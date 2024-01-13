The second of just two Premier League matches that take place on Saturday sees Newcastle United play host to Manchester City.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 17:30 GMT.

Eddie Howe makes one change to the Newcastle side that won 3-0 at Sunderland in the FA Cup third round a week ago.

It’s an enforced alteration, too, as Joelinton is now sidelined for six weeks with a thigh injury.

The Brazil international is replaced by Lewis Miley.

City boss Pep Guardiola makes six changes to the side that beat Huddersfield Town in their own cup match last weekend.

There are no huge shocks as Ederson, Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku return to the starting XI.

Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, Oscar Bobb and Stefan Ortega drop to the bench, while Jack Grealish is also among the substitutes after suffering from illness in midweek.

Manuel Akanji misses out through injury, while Erling Haaland and John Stones remain sidelined.

Despite being declared as fit to start by Guardiola in Friday’s pre-match press conference, Kevin De Bruyne has to content himself with a place on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez.

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis.