
    B) Alvarez > Isak
    C) Hold
    D) Other

    Areola
    Cash Gabriel Tsimikas
    Salah son mbuemo palmer saka
    Darwin Haaland

    Turner/Alvarez/Livramento/Branthwaite

    BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      C for me.

  Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Price changes 29 November

    Risers: Saka (8.8), Zinchenko (5.1)

    Fallers: Son (9.6), Bowen (7.6), Antonio (5.7), Gvardiol (4.9), Matheus N. (4.8), Targett (4.2)

