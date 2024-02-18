Luton Town’s Double Gameweek 25 gets underway on Sunday, as they take on Manchester United at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United last week, while Erik ten Hag’s side edged Aston Villa to a 2-1 win.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Rob Edwards makes two changes to his starting XI, with Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong given the nod over Reece Burke and Jordan Clark.

The alterations should see the in-form Chiedozie Ogbene deployed further forward in Luton’s 3-4-3.

As for United, they are unchanged from the win at Villa Park.

That means Luke Shaw has proven his fitness and can start at left-back following his precautionary withdrawal in Gameweek 24.

*** Elijah Adebayo has been injured in the warm-up. Cauley Woodrow replaces him.***

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Chong, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty, Ogbene, Morris, Woodrow

Subs: Krul, Berry, Potts, Kabore, Burke, Mpanzu, Clark, Townsend, Nelson

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Amrabat, Eriksen, Diallo, Antony, Evans, McTominay, Forson

