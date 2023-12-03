Five Gameweek 14 matches took place on Sunday – and we’ve got all of the day’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) attacking returns and bonus points here.

The goals, assists and projected bonus points come courtesy of LiveFPL.

And we've also got a selection of the Opta stats – from shots to expected goals (xG).

The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.

GAMEWEEK 14: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 14: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Total Liverpool 26 Brighton 18 Man City 18 Bournemouth 15 Aston Villa 11 Crystal Palace 9 Fulham 9 West Ham 9 Chelsea 8 Tottenham 8

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Total Man City 2.64 Liverpool 2.20 Bournemouth 2.11 Chelsea 1.93 West Ham 1.26 Fulham 1.23 Brighton 1.02 Aston Villa 0.88 Crystal Palace 0.88 Tottenham 0.49

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

