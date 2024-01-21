397
  1. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Bournemouth 2 - 2 Liverpool up next! 🙂

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      this should be a great game, both teams' defences depleted

      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Absolutely

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yes, brace from Solanke and Darwin would be sweet!

      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Solanke + Jota 😉

  2. how now brown cow
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    I wanted west ham to lose this game, but when a defender is looking away from the ball with both arms around the attacker - var surely need to have a look.

    1. Perbert
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      How can VAR be so bad in such an expensive league

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Can't agree more. Since that first pen was soft, this should have been given also.

  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Bowen let down & about to Bev punished benching Solanke!

    Just 2 differentials left Jota & Cunha.

  4. Yozzer
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Bowen and west ham were useless. Bowen an easy sell for me

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Gotta give him Bournemouth at home surely

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Yes, just bad day in the office. He didn't look like 100% fit, which was expected. He was in good positions and had Ings been able to shoot at gk, might have just tapped the ball in from rebound. The issue is that we don't have too many better mid options atm.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        After that it is MU and Arsenal and then gw25. I can see him scoring one from counter attack. Not sure if he is worth selling and getting back later, he is still cheaper than Saka for example.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Because of referee error that cost him 3 pts? He was playing with that injury also.

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        VAR check confirmed, Bowen owner

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      They scored twice even while playing horribly, tbf

      But yeah, I'll wait for Kudus and get him after AFCON instead of Bowen

      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        That's the thing. They looked toothless and if Sheff UTD were better that would have ripped them.

        A team that has to play Fornals is scraping the very depths of the barrel. Bowen will be there when the other players are back

    4. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      That’s how West ham play. They are a counter attacking team, they don’t hold possession even against small clubs.

    5. Headers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      I’d get rid of Saka first, Bowen has a better Prem career goals & assists than him with near identical amount of games played.

  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    watching back the pen it was more mcburnie elbowing areola than areola "taking out" mcburnie. gk protected species over? (luton goal with collision with Trafford usually a foul)

    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Common denominator is Areola and Trafford being in no mans land and flapping in the wind. Both maybe a little unlucky but Allison or Vicario are taking ball, then setting up a counter attack. Difference between the best and worst GKs is huge.

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Can't imagine that referees would move the goalposts mid-season on such rules. Oh wait....

  6. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Madrid & Bayern getting smoked in a spliff

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      girona and leverkusen winning those leagues would be great

  7. Derbz87
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Just a reminder in last two gameweeks, 180 mins against possibly the two worst defences in the league Jarrod 'essential' Bowen has nil attacking returns.

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Gone for KDB

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        I need to see Kev start first.

  8. LUHG18LUHG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    JWP owner here. Happy with 9 points this week but he plays too deep. Would U keep him?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Vs Bou yes.

    2. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Id sell I think only scores set piece or PK.
      Sort of limited returns

  9. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    (S)olanke in the S&F League, haul would be massive here!

  10. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/01/21/bournemouth-v-liverpool-team-news-diaz-darwin-jota-start/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_26384460

  11. BobB
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    What happened with Areola? Subbed injured...keeper transfer needed?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Injured when he conceded the penalty. Subbed in the last minute.

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Nothing more than a split lip from what I could see, but because he had to go off the field to have it patched up they either had to put someone else in goal for the penalty or sub Flappy on.

  12. NejiHyuuga01
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Why Coufal got -1 for 2 goals conceded? He was already out when penalty was scored? This is theft

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Forced out, not subbed.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Red Cards
        If a player receives a red card, they will continue to be penalised for goals conceded by their team.

        Red card deductions include any points deducted for yellow cards.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Check red card rules on FPL site

      1. NejiHyuuga01
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        You learn something new every day.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          It makes sense tho as the red card is detrimental and contributes to goals conceded.

  13. NejiHyuuga01
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Still doesn't make sense. If a player is forced out in the 1st half he still does not get the 2 points for playing both halves.

    1. NejiHyuuga01
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      fail reply

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      That's the players' fault. the red card stops him, not the manager.

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      He’s red card almost certainly led to any goals conceded. Of course he should be punished for it.

