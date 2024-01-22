106
106 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 1 min ago

    Estupinan, Groß and Pedro v bench Richarlison 8, Doughty 5, Walker 6 19pts this going to be pretty 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 55 mins ago

      did u WC recently?

      Open Controls
  2. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    8 hours, 49 mins ago

    Who should go for KDB this week?

    A - Martinelli
    B - Bowen
    C - Saka
    D - Save FT + wait a week

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 37 mins ago

      S-Xhaka mk2, useless overpriced pick, did ok for me 1st 7 gwks, haven't owned him since, he hasn't been missed

      Open Controls
  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 35 mins ago

    Most exciting front 3 for next 4-6 weeks?

    Finding my Alvarez Watkins Solanke a bit stale now.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 33 mins ago

      Toney Darwin Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 30 mins ago

        This is ideal, looks great, exciting and what I would like soon. Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 33 mins ago

      Haaland obviously in there if fit

      Open Controls
    3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 58 mins ago

      Im going with Isak for a bit

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 43 mins ago

      Chase last GWs points...

      Open Controls
    5. Aster
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 26 mins ago

      That is a completely wrong way of thinking. You need to stay ahead of the pack, not follow the latest fad. For all we know, the now "boring" trio that you mention, may well turn out to oustcore the hot trio in gameweek 22 and ahead.

      Open Controls
    6. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 24 mins ago

      Isak Welbeck Hojlund

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 37 mins ago

        Hojlund, lol what a joke!

        Wood is the form forward only 1.6% owned

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 11 mins ago

          🙁
          I'm thinking about a Hojlund and Rashford double up
          I already own Wood, but his fixtures turn so thinking of swapping him for Hojlund. I'm going where the points are, not where they've been!

          Open Controls
    7. leonw009
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      I have the exact same front free! Check out this video for some inspiration https://youtu.be/qT6MZA50cEo

      Open Controls
  4. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    8 hours, 34 mins ago

    So, it would be nice if Estupinan and Pedro score same or more than Gabriel and Nunez! Thank you in advance!

    Open Controls
  5. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 33 mins ago

    Which 2 to play?

    A) Pedro
    B) Palmer
    +
    1) VVD
    2) Doughty
    3) Estupinan

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 15 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      A3

      Open Controls
  6. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    8 hours, 18 mins ago

    How is the weather in Brighton?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 9 mins ago

      A bit windy but fine

      Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      A bit gross, should be better by march

      Open Controls
  7. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 16 mins ago

    Unsure where all the Saka hate comes from. He is not explosive but he still the 4th highest scoring midfielder in the game so far and the 6th highest overall player. I will be selling but that's more for a revenue raising than poor performance. This will allow me Salah, Son, KDB and Haaland in the same team. Only missing Trent

    Open Controls
    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      Because het missed a pen for England (smile)

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 14 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    2. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Maybe because he did forq all against the so called small teams? anti-haul? he is a scape goat to free up some cash at that price?

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 42 mins ago

      64 points first 10 games (not including the no-show)
      44 points last 10

      Pens dried up so the points did too.

      Open Controls
  8. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 7 mins ago

    Anybody in the know have any information on whether Trippier will end up leaving to Bayern? The BBC is saying that Newcastle don't want to sell but Munich will put an improved bid in and Newcastle need to bring in money for FFP.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      Hulk want Trippier info! Hulk smash!

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 48 mins ago

        Just translating for everybody.

        Open Controls
      2. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 47 mins ago

        I would never smash a dedicated practitioner of crossfit, such as yourself

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          7 hours, 44 mins ago

          Back squats tomorrow! Huzzah! And lunges. Ouchy!

          Open Controls
          1. The Big Fella
            • 7 Years
            7 hours, 36 mins ago

            Fine exercises to support the weight of thine great armour!

            Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Does it matter for ffp whether they sell him in January or June?

      Open Controls
  9. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    2nd wc success.

    Many not pulling the trigger gave me an unfair advantage tbf. I’ve gone from 1.4m—> 930k—> 490k from gw 19-21. Absolutely delighted.

