  1. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Salah, Son & Edouard > Rich/Saka, Groß and Toney -8?

    Would give me a playing 11

    1. Aster
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes

  2. MShalkz
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Very Very Tempted to Wildcard, despite having 2 Free Transfers. Someone talk me out of it. The timing of these injuries have butchered me

    Areola, Dubravka
    Trent (Out) Taylor (Flagged) Zinchenko (Flagged) Gabriel, Porro
    Salah (AFCON), Son (Asia Cup), Hwang (Asia Cup), Bowen (Out), Gordon
    Watkins, Darwin, Solanke

    Would take a -4 and do Salah, Son and Hwang to Saka, Gross and Palmer.

    OR would wildcard into

    Areola, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Porro, Doughty, Walker, Estupinan
    Gross, Richarlison, Saka, Palmer, Foden
    Haaland, Watkins, Pedro
    (Would leave enough money in the bank to do Foden and Saka to Son and Salah when they're back from their tournaments.

    Current OR: 15k

    1. Aster
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You will be more than fine with - 4. You can field at least 10 respectable players that way, and this does not look like a gameweek with a lot of points.

      Failed to answer under the correct question twice lol.

    2. user.n
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Use 2ft and -4 better than wild card. I have 7 player out and not gona use wild card, i think its to soon

  3. FCH
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Salah, Son to (pick 2):
    A - Foden
    B - Grob
    C - Richarlison
    Also for -4, Archer to:
    1 - Joao Pedro (got money for Haal)
    2 - play Archer

    1. Aster
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      A and B

      1

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      A&B
      1

    3. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      just now

      AB (though it's tight)
      Archer 30% odds to score, Pedro 47%. I'd just about hold off on the hit but not much in it

  4. Aster
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    You will be more than fine with - 4. You can field at least 10 respectable players that way, and this does not look like a gameweek with a lot of points.

  5. Aster
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    You will be more than fine with - 4. You can field at least 10 respectable players that way, and this does not look like a gameweek with a lot of points.

    -

    1. The Night Trunker.
        just now

        Do you live in a cave?

    2. Scotty Dog
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Well I'm starting bowen in the hope he pulls off a miracle but who first sub

      A)Colwill
      B)Porro

      And play
      1)Flekken
      2)Areola

      1. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Porro and Areola, not close imo

      2. Scotty Dog
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I get porro with the attacking threat but do you not feel we will see a rejuvenated Brentford with Tony back at the helm?

    3. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Team is an absolute mess. What do I even do here? Wildcard this lot?

      Turner
      TAA** - Trippier - Porro - Saliba - Taylor**
      Bowen** - Palmer
      Watkins - Solanke - Alvarez

      (Sanchez**) - (Salah** - Son** - Anderson**) - 1 FT - 0.5 ITB

      1. Scotty Dog
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        A couple of hits will suffice

      2. Pedersen
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Log off, pretend this week didn't happen and come back next week

      3. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Take a -8, you will need WC more later

        1. user.n
          • 7 Years
          just now

          This

    4. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Evening

      Areola Dubravka
      Udogie Porro Gabriel Trent Lascelles
      Garnacho Salah Son Bowen Palmer
      Watkins Alvarez Solanke

      2 FT

      Any suggestions please ?
      I am currently thinking
      1. Salah and Son -> Saka and Foden
      2. Salah and Trent -> Saka/Foden and Estu
      3. All above for -4

      1. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        just now

        It's close but I think you're okay without the hit. Estu probably gets ~6 and Udogie/Porro probably concede but can get attacking returns too. Plus Salah/TAA may both be necessary to get back by GW25.

    5. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bottomed...thoughts on Bernardo?

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Foden/Alvarez for me tbh.

    6. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      To play 11 I will need a -8, which I’m ok with. But are the moves good?

      Mubama>Toney
      Salah>Jota
      TAA>Doughty

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I think that Toney move will come in big for you.

    7. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm the last five PL games Gross has got 2 assists. He's not even in the Top 30 midfielders when sorted by form. He is however 13th for xGI.

      At best, it's a move that's just based on potential - I don't think he really warrants the bandwagon that the content creators have made.

      1. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I mean tbf it's convenient to cut it off at last 5. Also multiple assists in FA cup. Probably not getting him but hard to deny he's a great pick for value when virtually everyone else is a rotation risk or may blank

    8. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who goes out first?
      A) Salah
      B) Son
      C) TAA

      Who comes in first?
      A) Saka
      B) Foden
      C) Estupinan

      Cheers!

    9. Tinmen
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Guys, how is this wildcard ?
      Apologies for the Liverpool bias

      Areola Turner
      Walker Estu Gabriel Virgil Gusto
      Saka Odegaard Jota Palmer Foden
      Haaland Darwin Pedro

    10. Opurist
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Any love for United attackers against Spurs?

