  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    No

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Haha - In a word ...

    2. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Why

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Think I would agree with some of this actually, especially the under-exploiting of budget options who are outscoring the more 'reassuringly' priced Arsenal mids

      1. Funkyav
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        yeah its food for thought, i have had massive amounts itb before but usually i know what im doing with it, this time round, ive been taking out the players that are missing but we dont know when Haaland, Salah (and trent and son) will be back and i am not sure who i will take out yet. I guess Saka and then Watkins on the chopping block for me.

    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      When Haaland, Salah, Son, Trent are back in business, lots of $ is gonna be useful.
      And for me, I like to play with squad depth ($) for more flexibility

      Those of you who think you have too much in the bank can send it to me

  2. FFS ManU
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Whenever I check the OR for the teams list on the official FPL site as being the most valuable, I see that the OR for them is not very good.

    1. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      most valuable teams tend to have made lots of transfers to get to that stage and therefore lots of hits off their total score

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Different leagues & ways of playing,

      Some just go on value up & down, others try to get as low a score as possible 🙂

      1. Funkyav
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        i dont really get the point of just playing to get a valuable team but whatever floats your boat

    3. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      That's because those teams play a totally different game - they chase the top ladder for most valuable team. Look at their transfer activities and count how many hits they take.

    4. EffPeeEll
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Nearly all the highest scoring team of the week is by some chump ho has joined the race that very week selecting the best meals on the menu.

    5. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I had noticed that they all seem to be teams for which a lot of transfer hits have been taken. Have yet to find one where the manager correctly chose the players early on who have since risen in value due to how well they have performed and/or been hyped.

  3. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    two factor authorisation needed to stop folk messing about

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      MFA hasn't stopped me messing about at work.

    2. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      it was brought in last season.

      not sure how they seriously stop players having multiple teams

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        well, they wont find a second team unless they have reason to check or automate the process. But even then, they only prove its the same computer and it could be shared, unless someone used the same name on multiple accounts. I suspect they check the people who win prizes and disqualify anyone who has multiples. That said, this is FPL we are talking about, so they probably don't lol.

      2. EffPeeEll
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd be all for the one mobile number per account for starters.
        Can they not restrict it to one I.P address somehow

  4. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Any news on bou dgw please

  5. stooshermadness
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Really good article as always, @simonm. I think there is also a mental construct at work too: 'higher price = better player' which steers us, at least initially, away from players who are performing at a value 2.0 or 3.0 million more than they are priced. But players develop or grow into a role. I know how long I stood off Mahrez (and Vardy) at Leicester in his first big year thinking 'he can't keep this up'. This article reminds me that there are bargains out there every year if I can get beyond the price = quality mindset that I have too often. I bought Gordon this year as an afterthought because his budget price facilitated a higher price asset, not because I thought 'Gordon looks like a bargain'. When I sold him recently for Foden, I thought 'Foden is short term, I'll get Gordon back because he's still way underpriced'.

  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    "Burn ya moneys. F**k the b*tches." - Mahatma Gandhi

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Classic Gandhi

  7. Derbz87
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Probably not many (any?) owners but Nuno just said ahead of cup game that Gibbs-White is out for a couple of weeks injured.

  8. Perbert
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Beware if considering getting Toney early https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13050290/ivan-toney-brentford-striker-admits-there-is-no-right-time-to-move-as-he-makes-his-return-to-football

