Five Gameweek 14 matches took place on Sunday – and we’ve got all of the day’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) attacking returns and bonus points here.
The goals, assists and projected bonus points come courtesy of LiveFPL.
And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats – from shots to expected goals (xG) – that can be found in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time.
The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.
GAMEWEEK 14: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 14: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Total
|Liverpool
|26
|Brighton
|18
|Man City
|18
|Bournemouth
|15
|Aston Villa
|11
|Crystal Palace
|9
|Fulham
|9
|West Ham
|9
|Chelsea
|8
|Tottenham
|8
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Total
|Man City
|2.64
|Liverpool
|2.20
|Bournemouth
|2.11
|Chelsea
|1.93
|West Ham
|1.26
|Fulham
|1.23
|Brighton
|1.02
|Aston Villa
|0.88
|Crystal Palace
|0.88
|Tottenham
|0.49
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:
|Manchester City
|3 – 3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|West Ham United
|1 – 1
|Crystal Palace
|Liverpool
|4 – 3
|Fulham
|Chelsea
|3 – 2
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Bournemouth
|2 – 2
|Aston Villa
8 mins ago
1 FT 0.0m ITB
Areola Turner
Trent Gabriel Livramento Taylor Baldock
Salah Saka Mbeumo Gordon Eze*
Haaland Alvarez Nunez
Eze —> Palmer seems logical right to have another asset in case of benching ?