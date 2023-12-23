877
877 Comments
  1. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is Haaland back?

    1. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      You waiting for him to land?

    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      He said something about stopping for a maccie d's on way home from airport. If he's not here by 10, I'll text him.

  2. ADucksBehind
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    A) Trent
    B) Porro
    C) Stones

    1. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Trent

  3. Rwilliams90
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Never had a season like this where every week I'm transferring out injured or suspended players rather than making transfers I actually want to make. Cash, lascelles and Tsimikas this week. Almost impossible to make up ground on others

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Exactly, would have done Darwin > Solanke this week but had to put out fires

  4. KunDogan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Gabriel and Archer were logical benching decisions for most of us

  5. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Trent just loves a late BPS boost

  6. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Tsimikas broken collarbone.

  7. BUZZBOMB
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Will obviously wait but

    Saka, Archer > Richa, Haaland for a -4 if the big man is declared fit? 3-4-3?

  8. WVA
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Garnacho is gash

  9. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    3 hours ago

    Bench one from this front 8 for next gw-

    Salah son saka gordon palmer
    Watkins solanke alvarez

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Alvarez.

  10. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    What to do with Livra, my main def right now:

    1) Keep and start
    2) Bench, Lamptey to TAA/someone else
    3) Sell for TAA/someone else

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I think that TAA and Porro are the best two defenders to have currently.

  11. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Two players on my bench individually scored points more than or equal to my combined back four haha. Glorious.

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I say “haha”…

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      My 10 players: 34 pts
      My 4 bench players: 24 pts

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Oh jeez. Mate, that hurts.

