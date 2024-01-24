34
  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Thoughts on getting Richa this week? Still some good fixtures before the blank. Or rather go with Jota? Rashford punt probably too expensive. Gordon should be also good but maybe after the AV game.

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    So many Saka captains in that table.

  3. boc610
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    seeing boro trying to play out from the back last night was painful and further highlights that most 'up and coming' managers (mainly former players) only see one way to play football now. its this all encompassing philosophy that they see no room for manoevre with and you can tell that players have pretty much become robots now. i must do this or il be dropped and the majority of them just dont have the ability to do it properly.

  4. Kaptenen
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Garnacho (wol)
    B) Palmer (liv)

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Go back to start, do not collect $200!

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  5. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    "10 days until the next deadline"? Might want to reset that alarm Greyhead

    1. Greyhead
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes, maths has never been my strong point. I have reset my alarm accordingly!

  6. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Reluctantly may have to ask Salah to put the bins out!

  7. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    I'm neither great nor good and made the brilliant moves of Salah / Son / Hwang out for Bowen / Foden / Gross.

    Very underwhelming.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      B84jwh

      This is where you belong. Welcome aboard!

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Excellent! Another league I can join and go straight to the bottom!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Huzzah! Outstanding work! Our leader is currently 307 overall and facing the dungeon!

  8. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    G2G? I know it's a week away, but as it stands

    Areola
    Trent*, Porro, Estupinan
    KDB(vc), Bowen, Richar, Gordon, Palmer
    Haaland*(c), Watkins

    Dubravka, Doughty, Gusto*, Semenyo*

    1FT, 3.1ITB.
    Easy roll, right?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Wait a week.

  9. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Saka> kdb?
    Got foden, alvarez. Overkill against burnley?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Nope, get it done.

    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Depends on the Haaland status

    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes. Saka not worth it on current form. De Bruyne looked great v Newcastle though he won't sustain that level. His level is the top so a bit below is still mighty!

  10. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    If Haaland is passed fit do you bring him in as he may not start against Burnley

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Hello, hello?

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Waiting. His cash gives a bit of scope for De Bruyne, Toney, AFCON, Asian Cup players, etc, and negotiating GW25 and 26 with less hits. No forwards doing great right now but that doesn't mean Halaand will hit the ground running after a few weeks off.

  11. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Thinking to go Saka to KDB (have Foden also) so I can wait with Haaland one more week (Darwin to Haaland swap). Opinions?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Like it.

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Looks good. Wait until Tuesday.

  12. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hey all,

    Solanke/Alvarez to Haaland an easy transfer, pending his fitness? (have the exact funds and 1FT)

    Dubruv (Turner)
    Porro Estu Gab (TAA Guehi)
    Saka Gordon Foden Bowen Palmer
    Watkins Alvarez (Solanke)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have Alvarez and am keeping. Solanke? No thankee!

  13. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Has there been any news about Trent's availability for Chelsea?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I don’t think so but Ed Kuepper confirmed for the Milton Theatre on 26 April.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Should be in the squad for their FA Cup tie all things going well so see how that goes

      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cool cheers

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I wish mine answer was this helpful, Bubz. But if you visit the great southern land we can go and watch Ed together! Before April but.

  14. gospodinedin
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hi guys.
    Any advice what should I do before GW22 deadline
    Areola (Dubravka)
    Saliba, Porro,TAA (Gusto,Lascelles)
    Gross,Foden,Bowen, Saka (Palmer)
    Foster, Solanke,Watkins

    I was planning to replace Lascelles for Estupiñan. What are your toughts?

  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur blank in Gameweek 26 confirmed

    https://www.premierleague.com/news/3859375

