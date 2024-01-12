7
  1. Scotch Jock
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Richarlison or Gross?

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Gross

    2. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Gross

    3. Orion
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I went with Rich

  2. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

  3. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Think I might get Doughty for Kabore. Will give me am interest in tonights game plus he's playing really well.

  4. Orion
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Play Trippier or Baldock instead of TAA?

    1. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Trippier

  5. Ha.
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Captain

    1. Foden
    2. Palmer
    3. Saka

