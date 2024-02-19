43
  1. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Salah injured again saves me a load of grief.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Oscar Slater grief demodulator

      1. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Jeez, they get worse!

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          Oscar Slater see you later

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which looks better this GW?

    A: Jota -> Neto(1)/Hwang(2) and start Estu(3)/Taylor(4)
    B: start both Estu and Taylor and roll FT

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Definitely sell Jota 2&4

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    I am slightly going off Hee Chan being the next pen taker. Sarabia might be the one...

    https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/pablo-sarabia/elfmetertore/spieler/74230

    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Hwang took the last one for Korea over Son I think. And the one Sarabia scored was when Hwang was with Korea.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        The reason why Hee Chan took the last pen for Korea

        Son on South Korea’s penalty:
        “Hee-chan really wanted to take it. The coach wanted me to take it, but I saw how much he wanted it. As the captain, rather than being greedy, I wanted to show how important Hee-chan is to our team. Now I thank him for scoring.”

        Hee Chan took 1 pen for wolves in league and Sarabia wasn't on the field.

        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Fair, could be. I brought him in last GW thinking he’ll be on them

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      If he's on the pitch. Which I'm pretty sure he was when Cunha took the last one?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Sarabia scored the pen against Man United and Cunha was on the pitch

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/spielbericht/index/spielbericht/4095292

        Sarabia was subbed off 72 mins before Cunha scored the pen on 82 mins

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/spielbericht/index/spielbericht/4095301

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Cunha FAC pen was at 105 mins. Sarabia subbed off at 87 mins.

          https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/spielbericht/index/spielbericht/4259456

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah I was thinking of Chelsea. Well then, good digging Mr Awesome

    3. theplayer
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sarabia isn't a nailed starter though. Hwang is, so I think Hwang is the pen taker.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Agreed not nailed as competing with Bellegarde but I think Sarabia is first choice and xMins have increased due to Cunha injury

    4. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      What on earth would make you consider Sarabia? The guy is not even top 3 attacking option (at WOLVES), gets regularly subbed of at 70-ish mins. Even if you are right and he really is their designated pen taker, he is still not even remotely a serious option

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Never said he was an FPL option to consider. My post is to suggest pens for Wolves is not clear as folks are making it out to be.

  4. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Plan to bring in Senesi for gw27. For this gw I need a budget defender to get 11 players out and I've drawn up a shortlist of the following:

    a) Maguire
    b) Van Hecke (should have transferred him last night!)
    c) Dawson
    d) Robinson (Fulham)
    e) Regulion

    Listed in order of preference so leaning towards Harry, but would welcome any suggestions?. Also any notable omissions?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Save yourself a defender transfer down the line and go straight to Senesi. Use the transfer for more upside picks in attack

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I have considered that, but its City this gw!

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      If any of them are worth a one week punt its probably Dawson

  5. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    A. Jota to Saka, field 10
    B. Jota to Saka, Richarlison to Neto (- 4)
    C. Jota to Saka, Estu to someone (- 4)
    D. Jota to Neto, Adebayo to Hojlund (- 4)

    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Remember, it's a -4 with an 50% discount. Not A.

    2. The Tonberry
        just now

        D

        1. The Tonberry
            just now

            Actually scrap that as I read that as having Jota to Saka as well. Go with C

      • Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Would you play Martinez or Areola this week? Already have Cash, so would be double up on Villa defence

        Currently playing Martinez

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Areola seriously an option right now? Not for me

          1. Qaiss
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Just wondered if it’s worth spreading the risk of clean sheet, though Villa are more likely. That Areola 11 pointer against Brighton last month stung

        2. I Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Martinez

      • nick8070
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Dubravka
        Ake Taylor Gabriel (VVD Porro)
        Saka Jota Gordon Foden (Palmer)
        Solanke Haaland Watkins

        1 FT, £2.9m ITB

        Critical priority is to replace Jota - then I can at least put 11 out there in GW26. Best option? Considering Odegaard, Bruno, Bowen. Any better ideas? Alternatively - maybe get Son in and then do something else (with a -4) so I can put out a full 11?

        1. The Tonberry
            just now

            No point taking a -4 to bring Son in as he doesn't have a fixture in 26.

            I think your best move is to sell one of VVD or Porro to a cheaper defender that plays in 26 (maybe Dawson?) and bring in one of Salah or Son for Jota in 27.

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          One week punt (max 8.4m):

          A. Neto(SHU)
          B. Odegaard(NEW)
          C. Another

          1. The Tonberry
              just now

              Neto

          2. Grande Tubarão
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Worth selling Salah for a hit? Bit reluctant to as I only brought him in for Jota yesterday

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              Luis Diaz (-4)

            2. theplayer
              • 10 Years
              4 mins ago

              Why did you buy Salah when a) he has still to play Luton and b) they don't play next GW anyway?

            3. boc610
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              can I ask why you didnt wait for pressers? what was the rush on getting in a player who doesnt even play in 26?

            4. Shark Team
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Wait. You bought him in for his blank gw rly?

            5. The Tonberry
                1 min ago

                Salah to Son this week most definitely worth the hit

            6. FPL price manipulators are …
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Hwang v Neto will be big this week

            7. Shark Team
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Pep bought 2 mids both very average for City's standards. I think they are the 3rd best team in the league at the moment. The game vs Chelsea is really worrying for the upcoming games against ManU and Liverpool

            8. boc610
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              people getting in salah early for absolutely no reason whatsoever now getting burned

