  1. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    What? Just saw now adebayo injured?? He was my punt!

    1. SM001
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mine too. This gameweek is cursed!

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Got injured in warmup

    3. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      just now

      He went missing in the worst possible way.

  2. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anyone using their Free Hit for blank GW? How many players will you have playing otherwise?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      BlankGW29 is more important

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep

        11 next time out with 1 FT, European injuries and dgw games permitting.

        FH29 takes all the pain away from 26+29 transfer combos.

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      10, if I don't take a hit.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        10 without a hit for me too... and the player missing is a defender, so not the end of the world

        1. Alan The Llama
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah, the way things are going I think 10 is fine.

          1. fantasist
            • 13 Years
            just now

            10 is very good

    3. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      I just need 1 ft to have a full playing 11.. with no bench except gk

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Same

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      yes, 6 right now

      maybe there'll be a DGW later on in the season could've saved it for but most likely they'll be players who i want anyways

      1. fantasist
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Same. Or 7 if Zinchenko is fit. Might just free hit also.

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          oh thought this was about 29

          yeah use it in either 26/29 depending on how many missing. use in 26 if not much difference as more decent options to bring in

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Playing 10 without hits ...

      1. Eastman
        • 6 Years
        just now

        10 but includes Estu who won’t start

  3. threeputt
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    My transfers are are absolutely jinxed at the moment, first Allison out of nowhere last week and now Adebayo this

    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      just now

      And i got bowen first sub who blanked. Prefer adebayo playing midweek

  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best Porro replacement for max 5.7? Have Gabriel, Trippier and Maguire

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Saliba

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Saliba

    3. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yep Saliba looks a season keeper

  5. DandyDon
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    i was going to bring in Morris all week (as i have joao pedro injured) but decided to do Gusto - Bradley following the TAA confirmation.
    I also am the only player with Onana still so there would have been a clash but figured Morris would probably out do him. Damn

  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Starting to feel the Hojlund train shaking the tracks

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Huge fanbase price about to moon

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      choo choo. All aboard

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      too many striking options, makes a nice change

    4. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Better TC than the other H striker

  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would be great if MUN didn't blank in GW29

  8. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Picked Morris over debayo 😎

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Why didn't he score that Doughty assist just now then!

  9. F4L
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    adebayo stoops and nods that in, morris not big enough

    poor doughty ruined 🙁

  10. TanN
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    cmon Doughty

  11. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Luton smelling blood

    1. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      more to come

  12. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Solanke > Adebayo and Saka > Jota worked out well then. I’ll be back next season but this season has really wrecked my self confidence at times. See you

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      That is brutal
      DGW fever got ya

      1. ididnt
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        TC and 9 x DGW and on a significant red arrow. Brutal indeed.

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Who’s first on bench for Adeb?

  13. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Where are my Doughty points?

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      just now

      They’re coming

  14. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maguire with the shocking turnover

  15. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Nunez had a scan today apparently. So its definitely a bit concerning. Maybe Salah will be on the bench again midweek v Luton. Plan was to only play him 20-30mins at Brentford, but he had to come on just before HT instead due to Jota injury.

    From a FPL account on IG.

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      diaz gakpo elliot front 3 to rain on everyones parade

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      https://fxtwitter.com/TheKopHQ/status/1759259288692822036?t=xctFQizrEekfnO88j2Ucdg&s=19

  16. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Ironic if Doughty ends up with a 1-pointer for the DGW after conceding more than 6 goals v Man Utd and Liverpool.
    That also doesn't take into account YCs etc.

  17. putana
    • 5 Years
    just now

    people still think a player being taken off as a precaution is a good thing lol. It is the exact same situation as being taken off for an injury, just a nice way of saying it so fans dont freak out. Darwin wont play wednesday