    Looking forward to the remaining gws. Play your own game! We feast! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 43 mins ago

      Nice one.

      Guy in my ML was well off the lead but captained Jota in yesterday's game and has flown up the rankings.

      A few good gw's can really turn things around.

      Open Controls
      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 40 mins ago

        Thanks. Yes, all it takes is one good gw & more could follow.

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      Yeah nice one mate. I played my wc to got 84 with Pedro, Groß and Estupinan, plus 19 points on bench not included keeper 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        Well played! Easy triple digit return for you. 78 with Estupiñan left. Not expecting much tbh but satisfied until next gw lol

        Open Controls
  10. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 22 mins ago

    My gameweek is heavily reliant on a maverick captaining of Estupinan and the rogue midfielder Hinshelwood, who I watched about 30 seconds of on YouTube and gambled on. Currently dropped from 171k to 340k this GW so need to pull it back tonight! Expecting anything from 4 to 30 points... Why did I do this....

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 11 mins ago

      This is the way

      Open Controls
  11. leonw009
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 52 mins ago

    Struggling with transfer ideas? This video covers Top 5 Differentials to own with less than 10% ownership! https://youtu.be/qT6MZA50cEo

    Open Controls
    1. Timanfaya
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Stop spamming us.

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Really lol you look or you don't, accuse the guy of spamming when he or she is just trying to be helpful to some. why bother with your response mate..

          Open Controls
    2. SKENG
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Dubravka
      Porro Estupinan Konsa
      Saka Foden Richarlison Bowen Palmer
      Watkins Alvarez

      Trippier Branthwaite Archer - 1 FT, 10.8M ITB

      Is this an easy Save FT if Haaland is out?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        You might want to check again next Monday and see how it all looks.

        Open Controls
    3. OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Bellingham is the top scorer in La Liga!
      Clearly the best English player right now.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        Still think Kane, however both are fantastic whoever you subjectively choose as the best. Cue Southgate to completely balls it up for us at the Euros now. Cannot wait for him to leave

        Open Controls
      2. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        NAH bring back Bobby Charlton (smile)

        Open Controls
      3. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        La liga is too easy for him. He needs to return to Germany or back to England.

        Open Controls
      4. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Harry Maguire harshed

        Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Want to mix up forwards or probably Saka, who goes first?

      Dubravka
      Porro, Saliba, Konsa
      Palmer, Jota, KDB, Foden, Saka
      Cunha, Watkins

      #Sanchez, Solanke, Colwill, Trent

      6.4

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        Cunha and Saka the obvious ones if you did want to.

        Open Controls
      2. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        Cunha to Toney

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          Rather keep Cunha helping me gain position.

          Solanke, Watkins & Saka are the ones considering?

          Toney, Darwin, Wood, Isak, Richa, Gordon or Maddy

          Open Controls
        2. sulldaddy
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Why not wait to see what Cunha does today first?

          Open Controls
    5. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Israeli_inventions_and_discoveries
      Got a shock when I read this

      Open Controls
      1. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        What's this to do with FPL?

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Absolutely nothing. Feeling better?

          Open Controls
      2. Debauchy
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Impressive yeah

        Open Controls
      3. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Israel has some high-IQ dudes. Like Singapore and Taiwan.

        They grow more food than all the Middle East combined. They also mastered the conversion of Sea Water.

        They just got to master the Art-of-Getting Along with Arab Neighbors.

        Supposedly, the new Saudi regime is pro-Israel. The Soviet era obsession with Palestine is wearing down in the mid-east.

        I am not Jewish or Middle Eastern. I am from America.

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          I am not Jewish but I see the idiotic attitude of some who want to sanction all Israeli products. We could basically throw away our computers and smart phones. (Big Smile)

          Open Controls
    6. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      Bowen looked like he might drop in price last night, but ended up this morning on 0% ... Presumably this was a reset because he had been flagged

      Can anyone clarify the process - does the reset occur for any player flagged and does it occur on the day that the player next plays?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Zero idea, especially since it wasn't red flag. Perhaps fpl towers have changed something and fplstatistics have been able to find it out(?)

