191
191 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Marcus needs to brace now. Doesn't look like happening.

    Open Controls
  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Oh dear 😆

    https://twitter.com/FPL_JianBatra/status/1749887990824829025

    Why Pochettino persists with this idea of Enzo this high in the build up I will never know.

    Our best passer from deeper areas is in line with our 9 at times.

    It’s not like he’s an expert at manufacturing shots in tight spaces whereby he becomes particularly useful there.

    Open Controls
  3. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Blank game week 26 coming up for Chelsea & Spurs
    But more importantly when are they likely to play the double game week ?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      As I understand it, after 26. Was 29 considered as first likely possibility?

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        29 is FA Cup 6th round week
        So will only get a double if both teams are out of the cup by then

        Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Diss G

    Open Controls
  5. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Looks like bgw 26 is happening as expected with also Spurs and Che not having their fixture.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Porro > Estupinan incoming very soon

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        That's what I'm planning. Best timing is the big question.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          59 mins ago

          Yes. Atm fixtures both decent ish for both!

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            55 mins ago

            One factor to consider is possible (but unlikely) Estu injury. Waiting to have two ft:s is also worth considering. Annoyingly their most difficult fixture is when they play against each other.

            Open Controls
    2. d1g2w3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Why I'd a free hit not a good option here. There's so much value before those games.

      Open Controls
    3. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Those with Porro, Palmer, maybe Richie will have a problem shopping for Liverpool dgw if they qualify too.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        I have currently Porro, Palmer and TAA blanking (+ Alvarez and Foden for dgw25). Porro to Estu and I can bench Palmer, TAA and Jota(/Salah).

        Open Controls
        1. HashAttack
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          I'm not prepared to drop 0.5m on Porro (PP 4.9, SP 5.4, CP 5.9)

          Might need a -8 to field 11 in bgw26

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            43 mins ago

            I started with Udogie, so I had to pay 5.4 for Porro. He is droppanle for me, but 5.9 isn't ideal selling price.

            Open Controls
            1. HashAttack
              • 6 Years
              37 mins ago

              Made loads of plans based on getting Haaland and Salah in, which would have meant getting rid of Richarlison for Gordon

              For gw26 I was expecting to be benching Alisson, Trent, Porro and Palmer and having to deal with Salah, Morris and Doughty

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                33 mins ago

                Too many scenarios possible. I remember someone here who made exact transfer plans for 6 weeks 😉

                Open Controls
                1. HashAttack
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  I posted this 9 days ago 🙂

                  gw22 Ederson & Watkins/Solanke > Alisson & Haaland (-4)
                  gw23 Richarlison > Gordon (LUT)
                  gw24 Watkins / Solanke > Morris (SHU)
                  gw25 Saka > Salah

                  I'm not usually one for long term plans but thought it necessary to work out whether it was feasible to get to Haaland and Salah, already have KDB

                  Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            40 mins ago

            I believe Liv is likely to blank gw29 and they have MCI gw28. Ditching TAA to free up funds is a possibility also.

            Open Controls
  6. Thomas Jerome Newton
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Job done. Time to rest Palmer please.

    Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Palmer G

    Open Controls
    1. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Was it from outside the box by any chance?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Nah inside

        Open Controls
        1. Cilly Bonnolly
          • 12 Years
          16 mins ago

          Got my hopes up. Got a fiver on him to score from outside the box at 11/1.

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Collected outside box 😉

            Open Controls
  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Palmer!

    Open Controls
  9. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA • Gabriel • Estupinan
    KDB (c) • Saka • Richarlisin • Palmer
    Solanke • Watkins • Alvarez

    Dubravka • Udogie • Baldock • Son

    Anything need a hit with 4.7ITB?

    Open Controls
  10. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Just when I planned to complain here about 3 goals without Palmer involvement 😉

    Pity that this game is over before it began.

    Open Controls
  11. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Was all set on Haaland in for Darwin when the time came but now I'm not so sure. Who to ditch for big boy?
    A) Watkins
    B) Solanke
    C) Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Tactical Frank
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Watkins.

      Darwin a potential double in 25 and Solanke on form

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        Also gives me some spare change. Just a bit concerned his ridiculously high ownership I guess!

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          36 mins ago

          It will drop, don't worry. Besides Erling, Ivan and Darwin are being bought for him.

          Open Controls
      2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        How can you say someone is on form when they have scored month ago?

