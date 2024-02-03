14
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Top of the Morning to ya

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Top of the Page to ya

  2. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone else with 3 x City and no Liverpool, Brentford or Luton? Who you getting in or next two GWs?

    Toney & Jota enough? Maybe a Liverpool defender?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I will have Trent, KDB, Jota, Alvarez and Toney.

  3. Pukki Party
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Let's go Maddison

  4. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    werner not very good ,big fail

  5. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Rich G

  6. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Bingo

  7. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Everton have been done over enough by the league, and now Spurs have put their Johnson in.

  8. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Still somehow a differential. Get in!

  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Richarlison on fire!

  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Richarlison on fire

  11. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    U-dog gettt in

  12. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Facepalm.

  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Udogie over Porro for sure now I reckon.

  14. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Richy and dogie combo. Get the f in.

  15. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    just now

    I said Porro 1st minute goal not Richarlison!