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 39 mins ago

          I once thought about trying to crack the code myself, but no point in trying to invent the wheel again. And predicting points is more exciting 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. HashAttack
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            Thanks - I've done a bit of analysis myself on the increases / decreases but never understood the unlocks ... not that the players prices are "locked", it's just that at some point they become reset to 0%

            e.g. Senesi has been reset as his 5YC suspension has just ended

            Open Controls
    7. Gazzpfc
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      Hows this route to Haaland

      Saka Watkins Alvarez
      To
      Wood Haaland Salah

      -4

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 47 mins ago

        I like it but I woldnt ditch Alvarez just before Burnley at home if Haaland still isnt fit. Could easily haul. Currently have him captain

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours ago

        Far too early to start planning to get two injured players in.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 35 mins ago

          And zero point in even thinking about -4

          Open Controls
    8. The Mighty Whites
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      1FT, 15.6 ITB:

      Areola - Dubravka
      Pedro Porro - Walker - Gabriel - Konsa - Kilman
      Saka - Foden - Gross - Gordon - Palmer
      Watkins - Alvarez - Archer

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        Save.

        Open Controls
    9. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      Points predictions for tonight:

      Groß 12
      Estupinan 9
      Joao Pedro 7
      Neto 6

      Open Controls
      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        I'll sell on all four

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Cunha 14 😉

        Open Controls
      3. BeWater
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Would take that as a João Pedro captainer and Estu owner.

        Open Controls
        1. HashAttack
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Pedro (C) & Estu here as well - hopefully a few more points, are those ones excluding BAPS

          Open Controls
      4. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Gross 10
        Estupinan -2
        Pedro 7
        Neto 2

        Open Controls
      5. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        I don't think Gross will get nearly as high as thst but I will love it if it happens.

        Open Controls
    10. Babit1967
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Guys 1 ft but had a good gw & would now prefer to hold Darwin for a bit longer as he has came on last few games. Foden or KDB have to come in I think. Initially I was thinking McTominay to one of the two but if I do that transfer to KDB, it means I can't get Haaland and McTominay is fodder anyway.

      Possible transfer

      Saka to KDB ( Reckon Bowen does well this week, Palmer is a season keeper and how could I possibly get rid of Jota now) This move also allows Watkins to Haaland at some point

      Or

      McTominay to Foden ( This move means I can still bring in Haaland but I have a benching headache each week)

      I think the Saka to KDB move looks good although Saka will probably haul

      Current team

      Areola / Dubravka
      Trent, Porro, Guehi, Gabriel, Taylor
      Saka, Bowen, Palmer, Jota, McTominay
      Nunez, Watkins, Solanke & 9.3 m itb

      Open Controls
    11. Malkmus
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      A'noon all. Just thinking ahead to when (if?) all the big players are back. Any thoughts on this? Walker over Trent is the big one I guess, but 3m less and just 30 points less. Also I think city tend to get more cs in 2nd half of season:

      Dub / Areola
      Gabriel - Walker - Porro (Branthwaite - Beyer/4.0m)
      Salah - KDB - Palmer - Gordon - Son
      Haaland - Watkins (4.5m)

      Ta!

      Open Controls
    12. boc610
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      howay the lads...trippier , wilson, almiron all want to leave, joleinton wont extend contract. yikes. the dream built on oil and blood might be going sour

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Harsh reality is that it's just how clubs have to operate with FFP nowadays.

        The club is doing the most sensible thing it can do under the circumstances I imagine. A bit of short term pain (in an already injury hit season) For hopeful long-term gain.

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 39 mins ago

          Nobody can tell me it is good for the game to sell home grown players.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 32 mins ago

            Never said that 🙂

            Also some homegrown yes - but not ones that have been at the club since Day 1.

            I'm sure there's an element of most of them being older & on higher wages too.

            Open Controls
            1. Eze Really?
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              This was not a slight on you. It was an addition that winds me up.

