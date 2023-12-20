998
  Alan Watts
    5 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    Was looking at getting in Porro this gw, great pick no doubt

    But Moreno has better fixtures, likely CS and also massively attacking

    Open Controls
    noissimbus
      1 Year
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Are we sure Digne isn't the preferred starter in PL?

      Open Controls
    Derbz87
      9 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      I'm not sure how bad Pau Torres' injury is but that would disrupt what Emery's been doing in the defence as he'll probably have to move Konsa back to CB and play Cash again which will leave them defensively more vulnerable. Shouldn't matter this week but if he misses a couple then would be on my mind regards their CS potential. If he's preferred to Digne (which is the other issue) Moreno is a great attacking option regardless.

      Open Controls
    Snake Juice
      7 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      I really want Moreno, but we can't discount how good Digne's been for Emery this season.

      That'll be a timeshare all season until one gets injured.

      Open Controls
    Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      I think it will be Moreno's spot.

      That said it was a long lay off and Xmas fixtures make me think there could well be rotation with Digne for now.

      Still tempted aas he could play SHU & BUR gw18 & 20 would be fine!

      Open Controls
  Salarrivederci
    7 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Tsimi start tonight could be a problemos.
    How about Semenyo -> Solanke for free leaving me with 3.9 ITB.

    Would give me:

    Dubravka
    TAA - Trippier - Porro
    Salah - Son - Saka - Palmer - Hwang
    Watkins (C) - Solanke
    (Areola, Tsimikas, Archer, Taylor)

    Open Controls
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      7 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Yay

      Open Controls
  Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    3 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Dominicked-my-points Solanke

    Open Controls
  noissimbus
    1 Year
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    If anyone feels like going differential captain, this is the GW for it I guess. It'll be a big hit or miss.

    60% polled on Watkins, I'm one of them lol.

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      5 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Haaland will be most capped, dead teams

      Open Controls
      noissimbus
        1 Year
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        Ah yes. And VC Salah most likely. So Salah most capped?

        Open Controls
  Slitherene
    5 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    1 FT, willing to take a hit!

    Areola ¦ Strakosha
    Porro Guehi Lascelles
    Salah Saka Bowen Gordon Palmer
    Watkins Wood
    ¦ Haaland Saliba Maguire

    Suggest a move with 2.4 ITB...

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      5 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Get a keeper !

      Open Controls
  Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    I dub today, international Schadenfreude day.
    I’m chair, any co chair candidates?

    Open Controls
    Now I'm Panicking
      8 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Don't they serve that in your pub?

      Open Controls
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        You know what, that is pretty darn close to it. But I recently changed jobs. Great memory though.

        Open Controls
        toerag
          13 Years
          5 hours, 21 mins ago

          Honest q. what's all this about please??? no clue here.

          (turns around laughing quietly while getting Solanke in for this week)

          Open Controls
          Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 Years
            5 hours, 16 mins ago

            Oh just my usual crap I come out with. The long word in my post is the German for taking pleasure in others pain. Yes referring to a Weiss beer.

            Open Controls
            toerag
              13 Years
              5 hours, 15 mins ago

              lol

              Open Controls
            Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              10 Years
              5 hours, 14 mins ago

              The other is referring to…

              Open Controls
            The Knights Template
              10 Years
              4 hours, 52 mins ago

              Tis like Fodenfreude, only not as good!

              Open Controls
        Now I'm Panicking
          8 Years
          5 hours, 21 mins ago

          Cool - what are you working as now?

          Open Controls
          Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 Years
            5 hours, 16 mins ago

            I’m a gardener now and have gone back to college.

            Open Controls
            The Big Fella
              7 Years
              5 hours, 10 mins ago

              A fine job for a fine horse such as yourself

              Open Controls
            The Knights Template
              10 Years
              4 hours, 52 mins ago

              Well I just finished working today! Huzzah!

              Open Controls
            panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              11 Years
              4 hours, 24 mins ago

              Good for you, outdoors really is the best place for a horse!

              Open Controls
  Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Has everyone had their autosubs added yet? I havent for some reason....

    Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Nobody yet.

      Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      13 points to come in.

      Open Controls
      Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Somone in my league has had Haaland switched out for Archer, as well as all the Lut/Bou switches - which is why i worried!

        Open Controls
    DeadStarComing
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      I've noticed some in my league had them but I haven't yet. Bit of a mix involving Bournemouth players etc. Probably still updating but it's a bit of a weird process.

      Open Controls
    Yes Ndidi
      4 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Yeah. Semenyo in for Solanke for me.

      Open Controls
  lewis274
    2 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Alvarez -> watkins
    Schar-> max 4.5.
    Best options ?

