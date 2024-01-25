27
Why it’s time to think differently about the Triple Captain chip

With the recent announcement of Double Gameweek 25 for Manchester City and Brentford, we’re now entering chip season and many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers may be thinking about soon selecting their Triple Captain.

It’s often said in the FPL community that it’s a bit of a boring chip. Simply wait for one of your go-to premiums like Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) or Erling Haaland (£13.9m) to get two reasonable fixtures in a Double Gameweek and, instead of regularly captaincy, you join the masses in x3 captaining them. 

Something similar happened two seasons ago when over one million – a record – Triple Captain chips were placed on Salah in Double Gameweek 26 as he faced Norwich City and Leeds United. While this is a perfectly viable tactic, it has one sizeable drawback.

When you’re doing the same thing as everyone else, this precious, single-use chip loses its power to make a real difference to your season and overall rank. It’s fine for consolidating a good rank and those who believe ‘slow and steady wins the race’ in FPL, but, if it’s the same player who every well-informed and engaged FPL manager is going with, how much do you really stand to gain?

There is another way. 

A SEASON-CHANGER

In last season’s Double Gameweek 36, Callum Wilson (£7.8m) had 18.62% in the captaincy poll while team-mate Alexander Isak (£7.6m) was vastly more popular with 38.57%. Wilson scored 24 points. Isak scored seven.

The same Gameweek of two seasons ago had Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m) on 18.56% behind runaway leader Salah’s 50.17%. As you may remember, the Belgian scored 30 points across the two games – including four goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers – while Salah racked up a paltry three.

As one of those KDB triple captainers, I know how transformative this can be for your overall rank. Especially during the tail-end of the season when it is so difficult to make any kind of breakthrough. I remember entering the top 20k from an abysmal seven-figure rank that year.

Therefore, in my opinion, Triple Captain is not a dull chip to be played in a perfunctory manner as part of a herd. It’s a truly exciting and immensely powerful one. And if you’re struggling rank-wise, it can be a secret weapon that scorches a path through mini-leagues and flips the script on a bad season.

RISK VS REWARD

This is why I’m advocating having a different mindset towards the triple captaincy. Don’t play it when everyone else is playing it. You only get to use this chip once in 38 Gameweeks, so try to maximise its potential. Look for alternative opportunities like we’ve seen with Wilson and De Bruyne over recent campaigns.

That’s when the chip is at its strongest – when masses pile onto a popular Double Gameweek captain, who then flops while you successfully triple-down on a more differential option who still has FPL pedigree. Sure, there is risk involved, but the rewards (90 points versus 9 points; 72 points versus 21 points) can be huge.

So when you decide to play your Triple Captain chip, ask yourself this: how much do I stand to gain by captaining someone like Haaland in Double Gameweek 25 when every manager and their dog is doing the same?

Think of De Bruyne in 2021/22, remember Wilson in 2022/23. Roll the dice when a double comes around by going for the less obvious pick who can blast your team into the stratosphere!

  FPLMarc
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Thanks for that!

    FPL Virgin
      10 mins ago

      Thank you so much for publishing Marc. I appreciate you taking the time. Hopefully this helps a few people ahead of the upcoming doubles!

    FPL Virgin
      3 mins ago

      Brilliant picture choice by the way!

  El Presidente
    1 hour ago

    Good point and maybe this is the season to go for it with so many lost down the ranks...

    FPL Virgin
      3 mins ago

      I think it is. Ranks are rammed and packed tight. Look at FPL Pricey. Several green arrows but all he has done is dance around the same OR and gone nowhere.

  EffPeeEll
    51 mins ago

    no need to look further than GW25 IMO.
    Straight out shoot-out between KDB and Mo.
    I reckon Mo will be back.

    EffPeeEll
      49 mins ago

      meant Haaland
      although KDB is a very viable option

      FPL Virgin
        4 mins ago

        The point is don't do what everyone else is doing with the TC. Look for the opportunity where an FPL asset with pedigree has a double but is being overlooked.

        Getting extra captaincy points on the same player everyone is captaining won't do much.

        You need to gamble on the popular captain blanking while tripling up on the points from a differential coming in.

