In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, FPL General reflects on Gameweek 17 and reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 18 and beyond.

GAMEWEEK 17 REVIEW

It was another decent performance from the troops in Gameweek 17. Whatever happens with the Dominic Solanke (£6.8m) points, it should be a sixth green arrow in seven Gameweeks with Anthony Gordon (£6.2m) ready to come in with a six-pointer if needed.

I took just my second points hit of the season by bringing in Solanke and long-term target Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) for the injured Erling Haaland (£13.9m) and fifth midfielder Marvelous Nakamba (£4.4m). Although it was frustrating to see Saka’s assist quickly get taken away, I’m very happy to finally own him again. He was heavily involved in Arsenal’s attacking play against Brighton. Hopefully he can get a return or two versus Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) did the business once again and it was good to see him scoop all bonuses too. Keeping him since Gameweek 1 has worked out well. It was another frustrating experience owning Julian Alvarez (£6.9m) but, with doubts over Haaland’s fitness, he’s likely to get another run out in Gameweek 19 at Everton before he’s dumped on the Gameweek 20 Wildcard.

Chelsea’s new talisman Cole Palmer (£5.6m) was my only midfielder to deliver and he did it in style with 14 points. It could have been even more had Armando Broja (£4.9m) not missed the big chance that Palmer set up. At his price, Palmer is a gift that could remain in our teams for the rest of the season.

At the back, I was tempted to start Malo Gusto (£4.1m) versus Sheffield United, with Reece James (£5.4m) injured. Thankfully, I decided not to. So, for the first time this season, all three defenders registered clean sheets!

Not that the same can be said for goalkeeper Matt Turner (£3.9m). He was poor against Tottenham Hotspur, gifting Dejan Kulusevski (£7.1m) a goal which has me concerned about his prospects of starting again. Perhaps their subsequent managerial change could play into my favour.

GAMEWEEK 18 PREVIEW

Best of luck for the Gameweek, folks.

