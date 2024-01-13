The best midfielders + forwards for AFCON Fantasy 2023

The delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) gets underway on Saturday 13 January and there’s a Fantasy game to go with it.

It’s free to play and run by RealFevr, with the rules being very similar to Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

We’ve put together a ‘How to enter and play AFCON Fantasy 2023 ‘ guide to help you find your feet, with all the relevant details you’ll need to get started.

Having previously looked at the top AFCON goalkeepers and defenders to consider, Fantasy Football Scout user TheFPLManual continues his trawl through the price list by picking out the best midfielders and forwards.

Amidst a plethora of outstanding forwards and midfielders showcasing excellent form for both club and country, notable mentions include Youssef Msakni (€7.5m) of Tunisia, who impressively scored five goals for the Carthage Eagles during the qualifiers, and Mohammed Kudus (€9.5m) of Ghana, who with involvement in set-pieces, netted three goals for his nation in the same qualifiers.

Franck Kessie (€7.5m), on penalties, a secure starter and playing for the home nation, is worth a shout, while Kamory Doumbia (€6.0m) and Dango Ouattara (€6.0m) are among the standouts at €6.0m. The latter was an injury concern but has been pictured training.

However, the primary focus here is on highlighting the top three picks in each position.

BEST AFCON MIDFIELDERS

MOHAMED SALAH (€12.5m) – EGYPT

In his most recent 94 caps, Mohamed Salah has remarkably scored 53 goals for his nation, solidifying his status as the all-time leading scorer for Egypt. Throughout the AFCON qualifiers, Salah showcased his prowess by scoring two goals and providing two assists. As the designated penalty taker for the Pharaohs, he currently boasts close to 70% ownership in the RealFevr Fantasy game making him the most owned player. As Egypt gears up for their first three Group B matches against Mozambique, Ghana and Cape Verde, the Egyptian all-time top scorer eagerly anticipates the opportunity to further increase his goal tally.

SADIO MANE (€11.5m) – SENEGAL

Having scored an impressive 39 goals in 100 caps for Senegal, Sadio Mane played a pivotal role in helping the Teranga Lions secure a spot in Cote D’Ivoire, contributing five goals during the qualification campaign. As Senegal return as the defending champions for the African Cup of Nations, Mane is expected to be at the forefront of both creating and scoring goals consistently for his nation. Notably, Mane holds the responsibility as the designated player on penalty duty for Senegal. Senegal is set to face Group C rivals Cameroon, Guinea and the Gambia to defend their crown in the upcoming African Cup of Nations.

RIYAD MAHREZ (€11.0m) – ALGERIA

Following his recent goal in the pre-AFCON friendly against Burundi, Riyad Mahrez has now accumulated an impressive 31 goals in his last 91 caps for Algeria. Mahrez serves as the primary source of creativity for the Algerian team, taking charge of most set-pieces and assuming penalty duty whenever required. Despite a less-than-ideal performance with Algeria in the last AFCON contest, the Algerian captain is poised to lead his team to notable achievements in Group F. Their matchups against rivals Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania present an opportunity for Mahrez to showcase his leadership and propel Algeria to success.

BEST AFCON FORWARDS

VICTOR OSIMHEN (€11.5m) – NIGERIA

With 28 caps for Nigeria, Victor Osimhen has emerged as a dynamic force amassing an impressive total of 20 goals. His prowess was evident during the AFCON qualifiers where he showcased his versatility by scoring 10 goals and contributing two assists. As the primary striker for Nigeria’s attack, Osimhen is poised to lead the line once again in the upcoming tournament. In Group B, Nigeria faces formidable rivals in Cote D’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau. Osimhen’s ability to find the net and create opportunities makes him a key player to watch. The stage is set for Osimhen to continue his goal-scoring spree and elevate Nigeria’s chances in the competition.

PATSON DAKA (€7.0m) – ZAMBIA

Patson Daka had a great run during the AFCON qualifiers, scoring five goals for Zambia. He’s been consistent, netting 19 goals in his last 29 international matches for his nation. As the designated penalty taker and a key figure leading Zambia’s attack, Daka is gearing up for the challenge against Group F rivals Morocco, DR Congo and Tanzania.

YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI (€9.5m) – MOROCCO

After scoring a brace in the recent pre-AFCON friendly against Sierra Leone, Youssef En-Nesyri elevated his goal tally to 19 in his last 66 international matches for the Atlas Lions. Despite netting only twice during the AFCON qualifiers, En-Nesyri adds value by making key passes and registering multiple shots on target, potentially earning bonus points for AFCON Fantasy managers. Set to face Group F rivals Tanzania, Zambia, and DR Congo, I predict En-Nesyri to be the primary goal scorer for Morocco.