    Lifeariley
      44 mins ago

      Well written article Virg and loving the meat is murder quote - disagree tho - differentials are that for a reason, triple cap the player you think will get the most points in a game week - simples. I've been lucky with TC so far - Salahs 28 points, Sanchez 25 the highlights (also had KDB cap for the 4 against Wolves but don't remember if it was triple)

      FPL Virgin
        just now

        Thanks m8. Gotta love a bit of The Smiths.

        Don't forget, we're talking about a one gameweek chip. Like GW38, it's time to gamble because anything can in a single gameweek. The person who usually scores the most points doesn't always in just 2 fixtures.

  Tonyawesome69
    45 mins ago

    TC on a player you think will score the most points in that GW. Feels like over thinking worrying about others

    FPL Virgin
      32 mins ago

      When Magnus Carlsen used to play FPL he would "own both but captain the other". He'd own the popular captain pick but captain the viable differential. He had huge success with this strategy. I'm basically saying you should try this just the once... in a double with your TC. Why play safe with a chip you can only use once in a very very long season?

      Blueberg
        25 mins ago

        You sort of double the risk there though?

        If you go in to a double where 90% of people triple captain haaland, you captain someone else (but still have haaland) if haaland goes wild then it is the equivalent of not owning him.

        I agree your theory makes sense, but I would feel safer using this strategy in a double week where there is not a stand out captain option like haaland that a number of people are triple captaining, maybe a double where ciry or liverpool arent doubling. Then you can still captain haaland in the double week everyone triple captains him, then you are only potentially missing out on that haul once, not twice.

        Probably haven't worded that great, but it makes sense in my head.

        FPL Virgin
          1 min ago

          No, I totally get what you're saying. And you're right.

          I would advocate captaining the guy who 90% are triple captaining earlier on -- let's say in the GW25 double. Because a lot of times this strategy has been successful is during the later doubles towards the end of the season, say around gameweek 36. A lot of TC chips have gone by then and you are less exposed by backing the differential.

        shorey143
          1 min ago

          Get it mate and spot on. Going against everyone with a TC isn’t much different than C a differential. Can literally be a missive green as it could be a massive red so team dependant

        FPL Virgin
          1 min ago

          Great point, by the way.

      Tonyawesome69
        19 mins ago

        I'm not advocating to TC the most popular though, I'm stating pick who you think to will score the most points to "maximise its potential"

  EffPeeEll
    28 mins ago

    I could see GW25 atracting wildcards, TC and Free Hit and Bench boost chips.
    to varying degrees of course.
    Mo and Haaland gw25 TC fits the carlsen approach.

  EffPeeEll
    25 mins ago

    Solanke could be rested at HT -boyos getting mullered

  Bennerman
    19 mins ago

    It's a straightforward numbers game – you TC the player with most probability of scoring the most points, it really is that simple.

    Yes, of course it might or might not pan out that way in a single instance, like all things based on probability.

    But this fundamentally is all there is to it.

    Of course, you can go for a smaller probability and cross your fingers that the larger probability doesn't happen and your smaller probability does, therefore giving you the advantage – in that particular instance.

    But mathematical law says that is less likely to happen, and certainly over time – as probability asserts itself – it is the less successful strategy.

    There is no mystery here.

    EffPeeEll
      13 mins ago

      I reckon most of us will earmark either Haaland or Mo as a TC option when they have a good DGW.
      GW 26 fits the bill for me fitness allowing. Mo normally gets a full 180 whereas Haaland may not but fitness concerns prevail currently.
      If you're chasing it could be worth gambling on a differential somewhere down the pike.
      GW34 is a bgw and a double, with gw37 a rotation risk potentially?

      EffPeeEll
        13 mins ago

        gw25*

    The Knights Template
      4 mins ago

      Bennerman!

  shorey143
    8 mins ago

    So I transferred Jota in Sunday night, then took a -4 last night for Diaz. At least I have some time to see who scores at the weekend before I take a -8. These long game weeks are helpful to really assess form and injuries. The midweek games followed by weekend matches are a nightmare.

    EffPeeEll
      6 mins ago

      why xfer so early though?
      any crap can occur between now and sunday

  shorey143
    5 mins ago

    This article is quite refreshing and thought provoking. Kudos

    FPL Virgin
      just now

      Thank you, Kind Sir! 🙂

