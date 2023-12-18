We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Blank Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Manchester City and Brentford are without a fixture in this round of matches, due to Pep Guardiola’s side being in FIFA World Club Cup action.

In this initial selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks. They will then be finalised and published much closer to Thursday’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then, of course, with midweek Carabao Cup ties and press conferences, albeit limited, still to come.

But in the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

We are, as ever, limited by certain restrictions in our selections:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 18 FIXTURES