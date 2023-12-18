428
428 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazardous1983
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Lascelles to trippier for free?

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
  2. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    I'm in search of an Areola replacement. I had some good suggestions here, with Leno, Raya and and Onana being recommended. I actually saw that Sanchez is now out for a " few weeks". He's been far from convincing and i'd imagine that if Petrovic does well, it will be his place to lose. Is Petrovic too risky?

    Open Controls
    1. 15th Time Lucky
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Definitely risky, but if you have another GK that plays then it could be worth the risk. If your second GK doesn't play then I'd say it's too risky.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        I agree with this piece of advice. Could pay off if you have a second playing keeper but if not you’re going to be in the same situation again early January

        Open Controls
  3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Lascelles to porro for free?
    Have Dub

    Open Controls
    1. Supernintendo Chalmers
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I would

      Open Controls
    2. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      yeah

      Open Controls
    3. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Yeah. Wish I could afford him. I’d have to sell Saliba to get him though

      Open Controls
  4. Supernintendo Chalmers
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Wasn't planning on using a chip, but would you Bench Boost this lot?

    Turner Dubravka
    Saliba Colwill Gabriel Lascelles Trippier
    Saka Salah Palmer Son Richarlison
    Solanke Watkins Jackson

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Supernintendo Chalmers
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Planning on WC in GW 20 to sort the haaland / AFON situation out

      Open Controls
    2. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I wouldnt. You've got two arsenal defenders away to lIverpool and I wouldnt expect much from Turner

      Open Controls
      1. 15th Time Lucky
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        Exactly this

        Open Controls
      2. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        Yeah not a good BB option at all IMO either

        Open Controls
    3. The Biscuitmen
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      No

      Open Controls
  5. duke313
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Will Gusto be back in Chelsea XI now he's returned from injury and James is perma-injured?

      Open Controls
      1. Shark
        • 4 Years
        23 hours, 54 mins ago

        I'm waiting to see on this one. Looking to get rid of Cash for him.

        Open Controls
    • dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Have triple Liverpool and Newcastle- which is the better move

      A Livramento to Trippier
      B Tsimikas to Trent

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        Tricky one as its hard to say how many games Livramento will start now Burn is fit. Tsimikas is more nailed in that regard

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 1 hour ago

          I am having this same debate with myself at the moment. I think he has played very well in Burn’s absence though and it would be harsh to remove him. I wonder if he will keep the place until he cocks up and then lose it.

          Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Thinking of removing Lascelles for Konsa (Dubravka owner) -4

      Villians fixtures should easily pay off?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Or keep Lascelles & upgrade Taylor?

        Open Controls
        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          this

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            1 day, 2 hours ago

            Yes, keep Lascelles as my cheap keeper far better asset than Taylor & moneys no object.

            Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Only works if Lascelles doesn't start v LUT; not sure about that

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          Luton have a habit of scoring, City, Ars etc etc

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 day, 2 hours ago

            True but I think Newcastle are better equipped to deal with their physical threat. I expect a CS

            Open Controls
            1. duke313
                1 day, 32 mins ago

                Wouldn't be so sure, Newcastle's away form is terrible and they will be run into the ground again v Chelsea tonight. Luton will be up for a leggy Newcastle.

                Open Controls
      3. Miniboss
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Who's the go-to goalkeeper at the moment? Is there even one?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          O nana

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 2 hours ago

            Pickfork might also work

            Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          I'm gravitating back to Leno I think

          Open Controls
        3. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          Martinez looks good for a while

          Open Controls
        4. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          Pickford, Leno

          Open Controls
      4. Miniboss
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Despite the fixtures, Pickford indeed seems like a good choice

        Open Controls
        1. Miniboss
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          reply fail

          Open Controls
      5. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Made an error with my moves last week!!! Took Trippier out as part of a -8 - it did pay off as Porro got 8 points. Would you just bring him back for free this week? Cash to Trippier?

        Dubravka
        Cash, Geuhi, Porro
        Salah, Saka, Son, Palmer, Gordon
        Watkins, Cunha

        Bench - Areola, Saliba, Kabore, Alvarez

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          6.8 in in the bank

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          Yeah that sounds good. Cash may play RB apparently if Pau is out, but I wouldn't be relying on him anymore.

          Well played with getting Cunha ahead of the curve

          Open Controls
          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 2 hours ago

            Thanks mate - there's a new Article so I've (shamelessly) posted again on there too with a possible further plan

            Open Controls
      6. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Trippier, Porro or Trent?

        Open Controls
        1. Pep’s little spit bal…
          • 3 Years
          21 hours, 31 mins ago

          All of them

          Open Controls
      7. Supernintendo Chalmers
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 41 mins ago

        Who scores more this GW?

        A) Porro + Bowen
        B) Trent + Solanke

        Open Controls
      8. phillipbakersenior@yahoo.co…
        • 1 Year
        16 hours, 37 mins ago

        Johnston to Petrovic or Leno
        Haaland to Solanke or Alvarez

        2FT

        Got Areola as other GK and not reliable now.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.