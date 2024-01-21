Sheffield United host West Ham United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

As for the team news, Jarrod Bowen has been deemed fit enough to make the West Ham starting XI. The midfielder’s availability is a boost for David Moyes but there are plenty of changes elsewhere.

Vladimir Coufal and Kurt Zouma both start in defence, relegating Ben Johnson and Angelo Ogbonna to the bench, while Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings are handed rare starts further forward.

They come in for Edson Alvarez, who is not in the matchday squad, while Said Benrahma is suspended.

The hosts also make four alterations and they look much stronger for it.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Gustavo Hamer, James McAtee and new signing Ben Brereton Diaz all come into the starting XI, replacing George Baldock, Luke Thomas, Oliver Norwood and Anis Ben Slimane.

It means Cameron Archer continues as a substitute, having also been benched in the last Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium in Gameweek 20.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Souza, Hamer, Brooks, McAtee, Diaz, Osula

Subs: Amissah, Brewster, McBurnie, Archer, Norwood, Osborn, Norrington-Davies, Seriki, Buyabu

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Fornals, Cornet, Ings

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Casey, Mubama, Marshall, Scarles, Orford

