There’s one more Gameweek 18 match to get through today – and the winner will have the honour of being top of the Premier League table at Christmas.

Liverpool v Arsenal kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

The Gunners, in actual fact, can hold on to top spot with just a draw at Anfield, following Aston Villa’s slip-up against Sheffield United on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his starting XI for this evening’s encounter.

Darwin Nunez and Ryan Gravenberch drop to the bench, the latter fit enough to take his place among the Reds’ substitutes after recovering from muscular fatigue.

Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo come into the starting line-up in their places.

Mikel Arteta sticks with the same 11 players that saw off Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are back from injury and among the substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Nunez, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Quansah, Bradley.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Soares, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny.