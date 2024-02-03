Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with Everton v Tottenham Hotspur.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 12:30 GMT.

Everton make just one change from the side that drew 0-0 at Fulham on Tuesday.

Idrissa Gueye, back from international duty with Senegal, is in for the injured Arnaut Danjuma.

Veteran defender Seamus Coleman is on the bench following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The visitors make two changes from their 3-2 win over Brentford in midweek.

Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Brennan Johnson are recalled as Oliver Skipp and Dejan Kulusevski drop to the bench.

That is Kulusevski’s first league benching under Ange Postecoglou.

James Maddison, not long back from injury, starts his second game in the space of a few days.

The narrative klaxon is sounded as Richarlison starts up front against his old club.

Maddison was bought by over 200,000 Fantasy managers in the lead-up to this morning’s deadline, even more than the in-form Brazilian.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, McNeil, Garner, Gueye, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Hojberg, Bentancur, Johnson, Maddison, Werner, Richarlison.