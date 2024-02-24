92
  1. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Any chance Son drops on price before the next GW deadline? 0.1m short of Foden to Son!

    1. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Foden rising would also be fine actually. Let's see

      1. Oz lotto
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I think if anything you will see Son rise and Foden hold is price

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      I doubt it but I have enough money and I'm not convinced it's a good move. City and Foden usually do well against United.

    3. Evil Greg
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Foden has scored a hat trick against Man Utd before. I do think they will go there and park the bus though.

    4. Wobbles
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Why would you want to get rid of Foden?

  2. I Member
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Villa boys made the content creators look silly this week.

    1. Oz lotto
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      to be fair to them (and me for listening)... the Luiz goals are an anomaly. The man rarely scores from open play, let alone a brace. Bailey fair enough, but with Europe there is concern so that Is valid.

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        It was wild how a player like Hwang Hee Chan basically became essential. Villa are a top 5 side with a great run of fixtures and a confirmed game in 29.

    2. Evil Greg
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      I got Bailey in just because I'm dodging the free hit in 29. Otherwise the mighty Hwang would of been my transfer for sure.

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        Unfortunately the Paqueta news swayed me to Bowen over Bailey in the end. Hopefully he delivers.

        1. Evil Greg
          • 13 Years
          34 mins ago

          I got Kudus over Bowen for KDB this morning. Mainly just a gut feeling.

    3. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Wish I hadn’t got Martinez and could go Luiz along Watkins and Bailey

    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Should probably wait for Hwang to play before I comment on this :-/

  3. Oz lotto
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    There is a great psychological phenomenon of regret I need to appreciate...
    I 'ruled out' Douglas Luiz/Bailey after listening to some pods and did some reading. Wanted to attack this week and next despite the confirmed 29 fixture...

    then it was Hwang vs. Odegaard

    Picked Odegaard...

    If Hwang blanks I will STILL feel like Luiz was the decision I 'would have' gone with. bizarre the way this game makes you feel

    1. wakenbagel
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      I always urge people to judge their decision making process rather than the decisions themselves based on the outcomes. Choosing an OOP midfielder vs one of the leakiest sides the Prem has ever seen is not a bad decision. Picking one of the best in-form creators from a title contending side is not a bad pick. Picking a player with minutes risk and another with low open play goal threat but has a decent fixture and a guaranteed one in a blank gameweek is also an option to be considered. So you should ask yourself, If Hwang hauls tomorrow, was Douglas Luiz still the best decision. Or if Odegaard got a couple of returns today and Luiz blanked, was it still the right decision but you were 'unlucky'. Forget the outcomes, focus on the process and on your feelings around it. You will better understand how you make those decisions and you will better manage your feelings about the decisions you make.

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good decision, bad outcome.

  4. Evil Greg
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    Kudus...I wanna see a brace tomorrow lad!

  5. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    47 mins ago

    Solanke rising Darwin falling, was going to save FT but could easily be a 0.6m swing by time GW28 comes around, Apart from potential injuries any other reason not to?

    1. Oz lotto
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      you said it.. .SOlanke gets hurt in the cup and you're cooked

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not season ending though, is it.
        -4, that's all, if it all goes pear shaped. If you can cope with that, roll the dice.

    2. Evil Greg
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      I'm hoping that Solanke injured his knee today. I'm gonna pretend Bournemouth doubling doesn't exist unless they play in 29!

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Midweek FAC fixture

    4. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      so only injury potential, no other reasons then

  6. Sterling Archer
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Hwang show tomorrow to cement the green arrow!

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hwang hat trick, Neto brace and Ait Nouri a bag of assists please.

      1. Oz lotto
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Sheffield win 1-0. Hang OG

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Hwang on a minute!

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      If anyone can do it Hee Chan.

    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      My GW is finished 🙁

    4. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Hwang (C) Chan here so hope you're right.

  7. Traction Engine Foot
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    If Salah is fit, would you get him or Son in for KDB? I'll probably free hit in 29.

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Mo

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      I’m FH’ing 29 and has to be Salah I reckon

    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thanks both

    4. Darragh82
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Both, just did KDB to Son. I normally like to wait to deadline but with Spurs out of the cup and KDB picking up 0, I wanted to get him in before any price changes. Will get Salah closer to the deadline after the 2 cup games if he’s fit.

  8. The Royal Robin
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Essentials if WC'ing in 27?

    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Depends a lot on whether you plan to FH 29, who gets a fixture and who's fit. Assuming FH 29, Mo if fit, Solanke for the double (more if you like). Ars Def - maybe double. Ars mid - probably Saka - maybe 2. Haaland, I guess - thought perhaps proving less essential right now? Fodens tempting. Beyond that it feels much harder to me. I have no idea which GK I'd go for.

  9. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any other def now over Bournemouth one?

  10. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Darwin > Solanke for Burnley & DGW
    If Salahs back swap for KDB?

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Yup, solid moves I say.
      I cannot wait to ship KDB for Salah, I’d do it now as KDB is dropping but just waiting to see if Salah starts in cup

    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sure

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys

  11. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    I've just watched ETH's post match interviews after the Fulham game.

    It's getting to the stage where I'm not sure if he's ignorant and therefore delusional or he's protecting the squad.

    Either way, I think he's gone come end of season, Man United are atrocious. Imagine your entire style collapsing due to a couple injuries.

    1. Oz lotto
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      it's poor recruiting and squad depth. when you're relying on McTominay for goals off the bench you know it's trouble. they have no way of playing without a true number 9 and that has taken time.

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      His head has gone. Stupid comments after the game.

      Don’t see him being there in June

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Who will replace him?

