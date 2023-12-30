You can find all of the day’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) attacking returns and projected bonus points in this article.
As well as those aforementioned numbers from LiveFPL, there’s also a selection of the Opta data – from chances created to expected goals (xG) – that you can find in our Premium Members Area.
The Scout Notes write-ups will follow.
GAMEWEEK 20: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 20: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
This content is restricted to Premium Members. Click here to register and get access to Opta stats, the Rate My Team tool, Points Projections, 150+ Premium Member articles, exclusive videos, a customisable Season Ticker, the FFS Transfer Planner... and more!
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:
|Nottingham Forest
|2 – 1
|Manchester United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3 – 0
|Everton
|Manchester City
|2 – 0
|Sheffield United
|Crystal Palace
|3 – 1
|Brentford
|Aston Villa
|3 – 2
|Burnley
|Luton Town
|2 – 3
|Chelsea
2 mins ago
Having owned Salah and Son early on means I’ll now need to pay an extra 0.8 to get them back. Not nice!