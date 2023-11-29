50
  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Going to the game on Sunday, get both Darwin and Tsim in?

    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Sounds good

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Darwin is a donkey

  2. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Start Lascelles or Pedro Porro?

    1. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Lascelles all day long

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Neither will get a CS, Porro far more likely to get an attacking return, Lascelles got his first goal in over 2 years.

      1. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        And I benched it!

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          Ouch, of course my rival brought him in while I have Trippier

  3. Ballito
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Allison out for 4 weeks plus! Kheller a good punt at 3.9m?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        You should go watch Klopp's presser or read his quote on Alisson

      2. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        42 mins ago

        more like 2 weeks.

      3. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        40 mins ago

        Yes for next 2 or even 3 GWS

    • nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      UCL Fantasy:

      a) Raya v Lens (h), or 5pts (Blaswich)
      b) Start Hojlund, or 2pts (Akanji).

      1. The Orienteer - find me in …
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        Won't we get MU team news before deadline?

        1. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          well…game could get called off

        2. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yup, but sometimes I forget and like to pull the plug early.
          Even if he's benched I might just play him, only scenario is if he's injured.

    • Bring the Cavalry
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Is Martinelli + Alvarez > Gordon + Darwin -4 worth it?

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        no

      2. WVA
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        Mother of Jesus man

      3. boc610
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        lol no

      4. WVA
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Please tell me you're not ranked higher than 200k?

      5. Bring the Cavalry
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Haha! didn’t think it was that bad of a shout with Jota injury and martinelli XG about 0 but cheers for the advice everyone, much appreciated

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Just winding you up 😉 but no I wouldnt do that but then I don't rate Darwin although he'll get that many chances even he'll score although it should be Salah Diaz Gakpo starting IMO

        2. WVA
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          Also Alvarez will keep returning and Marti has Wol then Lut

          1. Bring the Cavalry
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Alvarez has returned 1 assist in 4 gameweeks. Martinelli has a combined XG of 0.08 v Burnley and brentford. This was more the thought process, cheers though!

      6. I Member
        • 8 Years
        31 mins ago

        Not sure why everyone is hating on it. Martinelli has been a terrible fantasy asset all season and Darwin could be the highest scoring player this GW. I don't think I would do it for a -4 but I don't hate the idea at all.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          I agree. It's not worth -4 alone, but hits are sometimes needed to keep the team intact etc. I started the season with Martinelli and kept him longer than others to see "extreme roller coaster drama" 🙁 Freeing up one Ars slot may be beneficial if double def + Saka is needed for example. Gw18 is also getting closer, so delaying transfers just to take hits later is an issue also.

          1. Bring the Cavalry
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            I don’t like taking hits, 2 so far this season and 1 was late injury news to Maddison. But feel like this one could pay off also giving an extra 1.1itb …. But it could also fail spectacularly!

      7. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Yeah I would go for that

      8. junitrules
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        I'm not sold on darwin but I'm in the same boat of getting rid of martinelli. I think he could do well once he starts firing but I'm going him and cash for mbeumo and saliba

        1. Bring the Cavalry
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Even with some quality fixtures he has been terrible, that’s why I am willing to take a hit to get rid of him. Might give him one more week since he is at home then get rid

    • ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Sterling or Mbeumo?

      Open Controls
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Mbeumo

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Which pair scores more over the next 5-6 GWs?

      A: Watkins + Mbeumo
      B: Son + Solanke

      Open Controls
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        It should be A but I have them so it will be B

    • Dotherightthing
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Bench 1 pls
      A- son
      B- Gordon
      C- Soucek
      Thanx

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        C

      2. WVA
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        You don't need to ask

        1. Dotherightthing
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Soucek has the easiest fixture

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            CP rarely capitulates. They at least were defensively sound.

    • goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Darwin xMins have increased significantly with the Jota news. Unless I missed quotes, Klopp didn't put a timeframe on it which is never a good thing going off Jota's previous long term injuries.

      Fulham (H), Sheffield (a), Palace (a), United (H), Arsenal (H), Burnley (a) before the New Year. I reckon there's a massive haul in there (Fulham or Sheffield in particular), but probably a game or two where he misses every chance too.

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Watkins likely to play all games. The question is whether Darwin, in maybe 1 or at max 2 fewer games, can outscore him. The fixtures are certainly there.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          The question for my team is not between Watkins and Darwin, it's between getting Saka long term or having Trippier+Darwin.

    • Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      There used to be No Salah camp, then No Haaland camp. Template is now strong and many have both Son and Saka, but they both are hard to fit with all other template players. Another competing pair seems to be Gordon and Palmer. I believe we are going to see a lot transfers between Son/Saka and Gordon/Palmer based on chasing last week's points.

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I've stuck loyally in the No Points camp

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I am now in "No Saka camp".

      2. WVA
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Very easy to have most.

        Areola
        Trippier Gabriel Tsimikas
        Salah Son Saka Mbeumo Palmer
        Haaland Watkins

      3. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Can't wait for the inevitable. My attackers are staying the same until Asia/Africa cups with the sole exception being Bowen if declared out out, or any other serious injury between now and then.

    • The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      It seems a few people have picked the Hwang player......

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Rival who is rank 48 in the world got him off the bench for Bowen last game week

    • Erez Avni
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Have no idea what to do…

      1 FT 0.4 ITB

      Areola
      Cash Trippier Taylor
      Son Salah(c) Eze Martineli Gordon
      Haaland Watkins

      Turner Archer Maguire Kabora

      A. Martineli to Bomo and play Archer
      B. Eze to Palmer
      C. Martineli to Bomo & Eze to Palmer (-4)

