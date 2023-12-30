158
  1. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Having owned Salah and Son early on means I’ll now need to pay an extra 0.8 to get them back. Not nice!

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      They will drop a bit though.

      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Were they red flagged last time those cups were on? That'll lessen the drop if so.

  2. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you do Son, Cash > Palmer, TAA -4?

    1. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes, probably.

  3. Ron_Swanson
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Anyone hearing Gabriel is dropped tomorrow?

