  1. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Got Ricarlison and Bowen

    Thinking of switching to Foden and Jota also got Saka

    Any suggestions???

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Saka to Jota.

  2. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    What would you do with this lot 1ft, 7.6 ITB plan was to finally get rid of JWP but with Salah news maybe its time to let go?

    Areola
    Porro, Gabriel, Konsa, Beyer
    Palmer, Foden, Bowen
    Watkins, Solanke, Alverez

    Dubravka, JWP, Salah, Livramento

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Based on the info we currently have, I would sell Salah and straight FWD swap to Haaland when fit to start. I wouldn't use 1FT and funds ITB to upgrade JWP this GW as it may lead to a hit to bring in Haaland later

      1. RogueBlood
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        Who would you bring in for Salah? I'll more than likely do Alverez to Haaland when he's fit

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Jota and KDB comes to mind. Also depends if you want to bring in Trent at some point

  3. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Please, any suggestion? While I don't really like some players e.g. Watkins, I feel like rolling the transfer, keeping the premiums. Any thoughts? (£2.2 in the bank for the record.) Thanks in advance.

    Leno / Areola
    Gabriel, Porro, Estupiñán / Branthwaite, Robinson
    Bowen, Foden, Palmer, Douglas Luiz / Salah*
    Haaland*, João Pedro, Watkins

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Depends what team you can put out in 22 and Haaland’s fitness. I would be looking to sell Salah this GW to make your team more robust

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Still a bit early to decide imo. Lots of info to come from the cup games - replays? DGWs? Mins for KDB/Haaland v Spurs etc.

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Maddison back in training and Spurs blank in 26 probably means I'll look to sell Porro soon.

    https://twitter.com/TottenhamSweden/status/1750046593233904078?t=p8XBynnErxKbfJkLc5wM3g&s=19

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Was about to say the same thing. Will give him this GW and see how it changes Porro’s involvement but then he is on the chopping block for me

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Probably no change from open play but losing big part of his BPS through chance created from set pieces

  5. Tsparkes10
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Gtg? 8m itb… used 2FT already

    Pickford
    Moreno TAA Estu
    Jota KDB Palmer Bowen
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke
    (Turner, Garnacho, BranthW, Gusto)

    Can use this week to see how to get rid of for Haaland

  6. sulldaddy
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Joelinton out for season.
    https://cominghomenewcastle.sbnation.com/2024/1/24/24048873/official-joelinton-undergoes-surgery-out-for-the-season

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Oh no.

      Anyways....

  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    I think Maddison back increases the Richarlison (C) appeal

    https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1750177489077293530?t=U4uE8Xex-rsxx-r3garqhw&s=19

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Woohoo!
      😀

  8. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Maddison very tempting for next 4

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      It doesn't seem a good idea to have triple Spurs & Pool but that's not going to stop me from tinkering to see if I can make it work.

      Maybe sometimes we get too hung up on needing to field 11 every week & miss out on opportunities like this?

  9. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Are the underlying numbers “he is playing too far wide”? He is a sell for me. Bringing in Palmer. Must be the only one without him.

  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Crazy how so many people around the planet are happily willing to blend into the crowd and become NPCs for a few earthly delights.

  11. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Colwill to TAA for exactsies as it currently stands, so will be monitoring those prices closely this week...and of course the match later today

