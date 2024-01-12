Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is nearing, which allows us to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool and Fulham, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

PEDRO NETO

FPL ownership: 1.6%

1.6% Price: £5.6m

Pedro Neto (£5.6m) has recently returned from injury, playing against Everton and Brentford in the FA Cup.

Appearing off the bench in both, the 23-year-old winger was a real livewire in the cup tie, providing the assist for Tommy Doyle’s (£4.4m) excellent leveller.

“I’m delighted he got through as long as he did. He had no issues at all, felt great. We were trying to get him 45 minutes and didn’t know whether to do it from the start or just after half-time. I felt if we started him then maybe it would be hard to bring him off, so it was safer to go with him from the bench and he had a really good impact. Pablo Sarabia has been in incredible form for us. He’s been fantastic in the last few weeks, but Pedro showed what he is. He had some really good moments.” – Gary O’Neil on Pedro Neto

Neto has played in just 10 Premier League games so far this season, yet only Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) has assisted more goals than his eight. Averaging 5.2 points per start, his Fantasy potential is clear when fit.

Much of his threat comes from his ability to find space out wide, which could be key in Gameweek 21, given that Brighton and Hove Albion can struggle against direct wing attacks. As a result, Neto could potentially exploit the large spaces left by Roberto De Zerbi’s defensive structure.

As for Wolves, they have only failed to score in two of their 20 Premier League games this season, with nine goals in their last three, so they are clearly in a good moment. The next five fixtures are admittedly a bit of a mixed bag but they do host Sheffield United in Gameweek 26, where popular names will blank due to the EFL Cup final.

It makes Neto an intriguing midfield target, with his ownership currently sitting at just 1.6%.

DIOGO JOTA

FPL ownership: 3.6%

3.6% Price: £7.8m

Diogo Jota’s (£7.8m) minutes are far from secure, even in Mohamed Salah’s (£13.2m) AFCON absence, but when on the pitch, few others can match his upside.

A Gameweek 21 move for the Portuguese is therefore a bit of a gamble, but he has impressed since returning from injury.

Jota scored to seal the Boxing Day victory over Burnley, before coming off the bench to claim two assists against Newcastle United in Gameweek 20. He then set up Luis Diaz’s (£7.3m) goal in the FA Cup.

On Wednesday, Jota made his first start of the year and probably should have scored against Fulham, racking up four shots and one key pass. However, he was involved in the build-up to both goals, in what was another encouraging display.

“His football brain [on why Jota is so decisive], he is a very smart footballer, that’s how it is. He understands the game particularly well. I really think Portugal is blessed with some of these kinds of players who really understand the game on a different level – and he is one of them, definitely. It gives him a chance to see situations slightly earlier, to adapt to different things the opponent is doing a little bit quicker. That’s it, on top of that he is both-footed and a great finisher.” – Jurgen Klopp on Diogo Jota after last month’s win at Turf Moor

Under Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth press high up the pitch and try to be aggressive without the ball, so Liverpool ‘should’ create chances in transition, even without key creators Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m).

And Jota is arguably the most likely to finish them, making him a nice short-term differential punt, albeit one with risk attached.

WILLIAN

FPL ownership: 0.6%

0.6% Price: £5.3m

Willian (£5.3m) scored at Anfield on Wednesday, showing all of his experience and composure to put Fulham ahead.

He has now scored four goals and provided one assist in his last eight matches in all competitions, averaging 7.3 points per start in the Premier League.

Before Wednesday, it’s worth noting all of Willian’s goal involvements this season had arrived at Craven Cottage, but he could potentially get more joy on the road in Gameweek 21, when Fulham visit local rivals Chelsea.

That’s because Mauricio Pochettino’s side have just one clean sheet in their last 13 top-flight matches, a period which has seen them concede 25 goals.

Crucially, they have also been susceptible to lapses in concentration defending crosses and set-pieces, which could be good news for Willian, who is Fulham’s key creator from such situations. Don’t forget he is on penalties, too.

Looking further ahead, Fulham are top of the ticker from Gameweeks 22 to 25 and will also play in Gameweek 26, providing they don’t overturn Liverpool’s 2-1 lead in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg.

In that time, Willian could be a key player for Marco Silva, in particular when pulling the strings against Chelsea and Burnley’s ropey backlines.