  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    This is my front 8. Which one should be on the bench?

    KDB Foden Saka Palmer Gross
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      One of front three or Gross.
      Look at image above front three been terrible recently.

    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Gross

  2. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    KDB worth a captain punt now?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Foden or KDB for me

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah. Why not. No one sticks out this gw. Play the captain lottery

  3. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best salah replacement?

    A- Jota
    B-KdB
    C-Richarlison

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      B
      A
      C

  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Start one here??……I keep going back and forth!!

    A- Solanke(West Ham away)
    Or
    B- Palmer(Liverpool away)

    Cheers everyone

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A for me mate

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks you mate!! Currently on Solanke, and when I posted last night everyone said Solanke too!! Nice to get that reassurance when there a 50/50 decision

  5. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Incredible from Maidstone!

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Clinical finish mate!!

