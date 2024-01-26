Bukayo Saka (£9.1m) is the most-selected player in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) at present – but many of his owners will be questioning his place in their squads.

The ‘keep or sell’ dilemma has reared its head because of Saka blanking in five of his last six matches.

Further fuelling the prospect of sales is the return to fitness and form of several midfield alternatives such as Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) and Diogo Jota (£7.9m).

We’ve already delved into the Arsenal winger’s underlying numbers in a Premium Members piece earlier this week.

Now, in this second of two articles, we ask a handful of our regular contributors whether they will keep or sell Saka ahead of Gameweek 22.

We also look at the results of our on-site poll and round up what’s been said on site over the last few days.

KEEP OR SELL SAKA: CONTRIBUTOR OPINION

Tom Freeman, five-time top 1k finisher and Deputy Editor of Fantasy Football Scout

“I won’t be selling Saka this week but I’m not ruling it out in Gameweek 23 or 24.

“To be honest, I don’t think he’ll ever be a priority sell, and I do think his output will improve. Looking at Arsenal’s fixtures, they play Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Sheffield United in the next six and crucially, won’t blank in Gameweek 26.

“That said, Son Heung-min could be back in the mix soon and I’m tempted by Mohammed Kudus, with Ghana knocked out of AFCON. There is Kevin De Bruyne, too, so Saka is definitely at risk.

“I thought he did okay v Palace, but he was dropping lower to receive the ball. To understand why, this Four Four Two video is a good starting point. It’s a small tactical change but it certainly needs monitoring in the coming weeks.

“Another consideration is that I also own Martin Odegaard. Do I really want an Arsenal attacking double-up for nfo/LIV/whu/bur? Probably not.

“Saka is still a decent pick, but there are lots of other midfielders putting their hands up.”

Hibbo, Captain Sensible author and four-time top 10k finisher

“Saka has been a frustrating asset to hold recently.

“His underlying numbers rank among the best over the last six matches – Saka sits fifth among all players for non-penalty xG involvement with 4.20 – but the right-winger has been the division’s biggest underperformer over that period.

“A glance at fixtures shows Nottingham Forest up next and selling before this fixture feels perilous: the Garibaldi have failed to register a clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League matches. Match-ups against Burnley and Sheffield United also appeal in the near future.

“Then there is the meta-angle. Most FPL managers are flush with money in the bank having sold Haaland, Salah or both. And with the timeline for return to play on both premium assets still very sketchy, selling Saka to free funds doesn’t feel like a requirement. Transfers also feel scarce as we plan for and approach Double Gameweek 25.

“Crucially, the Gunners have been eliminated from the FA Cup with a Chelsea defeat over the next two rounds of that domestic competition guaranteeing Saka a fixture in Blank Gameweek 29.

“All things considered, I’m holding Saka.”

FPL General, three-time top 500 finisher

“The plan is to keep the faith for now. Despite the blank against Crystal Palace, I’m happy to own a player from a team that just scored five goals. Hopefully, there’s more of that to come from Arsenal now.

“I like the Nottingham Forest fixture in Gameweek 22 and I will reassess things again after that.

“There is one player that could tempt me into a Saka sale this week, though, and that’s Kevin De Bruyne. With £9.0m in the bank, I could afford a Saka to De Bruyne switch and still be able to afford Erling Haaland in for Julian Alvarez later without a hit. I’ll be monitoring his minutes in the cup this Friday…”

Sean Tobin, former Hall of Fame number one

“He’s been more of a Steady Eddie than a big hitter this season and with a real difficult passage to navigate now, he could well be the one to go.”

Adnan Hajrulahovič, Hall of Fame number 37

“At the moment, I plan to keep Saka for the next few Gameweeks, mostly because of other fires in my team.

“A lot depends on the Mohamed Salah injury situation and how soon we’ll want him back. With a Double Gameweek on the horizon, I also need to address Manchester City assets; I’ve got no Erling Haaland at the moment.

“So as frustrating as Saka is as an asset, I’m not selling just now – but I do agree he doesn’t look as much of a must-have at the moment and he’d be the first midfielder in my team who I’d ditch for Salah or Son Heung-min if I didn’t have enough funds.”

KEEP OR SELL SAKA: POLL RESULTS

WHAT YOU’VE BEEN SAYING

“Saka 0.1 xG in a 5-0 home win… would prefer 30 minutes of Kevin De Bruyne.” – Steevo

“The reason I keep him is there are always other fires to put out, and Saka always has the potential to haul, in my opinion. “When the big guns get back from Asia/Africa and injury, then is the time to consider his worth.” – Onz

“I have Odegaard instead of Saka (did the swap on a Wildcard in Gameweek 20) and am heavily considering selling him myself. “Three away games in the next four, with the home game v Liverpool, and yesterday didn’t convince me on them at all, despite the scoreline. Two set-piece goals with poor defending, and three goals on the break with the defence wide open. “Forest have been poor defensively but neither Odegaard nor Saka were very involved yesterday, I felt.” – Nate(U)dog(ie

“Arteta has killed off the direct fast attack from wingers such as Saka. Instead he wants the ball moved centrally through the likes of Havertz and play has slowed down “Odegaard has been pushed back or over to the right and Martinelli not normally allowed to make direct runs into space. “Arteta made a tactical change today by taking of Havertz and giving Martinelli space to attack on the counter with Smith Rowe running in behind. “As an FPL asset, Saka looks done under this system.” – The Mandalorian