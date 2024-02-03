31
      1. InSearchOfGreenArrows
          17 mins ago

          Major incomplete first comment fail...

          2FT and would roll if I only had one but very lost on the best way to use it.

          Areola
          Estu Walker Gusto
          Foden Saka Bowen Richarlison
          Alvarez Solanke (C) Watkins

          Raya Garnacho TAA Gabriel

          2FT and 5.3 ITB

          Options:
          A. Foden > KDB
          B. Alvarez + Bowen > Gordon + Haaland
          C. Other???

          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            Was in a Similar boat and did the Alvarez to Haaland move. I know it's something I want to do eventually so figured why not now.

            So I guess B.

            1. d1g2w3
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              Same thing, I captain last GW and I will do it regardless, I could have done it for wood, but then would have had to do Alvarez back to Wood later.

              Long term it's the right move

          2. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            B

          3. hazza44
            • 11 Years
            just now

            B

      2. Definitely not sleeping
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        Currently with Pedro and Darwin up top with Halaand. Also have KDB in the mid.

        Have one ft.

        Thinking about letting Darwin go for either Alvarez or Hojlund.

        Dewit or hold?

        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          33 mins ago

          Hold he is due mate

          1. Definitely not sleeping
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Really? With that foot injury?

      3. mranonymous
        • 9 Years
        40 mins ago

        Which defender would you bench out of Udogie (eve) or Gabriel (LIV)?

        1. DLLM
          • 2 Years
          24 mins ago

          Gabriel

          1. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Gabriel

        2. mranonymous
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Thank you.. makes sense.. Gabriel has slightly higher cs chance but lower attacking threat

          1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            You are saying Everton are likely to score than pool.. no way..

          2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Both teams gonna concede.. So udogie better attacking threat..

      4. Rik Waller
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Bench one:
        Foden
        Alvarez
        Rich

        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Ouch tough one 🙁

        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          alvarez

      5. hazza44
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        Which def & mid to bench? Cheers.

        Estu Porro TAA Gabriel
        Saka Gordon Foden Palmer Richy

      6. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        G2G or should I do Alvarez > Haaland for free?

        Dubravka
        Porro, Konsa, Wan Hecke
        Richarlison, Jota, Foden, Palmer
        Solanke, Alvarez, Watkins

        Areola, Bowen, Zinchenko, Colwill**

        1FT, 12.7m ITB

        Feedback appreciated 🙂

        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Van Hecke , Not Wan Hecke lol 🙂

      7. FPL price manipulators are …
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        What's happening with Haaland's price? Do players rise quicker or fall quicker?

        1. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          #itscomplicated

      8. F4L
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        is it right to say only likely theres fulham vs spurs, burnley vs brentford and arsenal vs chelsea in gw 29?

        1. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Nah, I think most likely there are 4 games.

          Notts v Luton or ManU v SheffU likely as well as the fixture involving whoever loses the Chels v Villa replay

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            nice one, thanks

      9. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Did I legit miss all the Eze buzz prior to GW22, or is this like a Mikkel algo pick? Really popular play amongst “the great” I did not foresee.

      10. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        0.1m drop for about 6 week, 0.2m up in a single week with 20 minutes and 1 point.. Just those things.. Moved archer to haaland last night saved 0.2m..

      11. Barryyuen
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Strong team week in week out but rank is bad!

        Dubra Areola
        Esti Porro TAA Walker Taylor
        Palmer Richar Foden Bowen Saka
        Alvarez Solanke Watkins

        2FT, 7.2ITB. What transfer should I make? And bench who?

      12. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who to bench?

        A. Gabriel
        B. Konsa

        Thanks

        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Gabriel imo

