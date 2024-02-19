With Gameweek 25 being a ‘double’, there are two more fixtures to come after tonight’s Everton v Crystal Palace match.

And those games have their own pre-match press conferences.

First up on Monday were Pep Guardiola and Thomas Frank, with the headline team news updates below.

Jurgen Klopp and Rob Edwards will face the media on Tuesday, so we should get some quotes on the likes of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and maybe even Mohamed Salah then.

There are concerns about all three players, especially Jota, going into Wednesday’s match.

MANCHESTER CITY

Jack Grealish (muscle) and Josko Gvardiol (ankle) are the only City players who will miss Tuesday’s clash with Brentford through injury.

“They [Grealish and Gvardiol] are not ready for tomorrow. Everyone else is OK.” – Pep Guardiola

Bernardo Silva (knock), Mateo Kovacic (knee) and Sergio Gomez (unknown) had all been passed fit for Saturday’s draw with Chelsea.

They were among the substitutes against the Blues, along with John Stones, so could come into contention for a start tomorrow.

There wasn’t much else of note in Guardiola’s latest press conference, with nothing on Erling Haaland.

There is, however, an embargoed section still to come today at 10.30pm.

The more interesting insights from the City boss came on Sunday night in quotes held back from his post-Chelsea presser.

Guardiola covered Kevin De Bruyne‘s advanced role, Julian Alvarez‘s ever-present starter status and more on Grealish’s injury.

“No. He has to be in the final third. He has not to defend deeper. I want Kevin in the final third. It’s his talent. His huge talent is there. “When you attack the final third, he can move a little with freedom, right or left, to make his incredible talent. “When you drop, sometimes in the moment you have to defend. The role from Rodri or Gundo last season or Bernardo this season or Kova this season, he has not.” – Pep Guardiola, when asked if he could see Kevin De Bruyne playing further back

“It will be maybe 10 days. Maybe [it could be have been] three weeks, maybe a month. I think it’s less, so it’s good news.” – Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish

“He’s a guy with a sense of goal. The movements between lines, to have another guy when teams defend so, so deep. It happens quite often. To have a guy who senses a goal is important. “He plays because he deserves it. The absence of Erling for two months was a key, key point. He was really good in those terms.” – Pep Guardiola on Julian Alvarez

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank revealed on Saturday that Ethan Pinnock would be out until after the international break with an ankle injury sustained in Gameweek 24.

Josh Dasilva (knee), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kevin Schade (muscle) and Rico Henry (knee) remain on the injury list.