    Open Controls
    ljuta zena
      7 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Carlos

      Open Controls
  toerag
    13 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    evening all

    pick a captain
    A. salah
    B. solanke
    C. bowen
    D. Saka

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    Derbz87
      9 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'd go for Bowen but it is the lunchtime kickoff on Saturday if you believe in that stuff. Can see Ars/Liv being cagey and new manager honeymoon for Forest making it a really bad couple of weeks for Solanke owners. Solanke makes sense though just a gut feeling it won't work out.

      Open Controls
      toerag
        13 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        gah, forgot about the lunchtime thing, it may well be bowen i go for tho.

        Open Controls
      toerag
        13 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        solanke thing right too, but you have to go form sometimes. solanke v coopers forest should be points fest.

        Open Controls
  putana
    5 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    If a player ever collapses in a game it should from now on be void straight away and rescheduled.

    Doesnt matter what minute the game is in, what the score is, etc. The teams shouldnt get to decide whether a game is stopped or not depending on if it favours them.

    A 3-0 game in the 83rd minute should not be completed.

    Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      I say the exact opposite

      Open Controls
    Wild Rover
      13 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Relentless bore. Suck it up and move on 🙄

      Open Controls
      toerag
        13 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        😆 😆

        Open Controls
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Every fluffer’s tagline.

        Open Controls

      3. Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

        Wild Rover
          13 Years
          5 hours, 15 mins ago

          Read your recent posting history and be embarrassed.

          Open Controls
          putana
            5 Years
            5 hours, 14 mins ago

            ironic coming from you

            Open Controls
        Alan The Llama
          14 Years
          5 hours, 15 mins ago

          Calm down, dude.

          Open Controls
        George Sillett
          8 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          What an eloquent and well considered response.

          Open Controls
          putana
            5 Years
            5 hours, 10 mins ago

            that's all the snarky goat deserves

            Open Controls
            The Big Fella
              7 Years
              5 hours, 6 mins ago

              A horse and a goat

              Open Controls
          toerag
            13 Years
            5 hours, 10 mins ago

            lol

            Open Controls
    Ace Marvin
      7 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      The league doesn't care about fantasy football you know. It has no bearing on their decision making. Nor should it.

      Open Controls
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        The very thought is pretty hilarious. Just imagine.

        Open Controls
      Wild Rover
        13 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        I’m not sure that’s entirely correct. I bet they were under pressure to make an announcement today. Let’s not forget, FPL is their baby.

        Open Controls
      putana
        5 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        where did i mention fantasy?

        Open Controls
        Wild Rover
          13 Years
          5 hours, 8 mins ago

          Every post you have made tonight is based on being a bitter FPL player.

          Open Controls
      Derbz87
        9 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        FPL aside the league are in danger of putting themselves in a tricky spot if there isn't clear guidance around when a game gets replayed in full and when its either from where it was or result stands. Can you imagine this happening in a big game where someone is 3-0 up at 85 minutes or whatever, obviously the overriding concern is the health of the player but the integrity of the competition is also at stake if you say no sorry we need to replay the whole game.

        Open Controls
        putana
          5 Years
          5 hours, 12 mins ago

          exactly. where is the line drawn, 70th minute? 80th?

          Open Controls
          The Big Fella
            7 Years
            5 hours, 4 mins ago

            64th minute

            Open Controls
          Hairy Potter
            8 Years
            4 hours, 56 mins ago

            Like much in life, "it depends".

            Open Controls
    Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Get some perspective dude! The guy has had 2 heart attacks in the same year. I've been genuinely amazed at some of the views on here re: what's more important. I don't have Solanke, but i'd have been happy for him to get his 9 points even post annulment, and even happier if he'd gone on the score again and TL hadnt had a heart attack and the game finished as expected.

      Genuinely don't know how this is any different to a game being snowed/fogged off after 60mins. Maybe everyone should ask for snow machines for Xmas.

      Open Controls
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        I like this.

        Open Controls
      putana
        5 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        I'm agreeing that all games should be void when this occurs, what is the issue?

        Open Controls
      toerag
        13 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        yep

        Open Controls
    im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Which stage of grief have you reached putana? I can’t decide if it’s denial+anger or double anger…

      Open Controls
    WVA
      7 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Or just finish the game like every other sport

      Open Controls
    Salarrivederci
      7 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Oh Putana...

      I'm thinking about bringing in Solanke now that he has not played a cup- nor a PL match in 11 days and counting. He must have some fresh legs looking to add to his tally in the golden boot!

      Maybe we can all group-hug-it-out when he scores a real goal in a couple of days?

      Merry X-mas!

      Open Controls
  Chelsea Dagger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    I'm just hoping that FPL is yet to complete the autosub feature for last GW. Palmer's 14 points are waiting to come on in.

    Open Controls
    chilli con kone
      10 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Can’t believe your team is that good that you couldn’t get Palmer in at home to Sheff??

