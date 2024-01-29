227
227 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Which GK:

    A) Areola (BOU)
    B) Leno (EVE)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Leno. Everton can't hit a cow's arse with a banjo.

      Open Controls
      1. Mumfie
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        I’ve got same keepers and I’m playing Leno.

        Open Controls
        1. Mumfie
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Oops, reply to Miguel.

          Open Controls
  2. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Time to bin Trippier? In truth I never should have got him. Decent fixtures coming up but both porro and Estupinan look better and would save some cash

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      You've answered your own question there.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      I've just sold him for Estu.

      Open Controls
  3. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    1ft and 10.6itb. Save ft or make a big move somewhere?

    Ederson
    TAA Porro Saliba
    Saka Richarlison Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Watkins Solanke

    Dubravka; Konsa, Semenyo, Colwill

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Semenyo to Alfie's son or Jamie Tartt to Tintin? You know you want to.

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Maybe. But not sure if I need to bring Haaland in this week since likely he won't start. KDB blocks Haaland so he is not coming in at least.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Ok. Jota then?

          Open Controls
  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    What do you think of the below?

    A. Gordon > Richarlison
    B. Gross > KDB
    C. Leave as is for this week.

    Current Team

    Areola
    Gabriel | Porro | Estupinan
    Saka | Palmer | Foden | Gordon | Gross
    Watkins | Solanke

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      A, A, and thrice A.

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        So A then 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          yay

          Open Controls
  5. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Captain Foden or KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      The Kevin

      Open Controls
    3. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Kev. I want to own Foden but no way am I captaining him. Never ever

      Open Controls
    4. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      I don't own KDB, so I'm currently on Foden, but I'd have Kev as captain instead in a heartbeat.

      Open Controls
    5. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Captain Foden or Saka are my options.

      Have a nagging feeling that Saka my turn on the style after a few dssapointing capancies.

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Wishful bias, innit

        Open Controls
        1. Podorsky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          I guess that is what you call it. But he does have good stats!

          Open Controls
  6. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Hey all,

    Who to bench this week? Also have 1 FT and 7.0 mil but looking to roll.

    Dubruv Turner
    Porro Estu Gab TAA Guehi
    Saka Gordon Foden Bowen Palmer
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Turner, Gordon, Porro, Guehi

      Open Controls
  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Last Man Standing

    412 teams through to GW22.
    Minimum 47 needed in GW21

    Entry closes tomorrow near deadline.

    https://livefpl.net/LMS

    Scores needed after hits - https://cdn.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/last-chance-month-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition.png

    Open Controls
  8. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Foden (C) just doesn't look right, but I am thin on options. Bowen? Watkins? Punt on Pedro?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      What would Jakob Maria Mierscheid do? Pedro of course.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Foden / Richarlison / Pedro would be my top 3

      Open Controls
  9. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Anyone else playing AFCON or Asia Cup fantasy?

    Doing ok myself on AFCON currently inside the top 400 out of 34k in the game. Would have been much higher but for Nsue (classed as a defender playing as a striker and on pens no less!) of Equatorial Guinea missing a penalty yesterday when I had given him the armband. Can’t complain too much though because the guy had got me 61 points in his two previous games. Very unpredictable competition so far with Algeria, Ghana and Egypt already out.

    Finding Asia Cup much more difficult though. Predicting the line ups even has been a nightmare so far.

    Open Controls
  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    A: Trippier -> Estu (bench Konsa)
    B: Roll FT

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Salah > KDB?

    Makes getting a City defender hard. Already own Foden, and will have enough money for Solanke > Haaland next gw.

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      You don't want a City defender. Even Everton have more clean sheets than them.

      Open Controls
    2. Know_fpl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I am doing KDB in in a similar position to you but I prefer haveing 3 City attackers thank a defender.

      Open Controls
  12. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Chances of Kevin starting?

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      50 per cent. Either he does, or he doesn't.

      Open Controls
      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Ahhh - the same odds as winning the lottery jackpot!

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          No, there's only one KDB. There's at least 5 lottery tickets.

          Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      60/40

      Open Controls
  13. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    2 questions

    1) buy Jota (TAA only pool I have) or Richarlison
    2) play Cash or Gabriel?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      1) No idea
      2) Gabriel

      Open Controls
  14. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Alvarez hauled against Burnley last March. In what might be his swan song, I might cap him on a horses for courses basis before I gladly wave him adios.

    Open Controls
  15. Lallana
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    What to do? 7M ITB, 1FT.

    Raya
    Gabriel | Alexander-Arnold | Pedro Porro
    Saka | Palmer | Diogo Jota (C) | Bowen (v)
    Solanke | Watkins | Alvarez

    Bench: Ortega Moreno (!), Gordon, Trippier, Taylor

    Thinking either:

    Ortega>Ederson (to solve my problem of ever owning him, plus DGW) or...
    Solanke>Nunez

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Another option?

      Gordon>De Bruyne (C), bench Solanke

      Feel like he plays 60 minutes

      Open Controls
  16. Know_fpl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I am looking to bring in KDB this week for Salah because of his injury however I cant stop thinking how well holding Salah could of gone as Egypt are out of Afcon will look to get Haaland back next week the a Liverpool defender in 24 then Toney in for Watkings in 25.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.