26
  1. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Lascelles and Son to Estupinian and Palmer for a -4?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ues

    2. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Y

  2. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you go Watkins or Toney on WC?

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Possibly just Watkins

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Toney for some fun

    3. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Toney got a hatrick in reserve match

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think pens would swing it for me towards Toney

  3. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Play Branthwaite or Konsa, going with H team atm..

  4. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    I can't belive there are people out there thinking about rolling the 2nd FT

    I'm thinking -4 or maybe -8 got 2 FT as got Son, Salah, Bowen, TAA, semenyo & lascelles

    Reluctant to get rid of bowen as brought him for 7 so lose most money.

    thinking Son/Salah/TAA> foden/jota & estupinan for -4

    Areola
    Porro/gabriel/estu/konsa
    Saka/Palmer/foden/jota
    Solanke/Watkins
    Bench
    Dubv/semenyo/bowen/lacelles

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sound great!!

      1. TochanMama
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Foden sounds better than Jota

        1. Warby84
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          All 3

  5. Kam_lfc
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Areola
    TAA* colwill porro
    Salah* son* bowen* foden
    Nunez Solanke Watkins

    Dubravka Gordon livramento kabore*

    So currently struggling to get a team out for the gameweek.

    A) would you wildcard

    B) take out son and kabore for saka and estapunian (-4)

    C) -8

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      C and ride the wave like me

    2. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  6. TochanMama
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Guys, would love some help here! My head hurts..

    Do I wildcard now or brave it and go for a short fix -4 for this week and wild card for gw22?

    Choose 2

    1) WC team: 3.1ITB
    Leno (Dubravka)
    Porro • Gabriel • Gusto • (Estu) (Doughty)
    Saka • Palmer • Richarlison • Foden (Gordon)
    Haaland • Watkins • Toney

    2) -4 team: 5.4ITB
    Leno (Dubravka)
    Porro • Gabriel • Gusto • (Estu) (Anderson)
    Saka • Palmer • Richarlison • Foden (Bowen)
    Solanke • Watkins • Toney (C)

    A) Foden

    B) KDB

    Current team: 6.3ITB
    Leno (Dubravka)
    Porro • Gabriel • Gusto • Estu (Anderson)
    Saka • Palmer • Richarlison • Bowen (Salah)
    Solanke • Watkins • (Archer)

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Don’t WC

    2. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Think you can get away with 1 FT no need for -4

      1. TochanMama
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Toney super likely to score so didn't want to miss out on that. And Salah to someone (Foden) seems imperative...

  7. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Help me my team is s... and full of injuries

    1FT 2.2ITB

    Turner, (Sanchez*)
    Laschelles, Konsa, Gabriel (TAA*, Lamptey*)
    Palmer, Saka, Gordon (Salah*, Son*)
    Solanke, Watkins, Alvarez

    Am I looking at a -12?

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Do Son to Richy or TAA to estu no hits

  8. FPLMarc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Garnacho pretty much nailed for the next few?

    He's on a big streak of starts but there's a slight pre-purchase worry that the Antony/Rashford combo could come back in.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Not a ManUtd fan but surely there's no chance he gets put out of the side by a player as poor as Antony or a player in as poor form as Rashford

  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Odds Lascalles gets a start anytime soon
    He is Eddies captain

  10. Joyce1998
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best option here

    A- Salah, Son, Pau >>> Saka, Gross, Estu -4
    B- same as A but with Foden instead
    C- Any other suggestions cheers

    Team is
    2 Ft, 3.2 itb

    Dubravka
    Tripp, Porro, Pau, Taylor
    Palmer, Gordon, Bowen
    Solanke, Watkins, Mubama

    Sanchez, Son, Salah, Trent

