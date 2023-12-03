456
456 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Left Duke #3
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    1 FT 0.0m ITB

    Areola Turner
    Trent Gabriel Livramento Taylor Baldock
    Salah Saka Mbeumo Gordon Eze*
    Haaland Alvarez Nunez

    Eze —> Palmer seems logical right to have another asset in case of benching ?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Viper
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I done it for a hit this week 🙁

      Open Controls
  2. dhamphiir
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Aroela
    Trippier -Saliba - Tsimikas
    Salah - Saka - Mbuemo - Gordon - Palmer
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Semenyo - Cash - Baldock
    1FT. 3.2ITB

    Best Cash Replacement?
    A. Gabriel/Zinchenko
    B. R.James
    C. Porro
    D. Lascelles/Livramento

    Open Controls
  3. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    A - JWP & Ruben > Son & Taylor for -4?
    B - JWP & Alvarez > Saka & Edouard for -4
    C - Areola > Dubrovka

    Areola
    Trippier - Saliba - Tsimi
    Salah - Gordon - Bowen - JWP - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Ruben - Archer - Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      A has the biggest upside imo

      Open Controls
    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      just now

      D, Turner to debruvka.

      Open Controls
  4. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pep gonna bench Alvarez next gw imo

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      With Rodri, Grealish and probably Doku unavailable, following 3 draws, would see unlikely

      Open Controls
  5. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Cash is a problem.

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Not when there's players like Gordon, Mbeumo, Palmer punching above their price-class.

      Open Controls
  6. Viper
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Areola Turner

    Gabriel Lascellas Porro (Cash, Taylor)

    Son Salah Mbeumo Palmer Saka

    Haaland Watkins (Semenyo)

    Turner -> Dubravka or save?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Save- having 2 free transfers going into week 16 could be great.

      Open Controls
  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which 2 players would you bench?
    A Taylor
    B Guehi
    C Livramento
    D Gabriel
    E Tsimikas

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      A & B

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tough! A and B?

      Open Controls
  8. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    SakOUT experiment down 7 and a red rather than a green so far

    But playing the long game. Fully expect to recoup my losses when he’s benched vs Luton…

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Saka doesn't get benched

      Open Controls
  9. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Guys, got 2fts and 0.2 itb. I'm a bit stuck.
    A) Turner to Dubravka
    B) Baldock to Taylor
    C) Cash to Colwill
    D) Tark, Cash to Taylor, Porro
    E) Anything else?

    Flekken
    Trippier Tsimi Tarkowski
    Salah Son Mbeumo Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez
    (Turner Soucek Cash Baldock)

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      With 2 frees I would probably make keeper switch but Cash to Porro also tempting

      Open Controls
  10. Kevin and Perry go
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rough with the rough last gw played eze 1pt over pau 8 pt this gw pau 0pt over Watkins 11pt. Smooth trip and Arnold.

    Open Controls
  11. Tomas_brolin
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    I have an ugly back line this week of

    Areola (turner)
    lascelles porro cash (kabore Taylor)

    Is cash to tsimikas worth it or too much risk of him getting rested for shu. Any other cash replacements?

    Bring in bentley?

    Or just roll the FT?

    Open Controls
  12. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Leno to Dubravka for free or save FT? Have Lascelles.

    Open Controls
  13. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    2ft with 0.0itb. Turner>Dubravka and roll ft?

    Areola
    Schär Gabriel Udogie
    Salah Son Saka Mbeumo Gordon
    Haaland Darwin

    Turner Tsimikas Archer Kabore

    Open Controls
  14. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Son rising tonight?

    Open Controls
  15. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Bench one:

    A) Gordon (might be injured + struggles in away games)
    B) Alvarez (all fart, no poo)
    C) Palmer (Man Utd not as leaky as before)

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.