      For that decision alone I hope the auto subs break haha

      Open Controls
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        I can’t believe people make statements with question marks on the end, but hey, people are dumb.

        Open Controls
        chilli con kone
          10 Years
          5 hours, 6 mins ago

          It was a genuine question as to whether or not he is having us on…not sure why I’m even replying to a horse on the internet anyway

          Open Controls
          Chelsea Dagger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            4 hours, 36 mins ago

            truth be told i had two players that were suspended due to YC accumulation (Luis and Branthwaite)and due to a family issue i was dealing with, updating my team was the least of my concerns at the time as i figured auto sub would kick in. and - perhaps ironically - i had Branthwaite as my first sub the previous 3 weeks, and he scored more by himself that my 3 playing defenders all 3 weeks. LOL at myself.

            Open Controls
    Yes Ndidi
      4 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Hopefully they've applied common sense and decided that if you benched Palmer against SHU at home, you probably don't need the points.

      Open Controls
  N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    What transfer will do this week?

    A) Schar > Trippier
    B) Gordon > Odegaard

    Open Controls
    chilli con kone
      10 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      A if confirmed out. Likely Gordon plays imo

      Open Controls
  chilli con kone
    10 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Turner

    Porro / Trippier / Zinchenko

    Salah / Palmer / Saka / *Gordon

    *Darwin / Watkins / *Isak

    Subs: *Areola / *Tsimikas / *McAtee / Taylor

    7.5m ITB 1FT

    A. Save (see where my * players are next week)
    B. Gordon/McAtee > Richarlison
    C. Turner > Martinez
    D. Tsimikas > Trent
    E. Isak (if no news) > Solanke

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      5 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Sort the keeper out?

      Open Controls
      chilli con kone
        10 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        That’s sensible but not huge upside, it might be both of my keepers start this week and could potentially get Raya next week

        Open Controls
      toerag
        13 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        turner might get another go with teh new manager?

        Open Controls
        g40steve
          5 Years
          5 hours, 5 mins ago

          Forest fan, Turner will be benched the Greek will play & Areola is cup keeper.

          Open Controls
  YoungPretender
    9 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Alvarez > Solanke?

    Open Controls
    chilli con kone
      10 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      No IMO I would be holding Haaland could easily miss the next 2

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        Zero goals in 9 straight and counting is it?

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 10 mins ago

          Due?

          Open Controls
        2. chilli con kone
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          Past is irrelevant keep playing the percentages of being in that city team on all a set pieces and probably upfront

          Open Controls
          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 8 mins ago

            Certainly not irrelevant as form plays a huge part.

            Open Controls
            1. chilli con kone
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 4 mins ago

              Fair but surely you just get Solanke in as a third forward with the Haaland money and leave Alvarez for later

              Open Controls
  15. lewis274
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Carlos tsimikas dunk taylor
    Son saka salah gordon
    Archer watkins
    | Areola Hwang saliba haaland

    Do i play Hwang? If so for who?

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yes for Archer. Hwang at home on pens and Chelsea are hit and miss defensively

      Open Controls
  16. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Anyone looking at Kudus over Richarlson for a potential Gordon replacement? WH fans rave about him, and he now seems to settled and starting to fire.

    Open Controls
    1. lewis274
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Afcon bud

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        how embarrassing. ta

        Open Controls
    2. chilli con kone
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Rich is the better option over next 6

      Open Controls
  17. KunDogan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Autosubs added

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      For you.

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Ooohh. Here we go.

      Open Controls
    3. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Cue another Putana rant

      Open Controls
    4. George Sillett
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Not yet for me

      Open Controls
  18. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Obviously depends on Tsimi minutes tonight, hopefully he gets subbed around 70-80, but if not, is a benching incoming?

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Gomez starting too so not as simple as that. If Trent plays in midfield against Arsenal then Tsim will start anyway

      Open Controls
  19. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    A big well done to everyone who didn't follow the sheep pick Solanke last gw. Us Shepard's could forsee that he wasn't the optimal pick and we we rewarded. This is where the real skill comes in . Think I'll make the move this week instead

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Summed up nicely, that's FPL done for me and many more

      Open Controls
    2. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Transfer in my draft league didn't end up working out last week and I was pretty bummed. Looks like it payed off and I took a W by just the right amount of points. Trade went through this week. Funny how that worked out....

      Open Controls
    3. putana
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      how insensitive of you. All of your future solanke points will be void

      Open Controls
    4. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      5 hours ago

      I know he scored, but in hindsight I agree we should always be aware of player's medical histories and make our transfers accordingly.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        He didn’t score - there is no record of it. Also, how would this translate into practice given that Luton will play every team in the league twice in a season? Not have any players from any teams? Use FTs every week to transfer out players playing Luton?

