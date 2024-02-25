155
  Sedemuda
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hwang down!

    Gizzachance
      9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Unbelievable! So many people went him to over a luiz, Bailey etc

      Mr. O'Connell
        11 Years
        just now

        Echo chamber effect

    Eze Really?
      9 Years
      just now

      Game not stared yet?

  df34
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Back on his feet now, but not moving great BBC source

    Merlin the Wraith
      7 Years
      just now

      Wisps of smoke from my -4....

  ClassiX
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Given how FPL has treated me like a Piñata this week, I'm preparing myslef for a Hwang/Neto blank and Sarabia double...

    fantasist
      13 Years
      18 mins ago

      I've been a pinata all season

  Hazz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Wait what. FPL hertigae FFS.

  df34
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    21 mins ago

    "Back with his team mates training now, one to keep an eye on " BBC

    Mr. O'Connell
      11 Years
      just now

      Wrap him in cotton wool, Gary. Player welfare is priority one.

  Gazzpfc
    7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Foden to Salah?

    Or Trippiwr and Richarlison -4 to get Salah

    Cojones of Destiny
      5 Years
      10 mins ago

      no

    Merlin the Wraith
      7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Got exact £ for KdB & Estu to Salah/Senesi for a -4 myself but this Hwang scare is holding me off.

  tricpic
    14 Years
    20 mins ago

    KDB to Son a logical move, given GW29 fixtures?

  SpaceCadet
    10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hwang back warming up

  Hazz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Wolves v Sheffield United (13.30 GMT)

    Hwang has put his bib back on and has returned to the training drill with his team mates. As you were, but one to keep an eye on.

    Gary O'Neil will be very keen that the man who has scored 11 goals for Wolves this season is fit and firing today.

    JBG
      5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Shouldn't risk him against a team like SHU.

    Merlin the Wraith
      7 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's Sunday. Start praying...

  No Kane No Gain
    5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hwang caltain with Toney VC and Foden 1st sub! (Was a FH). I’m actually an owner hoping he doesn’t start lol

  Gizzachance
    9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hwang doing shooting practice, looks ok

  nerd_is_the_werd
    4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Adebayo and now Hwang (c).
    I can reluctantly accept injury during the match, but on the 'warm-up'??
    It's called a 'warm-up' for a reason, lol..

    fantasist
      13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Dw he's fine

  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hwang the man back at it booting the ball in warm up.

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is he booting the ball in the back of the net or over the bar? This is the information we need to know!

      No Kane No Gain
        5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Was it top corner as well

  Mother Farke
      12 mins ago

      A collective term for a group of Hwang owners in the same place = Hwangkers.

      Cojones of Destiny
        5 Years
        9 mins ago

        and Hwangovers after the game )

      No Kane No Gain
        5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hwangderous decision captaining him

      Drexl Spivey
        5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hwangk chasers.

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      just now

      Interesting that Hwang is nearly 5x more owned than Neto by active players despite a similar price. Would have thought it might have been more split between the two.