        Its close call though but wouldnt ditch Watkins. Better fixtures and Villa have their starting lineup back

        Open Controls
        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          This is why it isn't an easy decision to make!

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            Solanke looked decent during first half when I watched him play. Not so long ago.

            Open Controls
    2. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd wait to see if it looks likely one of Watkins/Solanke will play 29 and the other will blank. That may swing it for me. I'd hold Darwin through 25 personally, I may be looking to get him in

      Open Controls
  12. fedolefan
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    This Trent and Salah news sucks. Had to pick one to transfer out last week and went for the one not injured. Look how that turned out.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      what's up with TAA? I took him out last week hoping he might be out longer than expected in, the same week many of my rivals got him in. I just did it so I had the cash ready for KDB and Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Fit to play soon 😉

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          ah, I still think I made the right call.

          Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      What's the news ?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        "Trent is progressing well through his rehab, working hard – how he is as a guy, knowing how important the next weeks are. But he will back in the end of the week for team training, so hopefully he will be available for the FA Cup."

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Salah was going to play for Egypt and Trent injury wasn't considered serious. At least I remember that being the situation.

      Open Controls
    4. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      What im missing here? Comment on TAA was that he will be hopefully available for the FA Cup. FA cup is earlier than next PL game...?

      Open Controls
      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        He's saying he sold Trent when he was injured and Salah was fit and now Trent is fit and Salah is injured

        Open Controls
        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Oh yes. My bad

          Open Controls
  13. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Salah to KDB (C) a no-brainer for those that kept?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Is KdB going to feature if he doesn't start and Burnley is 2-4 goals behind? They have a lot of games during short time period. But if I called that wrong, do tell me.

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yes, I think you’re calling it wrong, he needs mins not rest so is sure to feature in every game regardless of the score.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          We have to see Spurs match first. He may have more minutes than Pep wants to for example. And is he really a good C option (or even no-brainer) if we don't have a leak that confirms him starting?

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            I’ve already got him and he will be my C so it’s not something I’ll be worrying about, fully expecting sub mins against Spurs & a start against Burnley, if he starts against Spurs than that’s even better because it will imply he’s fitter than most people want to believe.

            Spurs is Fri, Burnley is Wed, the games aren’t that close together and they’ve just had a two week break.

            Open Controls
      2. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        We might know a bit more on Friday
        When Man City are away at Spurs in the F.A.Cup
        Hopefully on the bench with a 15-20 mins run out
        Depending on how the game is going of course

        Open Controls
    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      l may do that if he doesn't start vs spurs. Bur start more likely then but if he gets 60+ in cup game he wouldn't be a cap option for me.

      Open Controls
    3. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      See how City lines up vs. Spurs of course. I won't go there if it doesn't look like he'll be starting games. Everyone sees the cameo and haul and is concerned it will happen every week, but we know statistically it's hard/rare to haul from the bench consistently. If he goes on a heater from the bench I'll just accept the more improbable thing happened. And if he's getting minutes then he can come in for 25

      Open Controls
  14. Goonermeister
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who to lose for Haaland out of Toney and Watkins? (Third forward is Solanke but not enough cash for straight swap)

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Assuming you just brought in Toney it would be strange to get rid after his first game back.

      Open Controls
    2. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Has to be Watkins. Getting Toney in just to sell him before he doubles and plays 26/29 makes no sense. If you like Watkins too, then do it in 2 transfers and sacrifice Solanke. I'll probably be selling at least one of Watkins/Solanke and their status for 29 may decide whom

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        I agree. But too many good options 😉

        Open Controls
        1. AlleRed
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep. So much can change but if Salah's not back for 25 then I may just get to 6 City/Liverpool and Toney by then. Sell 2 Pool in 26 for two guys who play 26/29, possibly for a hit but maybe free. Simplifies it a little bit!

          Open Controls
  15. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Palmer brace

    Open Controls
  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Palmer brace!

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A brace of 'Palmer brace' comments!

      Open Controls
  17. Khalico
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Team gtg?

    Areola
    Porro, Estu, Zinc
    Jota, Saka, KDB(C), Foden
    Toney, Haaland, Watkins

    Dub, Palmer, Doughty, Moreno

    Open Controls
    1. Gunners in Haaland
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  18. Gunners in Haaland
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Cold Palmer

    Open Controls
  19. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Madueke 6-0

    Open Controls
  20. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Offside 🙁

    Open Controls
  21. RashTalker
      3 mins ago

      Chelsea have finally found their level

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.