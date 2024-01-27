In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, FPL General reflects on Gameweek 21 and reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 22 and beyond.

GAMEWEEK 21 REVIEW

The longest Gameweek in FPL history was not a fun one! The troops managed just 52 points which resulted in a red arrow from 65k to 98k. Although my goal each season is a top 50k finish, which remains very much on. According to LiveFPL, I’m only 15 points away from that target. From 98k to 10k, there’s a difference of 44 points.

Anything is possible, with a long way to go and all the chips still available. I’ve learned over the years not to react too hastily when a Gameweek doesn’t go to plan. No early transfers have been made and there won’t be any adjustments made to the squad until Tuesday, when we have as much information as possible from the FA Cup ties.

Switching from Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m) to his team-mate David Raya (£4.9m) on the Gameweek 20 Wildcard made for a painful experience during the Arsenal v Crystal Palace game! Missing his 17 points hurt but, in the end, Raya came away with a respectable eight of them while Gabriel’s replacement Pervis Estupinan (£5.1m) also scored eight. So it could’ve been a lot worse.

Chelsea’s Malo Gusto (£4.2m) auto-subbed in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) with five points. Mind you, he was lucky not to see red against Fulham which would’ve been the second time this season that he got sent off while in my XI. Phew!

The Bukayo Saka (£9.1m) vs Cole Palmer (£5.8m) captaincy swing was a big contribution to the red arrow. I picked the right game for the armband but didn’t get the desired outcome. Owning Saka has been frustrating in recent weeks but he’s unlikely to be shipped before facing Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere in midfield, new signing Phil Foden (£8.0m) – who replaced Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) – blanked, as did Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m). I left Bowen in my XI in the hope that he’d make a speedy recovery from injury. Hopes were high when he was named in West Ham United’s team at Sheffield United but it wasn’t to be. As both Foden and Bowen have good Gameweek 22 fixtures, they won’t be going anywhere.

It’s always going to be a tricky week when all three forwards fail to produce. Not that I’m in a rush to sell any of them. Julian Alvarez (£7.0m) is a placeholder for whenever the time is right for Erling Haaland (£13.9m). Dominic Solanke (£7.1m) has three favourable fixtures coming up, while Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) and Aston Villa rank third on the Season Ticker from Gameweeks 22 to 28.

GAMEWEEK 22 BUS TEAM

Best of luck for Gameweek 22, everyone!

Check out this week’s episode of ‘General’s Orders’ and the latest 59th Minute Podcast if you get a chance pre-deadline.