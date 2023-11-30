147
  1. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    For next 4/5 gameweeks

    Palmer Haaland (-4)
    or
    Son Watkins

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      PH

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Parma Ham

    3. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Paaaland for sure

  2. Les Bleus
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Repost:

    Which of these is the better transfer?
    A) Bowen, Alvarez and Cash ➡ Saka, Solanke and Lacelles (-4)
    B) Bowen to Mbeumo for free and roll second FT

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  3. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    I have Saliba. Which will score more points until the New Year?

    a) Zinchenko
    b) Pinnock & Porro rotation

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      B for me

    2. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

    3. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Has anyone ever successfully rotated two players to maximise points? Just get the Z-Man!

    4. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      just now

      cheers

  4. che
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    1.Keep Diaby
    2. Sell for Palmer
    3. Sell for Gordon
    4. Sell for someone else (£6.9m)

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gordon

    2. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Palmer

    3. Goat
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      2

    4. MightyGar
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gordon

  5. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hi guys, not even looked at my team until now.. I have 3m in the bank and 1FT, what is my best move here, or even a -4 if need be? (Bowen out I assume?)

    Areola
    Guehi - Trippier - Pau
    Palmer - Mbeumo - Son - Saka - Bowen
    Darwin - Haaland

    Sanchez - Tsim - Porro - Semenyo

    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Guehi or Pau to Saliba

  6. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Watkins and anderson to pedro and gordon for -4?

    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      No

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No

  7. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Have I missed something with Watkins?

    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Injured i think

      1. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lovely.

      2. Saka Punch
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Not confirmed out from what I could see though? Said he could be back for Sunday

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      He wasn't in the squad due to a slight injury picked up in training it sems

      1. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers man. So expecting another flag. Great stuff. If my season wasn't already done. It is now

  8. Saka Punch
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench 1:
    A) Palmer (BHA)
    B) Gordon (MUN)
    C) Diaby (bou)
    D) J. Alvarez (TOT)

    Thanks

    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      C

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Diaby

    3. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Palmer

    4. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's really hard, C I think.

    5. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Palmer blanks
      Gordon returns
      Diary returns
      Alavarez blanks

      Heard it here first.

      1. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Diary haha

