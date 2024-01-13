27
  1. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Score Predictions? I went Newcastle 1-3 City.

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      0-2

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      city will need to start quick and score early.

      1-2

    3. drughi
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      2-1

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Don't know why but I'm feeling a 1-1

    5. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bang of a 1-0 Newcastle home win

    6. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      3-0

      Trippier hat trick

    7. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      0-0

  2. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    1st time foden owner

    Don't own Alvarez, hope he blanks!

  3. drughi
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    We all know how this ends, blank for foden and alvarez and gordon with a haul

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good for PL, bad for FPL

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you're a Gordon owner then you'd have no issues with that, surely?

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Everybody is a gordon owner except me haha

      2. drughi
        • 14 Years
        just now

        just with all the talk about foden, gross and richarlison this week its just typical fpl if gordon outscores them all

  4. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Akanji injury means I get Doughty off my bench in Draft team. Happy days.

  5. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Foden always blows hot and cold, one haul followed by a run of blanks

    That’s why I didn’t buy him

    Haul incoming

    1. d1g2w3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      I went BSilva, I'm happy right now. I'll be watching Peps subs though to understand who's at risk for minutes

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I’ve looked at that before and there’s no pattern unfortunately.

        If anything, whoever comes off early tends to start more
        (Which actually makes sense if you think about it)

      2. SirMattBugsby
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He'll be up against Burn, so good chance.

  6. d1g2w3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    As predicted, Pep making Newcastle think De Bruyne was ready to start when in reality, he was never going take short term risk.

    He is in for next GW though!

  7. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any other Trippier owners? 🙂

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      o/

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Well done mate, nice one!

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      scored a fk in this fixture last year...

  8. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Great and Good ML 90% identical

  9. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    I have been well and truly Pepped

  10. Modest Bob
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Guys... I'm at St James' Park! Guess what seat I'm in?? Only the exact same number as my OR! Absolutely incredible genuine non made up coincidence.

    Have a good one everyone!

    Bob