        Open Controls
    5. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Preach! I don’t foresee his match getting cancelled this week. He’s only done an hour too so should be fresh

      Open Controls
  20. Da_Peachtree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    Tsimi starting. Was maybe thinking to transfer out for Gusto. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  21. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Are0la up to usual tricks

    Open Controls
  22. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Darwin gets in Szobo’s way 😀

    Open Controls
  23. Slurpy
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier Livramento Porro (Beyer, Mykolenko*)
    Salah Kudus Hwang Son Saka
    Solanke Archer (Haaland*)

    Haaland and Turner to Watkins and Leno (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Or only Haaland -> Watkins and play Areola?

      Open Controls
  24. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Any chance Tsimi still start at weekend? Who would replace him

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      5 hours ago

      I am considering this too. I have 2FTs after masterfully not bringing in so it’s either two defenders or Solanke in and one defender

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        I.am hoping he plsys

        Open Controls
  25. Mazyrun
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Putting FPL aside it just seems a bad decision. Player collapses in 59th (or whatever minute) now everything that happened previous, where said player was fine, didn't exist. It's ridiculous. The match should have been completed when suitable from the minute play stopped.

    Imagine if Luton win the replay and then stay up by 1 point. I'm sure the PL has checked for legalities, but that is not sporting fairplay for whoever is relegated.

    I am also sure that Luton have not orchestrated anything, but now the door is open for that possibility, however unlikely. The PL should have rules in place so no advatage could ever be gained, resuming from the last minute of play would ensure this.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Much better financially to scrub it and get a new match.

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      But its always been the way that when a match is abandoned, it is replayed in full. Rule L15.
      Why would they change the rules now?

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        do you understand the difference between a game being abandoned before it has started vs 60 minutes in?

        Open Controls
        1. how now brown cow
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          you mean postponed instead of abandoned?

          Open Controls
          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 41 mins ago

            Beat me to it. I think it was a trick question.

            Open Controls
    3. putana
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      they are lucky the game was tied. Would have been interesting to see their decision if it wasnt. I also wonder what minute in the game does voiding no longer become an option

      Open Controls
    4. Salan
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Agree, it's a crazy decision by FA but many people still think this is appropriate. Weird.

      From nowon, even your team is leading 6:0 in 89th minute, it still can mean nothing.

      Open Controls
      1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        How often does this happen?!

        I don't think it would be abandoned in that situation tbf, but either way, this just seems sensible. It's not like anyone's going to fake a cardiac arrest...

        Open Controls
        1. Salan
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          Why related to how often? This should not be abandoned at the very first place, it should be called to be suspended.

          Now, there is a route to fix the game. In the future, how you know there is no fake one? Similar to nowdays for so-called head injury. Absolutely can be fake.

          Open Controls
      2. how now brown cow
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        I think there have been 6 abandonments in the PL, with the same rule everytime.

        I bought Solanke in for a hit, but was always the likely outcome. I genuinely don't understand why people are surprised.

        Open Controls
    5. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Ah, I'm eight points worse off, but this was the only decision they could make. I'm just surprised it took them so long.

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        no, this wasnt the only decision. The remaining 30 minutes could have been played this week as they have done in other leagues in the past

        Open Controls
        1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          It was the sensible, grown up decision

          Open Controls
      2. Mazyrun
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Yes the points had to be scrubbed but its not about FPL itd about sporting integrity, 60 minutes of the match was played. It would be very very simple to complete the match at a later date, it would be fairer and there's no reason not to.

        Except of course, as mentioned, you probably couldnt sell tickets or tv rights for 30 minutes.

        Open Controls
  26. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Elliott is gonna be a top player soon

    Open Controls
    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      You have a point

      Open Controls
      1. Konstaapeli
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        That's one more than Solanke got 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      How long will it take for Darwin?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        A reincarnation

        Open Controls
    3. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Totally agree. I used to think his pace was a problem, but he's got everything else. Feels like this is the year he steps up...

      Open Controls
  27. F4L
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    watching football without var is so much better

    Open Controls
    1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Absolutely!

      Open Controls
  28. houghmagandie
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Is replacing Nunez with Nkunku too much of a shot in the dark?

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      If it was anyone other than Nunez, I'd say yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Even a shot in the dark hits the target once in a while.

      Open Controls
    4. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Darwin shoots like he is in total darkness

      Open Controls
  29. Ninja Skrtels
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Would you splash the cash and do Tsimi —> Alexander-Arnold for a hit?

    Dubravka
    Trippier, Porro, Gabriel, Tsimi
    Salah, Son, Saka, Gordon, Palmer
    Watkins

    Areola, Kabore, Alvarez, Mubama

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Dont see a quick payoff

      Open Controls
  30. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    I guess have to hope Areola starts now and its not a rotation job

    Open Controls