              Open Controls
          2. Derbz87
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 15 mins ago

            Unfortunately the easiest way of making profit is by selling a player you didn't even buy in the first place for loads of money, see City with Cole Palmer and others. Likely that clubs who have a decent academy will be fine with FFP, the ones who don't will probably struggle. Saying that Everton and Forest are struggling with it having done what I said at the start with Gordon and Brennan Johnson so maybe I'm talking crap.

            Open Controls
            1. HashAttack
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 5 mins ago

              Profit is profit, regardless of whether the player came through the academy or is a player that has been bought. if a player's purchase cost has been fully amortised that the sale price is still 100% profit

              Open Controls
              1. Derbz87
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                Ah don't get me started on amortisation, Derby fan, Mel Morris tried to be a clever so and so with it. The authorities didn't like it several years later and then he took exception to us being punished and pulled the plug.

                Open Controls
            2. Eze Really?
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              I am an accountant and I understand the process. what I fail to understand is why the FA think they have their own rules rather than use standard accounting princips that have been around since the year dot. Very frustrating. Amortization is being abused.

              Open Controls
              1. HashAttack
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 49 mins ago

                Main problem is that players cost way too much now - Player price inflation far outstrips what any business can hope to achieve

                Open Controls
                1. Eze Really?
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Football obviously throws business common sense out of the window.

                  Open Controls
      2. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Tripp is getting old

        Wilson can't stay healthy

        Almiron is not that good

        Joelinton is a solid player, just wants to get paid

        I understand that Howe and Newcastle have reputation of hard training. This can and should be changed considering they are now contenders in everything they do. I think this is their problem.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          100% agree!

          Open Controls
    13. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Who to bench (we all have this problem):

      Palmer vs LIV
      Jota vs Che
      Foden vs BUR
      Alvarez vs BUR
      Saka vs NF
      Gordo vs AVL
      Solanke vs WHU
      Watkins vs NEW

      Currently benching Palmer, but Liverppol defense is not Lock-down.

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        Gordon id say

        Open Controls
      2. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Benching any penalty taker feels like a mistake to me. Its Gordon probably but he doesn't care much for fixture difficulty

        Open Controls
      3. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Hard decision. I would not be benching Palmer though. How many times have people done that this season and been punished for it?

        Chelsea tend to turn up in the bugger games this season & he's on penalties won't be easy but sure both sides will have chances.

        I'll keep having to bang this drum but when are people going to consider benching or selling Saka is not a terrible idea? NFO is a good fixture potentially cut then again how many times have people used that as a reason to keep him recently, and then him go a blank/get a single assist.

        Open Controls
        1. Derbz87
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          I was going to say Saka to be honest but if you're benching him you're selling him surely? Plus he's maybe on penalties?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            Selling him makes the decision less tempting/risky for sure. That's why I sold in GW8.

            Won't lie, still crossing fingers every single week hoping he doesn't haul but he has been flopping more often than the players I've started or had in his place.

            Would say he's starting to look slightly better than before - albeit not much last game.

            Everyone's gotta make their own decisions I suppose.

            Open Controls
            1. Derbz87
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 30 mins ago

              I think if we didn't have the Son/Salah debacle and all the associated fires and having loads of money from selling them and no Haaland to buy a lot more would be selling Saka. Sods law (FPL Law) he'll get shipped out in mass just as he turns the corner. Similar story for Watkins to be fair.

              Open Controls
      4. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Gordon - Pretty consistent at getting 2 points in away fixtures

        Open Controls
    14. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Learnings this week:

      (1) Is Ings the new starting forward for West Ham?
      (2) Kudos is the go-to man for West Ham
      (3) Nunez-Jota can be superfriends friends
      (4) Arsenal is too dynamic and well coached to have a talisman
      (5) Watkins is due a massive eruption of points, he is the first-man-out for Haaland
      (6) Toney is back to being Toney

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Did I hear on Radio 5 Live during the commentary that Ings hasn't scored a goal since last April? In which case the answer to 1) is yes but not through choice. How bad is Mubama by the way if you'd pick Ings over him?

        Open Controls
    15. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      By the last one do you mean he is still cheating?

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        See 6 above

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.