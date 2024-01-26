15
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    I have owned Ødegaard all season (no idea why) and the fact that Saka has never really forced me to make the switch says alot especially with Saka on penalties (mostly) and Odegaard playing less advanced.

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I got Saka and odegaard in on Wildcard last week and I have no idea why either considering I’d have martinelli for like 10 GWs

  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Hall of Shamer analysis - sell, lollygagger!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Multiple +10k finishes for the credentialists out there!

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        A shameful boast

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Four days dungeon for me - no trials!

  3. Ian Davis
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who to bring in?

    A) Jota
    B) Nuñez
    C) Richarlison

    1. Ëð
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      A from those

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  4. Ëð
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any thoughts on what to do with 1FT and £11.1m here? Not convinced by KDBs minutes.

    Dubruvka, Turner
    TAA, Gabriel, Porro, Taylor, Baldock
    Saka, Foden, Bowen, Palmer, Anderson
    Alvarez, Watkins, Solanke

    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Similar situation to me, Roll FT feels the wise move

  5. ggfussball
      16 mins ago

      Any love for Maddison?
      Or are people waiting to see what happens tonight

      I’ve made the jump & got him in for Salah

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I'm considering it, yeah. Think maybe Ange throws him straight back into the starting lineup tonight after a week's full training. Its shaping up as a Maddi v KDB showdown for me.

    • No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Areola
      Trent Gabriel Porro
      Saka Foden(c) Palmer Richarlison
      Watkins Solanke Alvarez

      Dubravka Gordon Guehi Cash
      8.7m 1FT

      A) Roll FT
      B) Cash to Walker
      C) Foden to KDB(c)

      Open Controls
      1. Ëð
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        A, think best to hold fire for now