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          Wouldn’t be my choice but I suspect it will be Tuchel (Ineos are big fans apparently)

          1. JBG
            • 5 Years
            25 mins ago

            Nagelsmann available and rumoured to want the job.

            Tuchel can stay in Germany, keep him as far away from MU as possible.

            1. Admiral Benson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              24 mins ago

              Agree. Would prefer Nagelsman over Tuchel

              1. Evil Greg
                • 13 Years
                16 mins ago

                The players need to go before the manager.

                1. JBG
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Yeah plenty players need replacing.

        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          28 mins ago

          I have absolutely no clue on who's available or decent anymore.

          Xavi or De Zerbi? But I'm just spitballing with no reason behind it.

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yeah he's not the one for MU going forward sadly, even towards the end of last season there was several poor matches, again because of injuries. But can't always blame injuries.

      Sure the backup players aren't good enough compared to the first XI, but you have to try and adapt when you have to use the backup players, not just be stubborn and stick to one style of play (that collapses as soon as the opponents doesn't give your team space behind or plays in their own tempo).

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Plenty of tactical naivety from him this year. Persisting without a double pivot has cost us in so many games. And now teams are targeting Casemiro’s lack of legs. Iwobi run him ragged today

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Also worth mentioning, Bruno and Rashford have been horrible in this system. Rashford it's not just because of tactics, somethings mentally wrong with him it seems, but still 2 of the best players(specially attacking) have been very lackluster whole season.

    4. Evil Greg
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Martinez is a huge loss. His passing into midfield starts the build up.

      Lots of players will be leaving this summer.

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah him, Shaw and Højlund(in his current form) are all huge losses.

        1. Evil Greg
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          The replacements are so much worse. Mass sales and smart recruitment are desperately needed.

      2. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        100%. Massive hole in the team when he’s injured

    5. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Antony is a baffling decision in terms of transfer business. Injury to Hojlund and then a youth player starts in Antony's position. That was ETH's decision to bring him in I think

      1. Evil Greg
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        what's more baffling is Amad not getting a chance. Does ETH think he's too small and lightweight? Mainoo seems to be alright.

      2. JBG
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Tbf if he wanted to bench Antony for anyone this match, it should have been Diallo and not Forson.

  12. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Not aiming to do any transfers this week if I can help it. Early doors, and still 50/50 whether I FH29, but this looks OK to roll, doesn't it?

    Leno
    Gabriel Porro Tripp (last chance saloon, but gotta give him WOL)
    Saka KdB Bowen Palmer
    Haaland Solanke Watkins
    (Areola Garnacho Doughty Estu)

    Once the cup games are done I'll know how many I can get and whether it's worth the bother.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why last chance for Trippier he is fine unless I need the money

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Other than the game at Villa Park, Newcastle are not looking great.
        Admittedly no-one else is looking any better, but he's not great value, and should Mo & Son start firing.................................

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          True they do look bad.

      2. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Tripps looks knackered and Newcastle defence has fell off a cliff. I’d be selling and freeing up the cash

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Solid roll IMO.

      Big Game Kev might just pay off too (although I’m tempted by Salah if fit)

  13. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    If Salah plays tomorrow, and is fully fit, it's he a better choice Vs Forest rather than Odegaard Vs Sheffield?

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      I wouldn't trade Odegaard when he's got SHU (a) next, and Arsenal just banged in 15 goals in their last 3 games..

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not for me. Sheff United look the team to target.

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Arsenal vs Blades has goalfest written all over it. Not for me.

      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        The thing that worries me is that Arsenal got 4 today and Odegaard was peripheral at best.

        You know Salah will be in amongst any goals and a season keeper

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Think you’ve got to give Ode one more game. Long term, Salah is the move, but not before Sheff U.

        2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Sure but this isn’t the week to do it imo. Ødegaard feasted last GW so with a bit of luck…

  14. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    a) KDB + Trippier ---> Salah + Sensei (-4)
    b) Estupinian ---> Sensei (free)

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      What dojo does this sensei belong to? Kobra kai?

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Heh, good to see autocorrect working in full force.
        Might just go with a), KDB just looks injured all the time.

        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yeah too much money for such an unreliable player I’m afraid

  15. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Still don't understand how Salah managed to play 70 mins v Brentford (a), and not start thereafter.
    Did he 're-injure' himself again, or still recovering from his previous hamstring issue??

    1. wakenbagel
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I think he was not fully ready but had to come on because of the injuries and forced himself a little too much. Klopp probably didn't want to take any more risks on him with the cup final and City game coming soon.

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This makes sense

  16. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Which transfer to prioritize in gw27? The other move I'm going to make in gw28.

    A) Martinez (away vs Luton away) > Neto (away vs Burnley)
    B) Schar (home vs Wolves) > a Bournemouth defender (Senesi, Zabarny, Kerkez)

  17. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Good evening all!! Initial plan for next week was KDB to Salah, have the exact funds, if KDB goes down tonight I can’t make the move without a hit. I am considering Son too, I don’t have FH left so should I go for Son over Salah instead???

    Go for…..

    A- Salah
    Or
    B- Son

    Thoughts appreciated!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      My answer changed when I saw you have no FH left. Has to be Son

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! That’s the way I’m leaning now too

  18. DagheMunegu
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who score more ?

    A Darwin
    B Solanke -4

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

  19. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Makes sense to go Alvarez —> Solanke tonight to avoid double price swing?

    Solanke is fine right?? Cheers!

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Seemed fine once up a running

  20. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gtg 27?

    Best Cap, Saka, Solanke?

    Play Palmer instead of who?

    Flekken,
    Saliba, Ake, Gabriel,
    Saka, KDB, Gordon, Hwang
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    Dubravka, Palmer, Burn, Van Heke

    6.7

