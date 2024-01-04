5
5 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    "Best time to WC was GW2. The next best time is GW21." - Mahatma Gandhi

    Open Controls
  2. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    The differences between consciousness and intelligence?
    Listening to content creators or thinking for yourself.
    Some might need the first option..

    Open Controls
  3. _Gunner
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Morning to all,

    Who to sell to get Haaland (if fit)?

    A- Watkins
    B- Alvarez
    C- Solanke

    am thinking Alvarez since he will probably be benched once Haaland and KDB are back fit

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Good logic requiring assumption though .Alvarez atm but news important.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.