Bukayo Saka (£9.1m) has been the talk of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) world over the last few days – and not for good reasons.

His fifth blank in six Gameweeks came at Crystal Palace on Saturday and coincided with him being backed with the captaincy by over a million managers.

We’ll be looking into Saka’s points shortage in two parts.

In a forthcoming opinion piece, we’ll be asking some of our contributors whether they’ll be keeping faith in Saka.

But first, it’s all about the numbers.

In this Premium Members article, we take a look at his underlying statistics – both over this six-game drought and over a much longer period.

LAST SIX MATCHES: SAKA V OTHER MIDFIELDERS